Colombian Airline Wants To Make Passengers Stand
An anonymous reader writes Budget airline VivaColombia is considering plans to remove all seats from its planes and make passengers stand. They hope the move will drive down fares by allowing them to squeeze more passengers into each flight, opening up air travel to working class Colombians and budget holidaymakers. The no-frills carrier announced last week that it is adding 50 new Airbus 320s to its fleet to capitalise on the country's growing tourist market. The new planes will have more seats and lower running costs with the first one going into service at the start of 2018. VivaColombia's founder and CEO William Shaw told the Miami Herald the airline was looking into vertical travel options. He said: "There are people out there right now researching whether you can fly standing up -- we're very interested in anything that makes travel less expensive." He added: "Who cares if you don't have an inflight entertainment system for a one-hour flight? Who cares that there aren't marble floors... or that you don't get free peanuts?"
Yip, third-world travel [pinimg.com] can make even our chintziest services seem good in comparison.
Many conservatives point out that even our very poorest often have it better than many in the 3rd world. But, why aim our economic system so low? Don't we want to get better over time instead of back-slide into 3rd-world-ism? Or do they find something sacred about profits?
Take Off And Landing (Score:2)
Take Off and Landing sound like adventures.
Take Off and Landing sound like adventures.
Probably not as compared to the adventure of being a working-class Columbian.
If you could get away with it... (Score:2)
I figure this probably breaks one or two little safety rules, though maybe if it's only on domestic flights they don't apply.
I'm certain that if you could get away with it Try-onair would already be doing it.
I can see it now... (Score:2)
Super Saver Econo $49.95* New York to Los Angeles
* add a seat with luxurious safety belt for only $449.95
Also, it will be much easier to drag people off flights when its overbooked, without all of those pesky seats and saftey belts in the way.
No seats on Airlines (Score:2)
What's next? (Score:1)
A Jewish-owned airline based in Portugal wants to make passengers lie prostrate stacked on top of eachother?
Works for roller coasters (Score:2)