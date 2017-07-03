Facebook Can Track Your Browsing Even After You've Logged Out, Judge Says (theguardian.com) 19
A U.S. judge has dismissed nationwide litigation accusing Facebook of tracking users' internet activity even after they logged out of the social media website. From a report: The plaintiffs alleged that Facebook used the "like" buttons found on other websites to track which sites they visited, meaning that the Menlo Park, California-headquartered company could build up detailed records of their browsing history. The plaintiffs argued that this violated federal and state privacy and wiretapping laws. US district judge Edward Davila in San Jose, California, dismissed the case because he said that the plaintiffs failed to show that they had a reasonable expectation of privacy or suffered any realistic economic harm or loss. Davila said that plaintiffs could have taken steps to keep their browsing histories private, for example by using the Digital Advertising Alliance's opt-out tool or using "incognito mode", and failed to show that Facebook illegally "intercepted" or eavesdropped on their communications.
Evidently you can sue people for making a working link.
If you use "incognito mode" (Private Window) many websites stop working.
Block all ads, all 3rd party scripts. All the time, with no exceptions.
If the site won't load without ads and 3rd party scripts enabled, then you don't need to see that content.
It's amazing how many anti-ad-blocking tools that websites use don't work and let you read the content unmolested if you disable JavaScript.
As a safeguard, you should just never login to Facebook.
Hell I bet they even know what you look like, all it requires is someone you know who is on Facebook to upload photos with you in it.
From there they can start doing a process of elimination.
Because they look at the sites you visit they can tell your gender (50% reduction in the unknown just with that item)
Age, race, religion, political ideology, income, and where you live are also discernible with
once again lawyers file silly suits without knowing how technology works.
Tell them you won't visit their sites anymore if they continue to facilitate Facebook's or Google's or anyone else's cross-site cyber stalking.
If your going to sue anyone consider directing your legal efforts at site owners for facilitating cyber stalking. Don't waste your time with Facebook.
Contribute to public awareness campaigns that equate Facebook logos on websites with eye of Sauron in the minds of users. The thing cyber stalking firms fear most is sunlight... an informed public knowing they are bei
Ummm... I logged out of Facebook. How is that not an expectation of privacy?