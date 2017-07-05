Volvo Says It Will Only Make Electric and Hybrid Cars Starting in 2019 (npr.org) 16
Volvo has announced that starting in 2019, all of the new models it produces will be electric or hybrid. From a report: "This announcement marks the end of the solely combustion engine-powered car," said Hakan Samuelsson, Volvo president and chief executive, in a statement. "Volvo Cars has stated that it plans to have sold a total of 1 million electrified cars by 2025. When we said it we meant it. This is how we are going to do it." The move makes Volvo the first traditional automaker to set a date to phase out cars powered only by internal combustion engines, Reuters reports. The company said it will launch five fully electric cars between 2019 and 2021. Three of these will be Volvos, and two will be sold under the company's Polestar "electrified performance brand."
Meanwhile... (Score:3)
Somewhere in the world right now, Jeremy Clarkson is banging his head against a dashboard.
Ha! (Score:1)
I wasn't going to buy one of those pieces of crap, anyway, and now they won't even make the type of car that I would consider buying.
Re: (Score:2)
> I wasn't going to buy one of those pieces of crap, anyway
You took time out of your day to tell us what you don't do so you could complain about it.
Wow.
Re: (Score:2)
"... and now they won't even make the type of car that I would consider buying."
Sounds like the bus and a lot of walking is in your future.
just another Saab Story (Score:3)
Polestar? Really? (Score:2)
> Polestar "electrified performance brand."
Uhhh, should we tell them that's not a great brand name in north america?
As a strategy, it may not be bad... (Score:2)
Volvo now has every incentive to make quicker progress on hybrid engines and electric motors than their otherwise ICE-involved competitors might. Of course, it may just be their board's latest brain fart as interpreted by their CEO, too. Time will tell. All I know is that it's a gutsy move.
Mild Hybrids (Score:2)
All automakers are going to more or less follow suit soon enough. The benefits of a mild hybrid system far outweigh the essentially nonexistent drawbacks, and if you actually convert the whole car to 48V, then there really are no drawbacks.