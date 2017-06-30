The Age of Distributed Truth (eugenewei.com) 33
Eugene Wei, head of video at Oculus (Formerly with Flipboard, Hulu, and Amazon) writes about how information gets distributed now, and things that were commonly known in specific circles are becoming more widely known. From his article: The internet gave everyone a megaphone, and these days that can feel like that Chinese proverb, you know the one. Perhaps the truth was better kept in the hands of a limited set of responsible stewards, but that age of the expert has passed, and that system had its own issues. As every Death Star reminds us each time they're blown up, concentrating power in a small area has its own unique vulnerability. We live in the age of distributed truth, and it's an environment in which fake news can spread like mold when in viral form. But the same applies to the truth, and if there's one lesson on how to do your part in an age of distributed truth, it's to speak the truth and to support those who do. It may be exhausting work -- is it really necessary to point out the emperor is buck naked? -- but it's the best we can do for now. In this age, the silent majority is no majority at all.
Re:"Responsible Stewards" (Score:4, Insightful)
There's your problem. You're looking for perfect unblemished snowflakes (which don't exist) instead of doing the boring, mundane work of verification and cross checking of the facts at hand. No wonder you're paranoid.
Re: (Score:2)
It is all in how you tell it (Score:2)
Apparently lots of people knew about the toxic environment at Uber. Why, then, did Susan Fowler's blog post [susanjfowler.com] end up being the one that set off the dynamite?
Truth is not what you think it is (Score:4, Informative)
For example, some of you incorrectly think Russia hacking the US election is "fake news". This is incorrect.
Some of you think Russia interfered on social media in the US election. This is true, but it is not true, in that it was far worse than that, and at a scale you would find difficult to believe.
Some of you think Russia may have hacked 15 states and only looked at data in a few counties in those states. This is not true, as it is far far worse.
Some of you think Russia hacked 39 states and only looked at data and gave it to certain individuals they controlled. This is not true, as it is far worse.
A very very few of you know that Russia attempted to hack every state, managed to disable specific precincts voting machines, created large scale disruption, and altered reporting systems for electronic-only non-paper-trail counts, and also maintained large scale social media attacks. This is very true, but most people, sadly, think it's false.
Do you really want to know how deep the rabbit hole goes?
Re: (Score:2)
Some of us think that Russia engaged in low level phishing attempts against everything during the election, just as they do for every election everywhere, and just about any internet facing server.
Some of us think that the US also does pretty much the same thing, with the same level of power.
Some of us knew both of those things because we've read enough posts on slashdot to have sysadmins repeat this fact at least a hundred times.
Re: (Score:3)
Do you really want to know how deep the rabbit hole goes?
Yes, in fact I do.
I don't want claims and allegations. I want verifiable facts and details.
Re: (Score:2)
A very very few of you know that Russia attempted to hack every state, managed to disable specific precincts voting machines, created large scale disruption, and altered reporting systems for electronic-only non-paper-trail counts, and also maintained large scale social media attacks. This is very true, but most people, sadly, think it's false.
Do you have sources/citations for this?
Re: (Score:2)
Just look at it.. its talking about fake news... but isnt talking about fox/msnbc/cnn/etc
Step 1 to sticking up for the truth: (Score:1)
Stop silencing it. Stop labeling opinions that seem "mean" or "spiteful" as hate speech. Free speech is essential to unmasking the truth. Problem these days is this country is just one big dramatization of "a few good men".
Stewards, eh? (Score:3)
We have absolutely no grasp of how much better our lives are now, and how much better they're going to be in the future, due to advancements in communication technology.
Take the healthcare industry. The joke is, of course, that doctors hate it when their patients internet-diagnose themselves, but the truth of the matter is that the internet enables patients to have a much greater degree of participation in their own health. This is amazing. Doctors are, generally speaking, pretty smart people, but they are also very busy. Having a patient who takes an active role in their health make visits far more efficient and effective. That's just one industry, and we haven't really progressed far with AI yet. Imagine what's coming: a doctor that lives in your browser that can make recommendations based on data from your telemetry band. Preemptive heart treatment. Prescriptions auto modified based on your reactions to them.
Some may lament days gone by of the "Experts", but they can have it. I'm looking forward to the future.
Re: (Score:3)
One thing that "experts" like doctors and lawyers hate about the age of "free" information is that the common rabble now knows stuff, actual stuff. In the old days you asked a doctor to treat a condition, he tried the best he could and you had to be content with that. When I had a procedure done in 2012 and I wasn't happy with the outcome, I was able to look it up online, find relative success rates and recovery times and find out that: yes, I should have expected nearly full recovery in 2 weeks instead o
Re: (Score:2)
A litigious person can then take that data to court and seek damages, but I would consider the lost time and effort of such an endeavor to be "more damaging" to my life than this particular outcome, so I let it go.
Translation: You don't care about the next guy that doctor fucks up. Its all about your time and effort and how that might benefit you.
What Chinese proverb? (Score:4, Insightful)
The internet gave everyone a megaphone, and these days that can feel like that Chinese proverb, you know the one.
No. I don't know the one. After googling I still don't know it. Has anyone figured it out?
Re: (Score:3)
I thought this article was going to be interesting (Score:1)
...until it mentioned fake news.
I'm so tired of the "fake news" about "fake news" FFS
Experts aren't simply truth receptacles (Score:5, Insightful)
Experts are people who take truth/knowledge and process it. They apply what is applicable, creatively and pragmatically.
This nonsense about the death of the expert is, itself, an untruth.
Quotable quote (Score:5, Interesting)
That goes in my quotable quotes file:
" if there's one lesson on how to do your part in an age of distributed truth, it's to speak the truth and to support those who do. It may be exhausting work but it's the best we can do for now."
Truth to power = "you are Russian hackers" (Score:1)
Truth Gatekeepers (Score:3)
One problem I've found is that scientific research is mostly behind paywalls of some sort. Either you read an article where the company has access to the site and you get an interpretation or you pay the $10 or $100 or $1000 for access to the raw data and report.
But any nut job can set up a website and as long as it sounds believable (for small values of belief), he or she will have a following of similar nut jobs.
[John]