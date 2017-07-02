While Chrome Dominates, Microsoft Edge Struggles To Attract New Users (neowin.net) 7
An anonymous reader quotes Neowin's report on the newest browser-usage figures from NetMarketShare: Microsoft Edge only commands a market share of 5.65% -- which is an increase of only 0.02 percentage points compared to last month... it only grew by 0.56% year-over-year. On the other hand, Google Chrome has continued its dominance with a market share of 59.49%. As a point of reference, this is a sizeable growth of 10.84 percentage points year-over-year... Data from another firm, StatCounter, depicts an even more depressing situation for Microsoft. According to the report, Edge sits at 3.89%... Chrome is the king of all browsers according to these statistics as well, with a market share of 63.21% -- a decrease of 0.14 percentage points compared to last month. Firefox, Internet Explorer, and Safari command 14%, 9.28%, and 5.16% respectively.
The firm also calculates that when it comes to desktop operating systems, Windows has 91.51% of all users, followed by MacOS at 6.12 and Linux at 2.36%.
Sucks on multiple fronts (Score:1)
It's neither compatible with IE, nor better.
Depicts an depressing situation (Score:2)
depicts an even more depressing situation for Microsoft. According to the report, Edge sits at 3.89%...
when it comes to desktop operating systems, Windows has 91.51% of all users...
Depicts an even more depressing situation for the world...