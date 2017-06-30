Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Facebook Inches Closer To Its Goal of Beaming Internet to World's Remotest Places

Posted by msmash
Facebook has completed a second test of a solar-powered drone -- called Aquila -- designed to bring internet access to remote parts of the world. From a report: Facebook plans to develop a fleet of drones powered by sunlight that will fly for months at a time, communicating with each other through lasers and extending internet connectivity to the ground below. The company called the first test, in June 2016, a success after it flew above the Arizona desert for 1 hour and 36 minutes, three times longer than planned. It later said the drone had also crashed moments before landing and had suffered a damaged wing.

  • This is great and all (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    But there are still 1.4 billion people in China they can't reach.

    - Angry Hong Konger

