Facebook Can Track Your Browsing Even After You've Logged Out, Judge Says

Posted by msmash
A U.S. judge has dismissed nationwide litigation accusing Facebook of tracking users' internet activity even after they logged out of the social media website. From a report: The plaintiffs alleged that Facebook used the "like" buttons found on other websites to track which sites they visited, meaning that the Menlo Park, California-headquartered company could build up detailed records of their browsing history. The plaintiffs argued that this violated federal and state privacy and wiretapping laws. US district judge Edward Davila in San Jose, California, dismissed the case because he said that the plaintiffs failed to show that they had a reasonable expectation of privacy or suffered any realistic economic harm or loss. Davila said that plaintiffs could have taken steps to keep their browsing histories private, for example by using the Digital Advertising Alliance's opt-out tool or using "incognito mode", and failed to show that Facebook illegally "intercepted" or eavesdropped on their communications.

  • Problem with solution (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If you use "incognito mode" (Private Window) many websites stop working.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by ewhac ( 5844 )
      Not that I disbelieve you, but could you furnish a couple of examples? I can't recall seeing a Web site that refused to work when accessed via Incognito mode.

  • Block early, block always (Score:5, Insightful)

    by nitehawk214 ( 222219 ) on Monday July 03, 2017 @04:44PM (#54737755)

    Block all ads, all 3rd party scripts. All the time, with no exceptions.

    If the site won't load without ads and 3rd party scripts enabled, then you don't need to see that content.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by adturner ( 6453 )

      It's amazing how many anti-ad-blocking tools that websites use don't work and let you read the content unmolested if you disable JavaScript.

  • Your best choice (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Kohath ( 38547 ) on Monday July 03, 2017 @04:47PM (#54737765)

    As a safeguard, you should just never login to Facebook.

    • whats facebook. oh yeah, thats where everyones business is everyones business. probably why i dont have an account. its for kids and grandparents that dont know any better.
    • Irrelevant, Facebook still builds a profile, still tracks you and still updates its information about you.
      Hell I bet they even know what you look like, all it requires is someone you know who is on Facebook to upload photos with you in it.
      From there they can start doing a process of elimination.

      Because they look at the sites you visit they can tell your gender (50% reduction in the unknown just with that item)
      Age, race, religion, political ideology, income, and where you live are also discernible with

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      You don't even need to be a member of Facebook for them to track you. Any site that has Facebook stuff on it is tracking you even if you disable Javascript.

  • sooo... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by TRRosen ( 720617 ) on Monday July 03, 2017 @04:51PM (#54737793)

    once again lawyers file silly suits without knowing how technology works.

  • the /etc/hosts file

  • Tell them you won't visit their sites anymore if they continue to facilitate Facebook's or Google's or anyone else's cross-site cyber stalking.

    If your going to sue anyone consider directing your legal efforts at site owners for facilitating cyber stalking. Don't waste your time with Facebook.

    Contribute to public awareness campaigns that equate Facebook logos on websites with eye of Sauron in the minds of users. The thing cyber stalking firms fear most is sunlight... an informed public knowing they are bei

  • Ummm... I logged out of Facebook. How is that not an expectation of privacy?

    • Ummm... I logged out of Facebook. How is that not an expectation of privacy?

      Because you (well, your agent: your computer) kept going to the extra trouble to send additional data to Facebook, even after you logged out. If you had expected privacy there is no way you would have kept sending them data. Ergo, you didn't expect privacy.

  • Credit cards track you everywhere you go, too. Online or off, merchant service providers are now starting to give full purchase history data to their customers. As a retailer, it's great to be able to track everybody.
  • This is where domain blacklisting, referring removal/mangling and by-default JavaScript blocking start to sound real good. Very difficult to track us "paranoid" folk around unless you have access to all the random WWW logs out there.

  • The judge didn't say Facebook "can do" anything. The judge said the plaintiffs can't pursue certain specific legal theories against Facebook, but can pursue others:

    The plaintiffs cannot bring privacy and wiretapping claims again, Davila said, but can pursue a breach of contract claim again.

