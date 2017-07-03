Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


US Lifts Laptop Restriction For Flights From Abu Dhabi

Posted by msmash
The United States has lifted a ban on laptops in cabins on flights from Abu Dhabi to the United States, saying Etihad Airways had put in place required tighter security measures. From a report: Etihad welcomed the decision on Sunday and credited a facility at Abu Dhabi International Airport where passengers clear U.S. immigration before they land in the United States for "superior security advantages" that had allowed it to satisfy U.S. requirements. Transportation Security Administration officials have checked that the measures had been implemented correctly, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). U.S. officials assessed the airport on Saturday night, Abdul Majeed al-Khoori, acting chief executive of operator Abu Dhabi Airports told Reuters on Monday. The disruption to passengers from the new measures will be "very minimal" with the processing time for those traveling to the United States unchanged, he said by phone.

US Lifts Laptop Restriction For Flights From Abu Dhabi

