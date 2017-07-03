US Lifts Laptop Restriction For Flights From Abu Dhabi (reuters.com) 17
The United States has lifted a ban on laptops in cabins on flights from Abu Dhabi to the United States, saying Etihad Airways had put in place required tighter security measures. From a report: Etihad welcomed the decision on Sunday and credited a facility at Abu Dhabi International Airport where passengers clear U.S. immigration before they land in the United States for "superior security advantages" that had allowed it to satisfy U.S. requirements. Transportation Security Administration officials have checked that the measures had been implemented correctly, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). U.S. officials assessed the airport on Saturday night, Abdul Majeed al-Khoori, acting chief executive of operator Abu Dhabi Airports told Reuters on Monday. The disruption to passengers from the new measures will be "very minimal" with the processing time for those traveling to the United States unchanged, he said by phone.
This whole laptop ban thing was a front to get countries to accept the remote American security points in their airports. If you don't - laptop ban. If you do - no laptop ban.
In general, using the remote ones (I've the one on Canada) is much better than going the passport and security points at international arrivals in an American airport. So that's a marginal improvement. But best of all would be having passport and security controls that didn't suck.
Officially, they say the RCMP leads the process but your are probably right:
http://www.ctvnews.ca/politics... [ctvnews.ca]