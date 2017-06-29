Tumblr's Unclear Future Shows That There's No Money in Internet Culture (nymag.com) 30
Earlier this month as Verizon completed its acquisition, a number of Tumblr employees, as well as those at other Verizon-owned properties, like the Huffington Post, were laid off. This comes at an interesting time for Tumblr, which is increasingly struggling to find a business model. From an article on NYMag: The future of Tumblr is still an open question. The site is enormously popular among the coveted youth crowd -- that's partly why then-CEO Marissa Mayer paid $1 billion for the property in 2013 -- but despite a user base near the size of Instagram's, Tumblr never quite figured out how to make money at the level Facebook has led managers and shareholders to expect. For a long time, its founder and CEO David Karp was publicly against the idea of inserting ads into users' timelines. (Other experiments in monetization, like premium options, never caught on: It's tough to generate revenue when your most active user base is too young to have a steady income.) Even once the timeline became open to advertising, it was tough to find clients willing to brave the sometimes-porny waters of the Tumblr Dashboard. Since it joined Yahoo, the site has started displaying low-quality "chum"-style ads in between user posts on the Dashboard. Looked at from a bottom-line perspective, Tumblr is an also-ran like its parent company -- a once-hot start-up that has eased into tech-industry irrelevance. [...] It is rare, but not at all unprecedented, for a site to reach Tumblr's size, prominence, and level of influence and still be unable to build a sustainable business. Twitter steers a huge portion of online culture, and has become an essential water cooler and newswire for journalists, tech workers, and otaku Nazis, but still has trouble turning a profit.
what TUMBLR really is.... (Score:3, Informative)
it's a huge depository of porn. Google site:tumblr.com followed by the most insane sexual practice you can think of and you will get hundreds of picture of said insane sexual practice.
It shouldn't cost that much if all you want to host the site and keep the software patched, without the numerous side projects that a lot of Internet companies to get into to boost revenue.
No they didn't. Zuckerberg and his VCs knew right off the bat that it was going to be an advertising company.
And Yahoo! Buying tumblr just shows Mayer's incompetence as a CEO.
I thought those "geniuses" in Silly Valley might have gotten some business sense since 2000, but as we can see, they are still throwing money away with no plans on how to get a return.
And she is gonna walk away from Yahoo! With over a hundred million dollars for doing a job that would have gotten her fired anywhere else.
SEXIIIIIST!
(in b4 AmiMoJo)
challenge accepted.
There's no money in anything you don't bill for. (Score:2)
The only way to monetize a website without charging its users is to cater to advertisers. This makes your service less useful to the people who cause it to be relevant to those advertisers. It is an inherently moribund business model, and has only persisted as long as it has due to bubble economics and the