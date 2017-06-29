Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Elon Musk's Boring Machine Completes the First Section of An LA Tunnel (theverge.com) 34

Posted by BeauHD from the ready-for-showtime dept.
New submitter simkel shares a report from The Verge: Serial entrepreneur Elon Musk says his ambitious tunnel-boring endeavor, aptly named The Boring Company, has officially started digging underneath Los Angeles. Musk announced the news on Twitter, where he said "Godot," the Samuel Beckett-inspired name of the company's tunnel boring machine, had completed the the first segment of a tunnel in the Southern California metropolis. Prior to today, it was unclear how long it would take Musk to convince the city to allow him to move the experimental effort beyond the SpaceX parking lot in Hawthorne. We don't have details on what Musk hammered out with the city of LA. But he did tweet earlier this month about a meeting with L.A Mayor Eric Garcetti to lay the groundwork for the necessary permits and regulatory approvals he'd need to start digging with Godot, which weighs about 1,200 tons and runs about 400 feet long. Musk said last month that the first tunnel would run from LAX to Culver City, Santa Monica, Westwood, and Sherman Oaks, with later tunnels covering more of the greater LA area. Now, it looks like the LAX to Culver City route appears underway.

  • As it used to say in the Yellow Pages: "Boring: see Civil Engineers".

  • How long? (Score:3)

    by freeze128 ( 544774 ) on Thursday June 29, 2017 @06:44PM (#54715967)
    The article doesn't say, but does anyone know how long this "first segment" is? Since the TBM itself is 400 feet long, I can only assume it's at least 400 feet...

  • Unique concept! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Musk's idea is original and terrific! He is proposing building a network of tunnels to move people around LA. No other cities anywhere will have such things. These subterranean roadways, or subways, will be... oh wait.

    To keep the concept fresh, he could sell sandwiches on them as well. They would be Subway Sand... nevermind.

  • I wonder what these tunnels will do? Perhaps he's just tired of sitting in traffic in LA like everyone else - in his 100k Tesla - with fanboys gawking at him and he is tired of the lookie-loos? He's more important than everyone else so, hey he's a billionaire, why not just build a tunnel so he doesn't have to share the road with other common folk? 10 to 1 these tunnels will have gates on each end with a pass-code available to only a handful of 1%'ers.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by CFD339 ( 795926 )
      One supposes he plans to do something with his hyperloop idea.
    • If this was purely motivated by serving his butt from home to office I'm pretty sure a helicopter would be more economical than boring tunnels up and down Californian metros.

    • Apparently it's a "new form of transportation" where cars will be transported to their destination on automatic self-powered carts.

      So, kinda sorta relieves congestion but with parking issues at the destination, and still requiring people who want freedom of movement to buy a f---ing car. I'm hoping someone will look at the UK "tube" tunnels under London and realize that you can actually get a lot of train in a constrained space, and use it for that instead.

    • Look up Glomar Explorer.... Mining the ocean floor? Yea that was plausible, but couldn't work financially.

      I'm just guessing, but this tunnel to the airport from SpaceX sure looks like a cover story to me. Kind of plausible, but financially ridiculous, even for Musk, who could afford a helicopter ride to his private jet any time he was running late.

  • where he said "Godot," the Samuel Beckett-inspired name

    Whats the chances that a reader does not get the "Godot" reference, but knows Beckett from all his other famous plays?

    For those unfamiliar, Beckett won a Nobel Prize in literature, but is better known by your average theatre-goer as the most boring playwright in history.
    (And obviously the machine arrived well behind schedule.)

  • And there I am... just past 50 years old thinking the only revolution I'd see was the internet.

    And here we are... rockets, electric cars, and tunneling machines.

    I hope I make it to 90!!!

    • Never underestimate the bandwidth of a station wagon full of tapes flying down the highway. Elon is just expanding his network connection.
  • LA is not one big city. SpaceX is in Hawthorne, a totally separate city with its own city council, etc. The same can be said of Culver City, Santa Monica, and dozens of other cities that many think of as just part of "LA". Each of these presents another opportunity to get bogged down in local politics.

  • Earthquakes? (Score:3)

    by irrational_design ( 1895848 ) on Thursday June 29, 2017 @07:41PM (#54716253)

    I'm sure this isn't an issue since they must have smart engineers working on the project, but the first thing that comes to my mind are the earthquakes that plague California. Is this not an issue?

    • They're not an issue because this thing, like the Hyperloop, will never be built as described.

      You might as well worry about the effect of a goose crashing into the space elevator.

