Tesla Says Its Model 3 Car Will Go On Sale On Friday (apnews.com) 17
Electric car maker Tesla says its keenly awaited Model 3 car for the masses will go on sale on Friday. From a AP report: CEO Elon Musk made the announcement Monday on Twitter. The car is to start around $35,000 and with a $7,500 federal electric car tax credit, could cost $27,500. Tesla says the five-seat car will be able to go 215 miles (133 kilometers) on a single charge and will be sporty, accelerating from zero to 60 miles per hour in under six seconds.
Wrong conversion to International System of Units (Score:3)
215 miles is roughly 346 kilometers (not 133).
The units appear to have been reversed as 215 kilometres is 133.6 miles.
Re:Wrong conversion to International System of Uni (Score:4, Informative)
Nah, whoever did the conversion messed up the operation (divide/multiply). Per Tesla's site, the range is 215 miles.
It's not, but per the Tesla site, the range is 215 miles. Whoever did the conversion just messed up.
Ok, so, it's range is 215 miles (according to the Tesla site, not the screwed up conversion in TFS). If you commute 30 miles each way, that's 60 miles, leaving you plenty for errands during the work day. Even if driving in traffic blows your efficiency (which should be less true of EVs, but still will have some effect) you'll not have range issues in that scenario. With it's safety, comfort, and low operating costs, it's a good commuter car if you're in the market for a nearly $30K commuter car.
Longer trips
I suggest that next time you comment on an article you read it first, and if necessary try to find more information about the subject, so you don't come over as an ignorant fool.