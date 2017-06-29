Elon Musk's Boring Machine Completes the First Section of An LA Tunnel (theverge.com) 34
New submitter simkel shares a report from The Verge: Serial entrepreneur Elon Musk says his ambitious tunnel-boring endeavor, aptly named The Boring Company, has officially started digging underneath Los Angeles. Musk announced the news on Twitter, where he said "Godot," the Samuel Beckett-inspired name of the company's tunnel boring machine, had completed the the first segment of a tunnel in the Southern California metropolis. Prior to today, it was unclear how long it would take Musk to convince the city to allow him to move the experimental effort beyond the SpaceX parking lot in Hawthorne. We don't have details on what Musk hammered out with the city of LA. But he did tweet earlier this month about a meeting with L.A Mayor Eric Garcetti to lay the groundwork for the necessary permits and regulatory approvals he'd need to start digging with Godot, which weighs about 1,200 tons and runs about 400 feet long. Musk said last month that the first tunnel would run from LAX to Culver City, Santa Monica, Westwood, and Sherman Oaks, with later tunnels covering more of the greater LA area. Now, it looks like the LAX to Culver City route appears underway.
As it used to say in the Yellow Pages: "Boring: see Civil Engineers".
How exciting!
I don't know, but I'm not waiting for it.
Old economy square daddies don't. Hip unicorns with agile apps totally do.
He already used all the tunneling equipment to build his secret underground super-villain lair. This is just re-purposing it for profit.
I think there might be the underground superhero/villain, and hopefully a profitable project, but I think it's practice for Mars. The Martian ground offers conveniently available radiation shielding.
IIRC the machine was built for a tunnel somewhere else and he bought it, but wikipedia does not have it and I am not digging deeper.
If only you had some sort of machine to help you dig deeper.
Musk's idea is original and terrific! He is proposing building a network of tunnels to move people around LA. No other cities anywhere will have such things. These subterranean roadways, or subways, will be... oh wait.
To keep the concept fresh, he could sell sandwiches on them as well. They would be Subway Sand... nevermind.
But he hasn't left his own property yet has he? There isn't a lot of red tape to work though to dig a hole on your own property, some, but not a lot.
It's a tunnel that goes nowhere at this point. Wait, he's going to be tied up in red tape soon enough doing traffic studies, environmental impact statements, building permits and OSHA reports.... Not to mention doing some actual engineering and survey work...
However, I wouldn't be surprised if getting caught up in the red tape isn't the plan. I know of a coupl
LOL, This IS LA you know... Right smack dab in the middle of some pretty nasty earthquake prone fault lines... It's going to obviously produce a LOT of tailings that will have to be put someplace and likely have to be below the water table meaning it will have waste water being pumped out of it....AND this is California we are discussing... There will be scads of environmental impact studies required for this...
Then there are all the permits he's going to need from all the various cities, county, state an
Apparently it's a "new form of transportation" where cars will be transported to their destination on automatic self-powered carts.
So, kinda sorta relieves congestion but with parking issues at the destination, and still requiring people who want freedom of movement to buy a f---ing car. I'm hoping someone will look at the UK "tube" tunnels under London and realize that you can actually get a lot of train in a constrained space, and use it for that instead.
Look up Glomar Explorer.... Mining the ocean floor? Yea that was plausible, but couldn't work financially.
I'm just guessing, but this tunnel to the airport from SpaceX sure looks like a cover story to me. Kind of plausible, but financially ridiculous, even for Musk, who could afford a helicopter ride to his private jet any time he was running late.
where he said "Godot," the Samuel Beckett-inspired name
Whats the chances that a reader does not get the "Godot" reference, but knows Beckett from all his other famous plays?
For those unfamiliar, Beckett won a Nobel Prize in literature, but is better known by your average theatre-goer as the most boring playwright in history.
(And obviously the machine arrived well behind schedule.)
In the play, the eponymous character "Godot" never arrives.
And there I am... just past 50 years old thinking the only revolution I'd see was the internet.
And here we are... rockets, electric cars, and tunneling machines.
I hope I make it to 90!!!
I'm sure this isn't an issue since they must have smart engineers working on the project, but the first thing that comes to my mind are the earthquakes that plague California. Is this not an issue?
They're not an issue because this thing, like the Hyperloop, will never be built as described.
You might as well worry about the effect of a goose crashing into the space elevator.