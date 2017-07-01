New Google Project Lets You Collaborate On Doodles With A Neural Network (tensorflow.org) 14
Long-time Slashdot reader Giant Robot writes: Google Brain's latest experiment is a neural network that allows you to collaboratively draw with it inside of your web browser in real-time. The neural network is trained using the drawings collected from an earlier web game called Quick, Draw! released a few months earlier.
"Once you stop doodling, the neural network takes over and attempts to guess the rest of your doodle," explains Google's page about the project, adding "You can take over drawing again and continue where you left off."
OK I tried it and I was not exactly whelmed. Forty years ago I was playing with predictive pattern matching models in an attempt to create a Go player. Although the basic idea worked it took too much expensive computer storage (CDC 7600) to actually play a game on a 9x9 board in real time. (The processor was actually fast enough.)
This exercise is pretty much the same but this software has the benefit of lots of cheap processor cycles and storage space. (I'll spare you the numeric equivalent calculation
What could possibly go wrong?
Several users, whether for privacy or anti-malware reasons, have decided to abstain from running JavaScript at all, including many who replied to this story [slashdot.org]. If blocking all scripts becomes commonplace, how will things such as "Google Brain's latest experiment" be built? Will such experiments instead need to be wrapped in Electron for Windows, Electron for macOS, Electron for X11/Linux, and whatever is used to package web apps on mobile? Or would people who do not tolerate JavaScript instead tolerate a clun