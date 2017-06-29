Tumblr's Unclear Future Shows That There's No Money in Internet Culture

Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Earlier this month as Verizon completed its acquisition, a number of Tumblr employees, as well as those at other Verizon-owned properties, like the Huffington Post, were laid off. This comes at an interesting time for Tumblr, which is increasingly struggling to find a business model. From an article on NYMag: The future of Tumblr is still an open question. The site is enormously popular among the coveted youth crowd -- that's partly why then-CEO Marissa Mayer paid $1 billion for the property in 2013 -- but despite a user base near the size of Instagram's, Tumblr never quite figured out how to make money at the level Facebook has led managers and shareholders to expect. For a long time, its founder and CEO David Karp was publicly against the idea of inserting ads into users' timelines. (Other experiments in monetization, like premium options, never caught on: It's tough to generate revenue when your most active user base is too young to have a steady income.) Even once the timeline became open to advertising, it was tough to find clients willing to brave the sometimes-porny waters of the Tumblr Dashboard. Since it joined Yahoo, the site has started displaying low-quality "chum"-style ads in between user posts on the Dashboard. Looked at from a bottom-line perspective, Tumblr is an also-ran like its parent company -- a once-hot start-up that has eased into tech-industry irrelevance. [...] It is rare, but not at all unprecedented, for a site to reach Tumblr's size, prominence, and level of influence and still be unable to build a sustainable business. Twitter steers a huge portion of online culture, and has become an essential water cooler and newswire for journalists, tech workers, and otaku Nazis, but still has trouble turning a profit.

  • what TUMBLR really is.... (Score:3, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 29, 2017 @03:47PM (#54714765)

    it's a huge depository of porn. Google site:tumblr.com followed by the most insane sexual practice you can think of and you will get hundreds of picture of said insane sexual practice.

  • clearly the user wants it there or they wouldn't be following the person who posted it. Also, no one is naive enough to associate the ads in tumblr timelines with the content in the timelines in the same way no one associates ads on twitter or facebook with the racism and abuse that is often posted on those platforms

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Aaden42 ( 198257 )
      Plenty of people are that naive. YouTube has a staff dedicated to finding offensive videos because advertisers threw a fit about their ads being run on them.
  • The Internet is, unfortunately, increasingly only good for selling people things, or at least trying to sell them things, and for spying on people's lives (mainly, so they can try to sell them things). Any other use that doesn't create a revenue stream ends up falling by the wayside. It gets more and more pedestrian every year.
  • People naturally avoid advertising. Fundamentally, that's why advertising exists; people do not want to hear about your product, ever, until the moment they do, and you have to be there for that moment.

    The only way to monetize a website without charging its users is to cater to advertisers. This makes your service less useful to the people who cause it to be relevant to those advertisers. It is an inherently moribund business model, and has only persisted as long as it has due to bubble economics and the

