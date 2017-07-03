Facebook Can Track Your Browsing Even After You've Logged Out, Judge Says (theguardian.com) 42
A U.S. judge has dismissed nationwide litigation accusing Facebook of tracking users' internet activity even after they logged out of the social media website. From a report: The plaintiffs alleged that Facebook used the "like" buttons found on other websites to track which sites they visited, meaning that the Menlo Park, California-headquartered company could build up detailed records of their browsing history. The plaintiffs argued that this violated federal and state privacy and wiretapping laws. US district judge Edward Davila in San Jose, California, dismissed the case because he said that the plaintiffs failed to show that they had a reasonable expectation of privacy or suffered any realistic economic harm or loss. Davila said that plaintiffs could have taken steps to keep their browsing histories private, for example by using the Digital Advertising Alliance's opt-out tool or using "incognito mode", and failed to show that Facebook illegally "intercepted" or eavesdropped on their communications.
Re: (Score:1)
Evidently you can sue people for making a working link.
Re: (Score:2)
It shouldn't be unreasonable to expect that logging out of Facebook caused them to stop treating that browser window as being "you" for their purposes as well as yours.
Re: (Score:1)
The only safe bet is to not click on any of their buttons. The metadata will get you every time. If you let the NSA do it, then everything is fair game.
Problem with solution (Score:1)
If you use "incognito mode" (Private Window) many websites stop working.
Re: (Score:3)
Block early, block always (Score:5, Insightful)
Block all ads, all 3rd party scripts. All the time, with no exceptions.
If the site won't load without ads and 3rd party scripts enabled, then you don't need to see that content.
Re: (Score:2)
It's amazing how many anti-ad-blocking tools that websites use don't work and let you read the content unmolested if you disable JavaScript.
Your best choice (Score:4, Insightful)
As a safeguard, you should just never login to Facebook.
Re: Your best choice (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Hell I bet they even know what you look like, all it requires is someone you know who is on Facebook to upload photos with you in it.
From there they can start doing a process of elimination.
Because they look at the sites you visit they can tell your gender (50% reduction in the unknown just with that item)
Age, race, religion, political ideology, income, and where you live are also discernible with
Re: (Score:1)
You don't even need to be a member of Facebook for them to track you. Any site that has Facebook stuff on it is tracking you even if you disable Javascript.
sooo... (Score:4, Interesting)
once again lawyers file silly suits without knowing how technology works.
Re: (Score:2)
If you sign up for Facebook, you have no expectation of privacy.
When using their site - with that caveat I'd agree with you. Affirmatively and explicitly choosing to log out of Facebook should restore that expectation of privacy, even if at some random point in the past you had indeed signed up.
Re: (Score:1)
When using their site - with that caveat I'd agree with you.
That's not how the web works. Domain X can refer to content from domain Y. By loading their "like" buttons, you ARE using their site.
Whether the browser loads Y's content is up to the browser and the user, but if it is loaded, then Y can see and track the request. If you do not want that, then do not load the content from Y. Otherwise, you have no reasonable expectation that Y will not see and log your request. Of course they will! It's fundamentally how the web works.
Your approach is one of "magical
block facebook with (Score:2)
Complain to site owners (Score:2)
Tell them you won't visit their sites anymore if they continue to facilitate Facebook's or Google's or anyone else's cross-site cyber stalking.
If your going to sue anyone consider directing your legal efforts at site owners for facilitating cyber stalking. Don't waste your time with Facebook.
Contribute to public awareness campaigns that equate Facebook logos on websites with eye of Sauron in the minds of users. The thing cyber stalking firms fear most is sunlight... an informed public knowing they are bei
Expectation of privacy? (Score:2)
Ummm... I logged out of Facebook. How is that not an expectation of privacy?
Re: (Score:2)
Because you (well, your agent: your computer) kept going to the extra trouble to send additional data to Facebook, even after you logged out. If you had expected privacy there is no way you would have kept sending them data. Ergo, you didn't expect privacy.
Credit cards track you, too (Score:2)
Paranoia FTW! (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The usual misleading headline (Score:2)
The judge didn't say Facebook "can do" anything. The judge said the plaintiffs can't pursue certain specific legal theories against Facebook, but can pursue others:
The plaintiffs cannot bring privacy and wiretapping claims again, Davila said, but can pursue a breach of contract claim again.