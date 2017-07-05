Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Tesla Factory Reportedly Described As a 'Predator Zone' By Female Employees (theverge.com) 72

An anonymous reader shares a report: Tesla's Fremont factory was described by a female employee as a "predator zone" of harassment in a meeting attended by dozens of employees, according to a bombshell report in The Guardian. Other women recalled being catcalled by male employees, feeling unsafe around male managers, and being subjected to sexist comments by their superiors, the report states. For months, The Guardian has been tracking the case of AJ Vandermeyden, a former Tesla engineer who sued the electric automaker for "unwanted and pervasive harassment." In her suit, Vandermeyden alleges that she and other female employees were denied promotions, paid less than their male peers, and retaliated against after making their concerns known to human resources. Several months after making her claims publicly, Vandermeyden was fired by Tesla.

  • Send everyone to sensitivity training.

  • Misleading summary (Score:3)

    by Merk42 ( 1906718 ) on Wednesday July 05, 2017 @03:34PM (#54749587)
    "Several months after making her claims publicly, Vandermeyden was fired by Tesla."
    Oh the evil misogynist corporation trying to silence the victim?
    No
    She was fired because 'a neutral, third-party expert' ... concluded her complaints were unmerited. [slashdot.org]

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dskoll ( 99328 )

      She was fired because 'a neutral, third-party expert' ... concluded her complaints were unmerited. ... according to Tesla, that is.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sinij ( 911942 )
        You would be crazy to make something up like that, as THE ENTIRE SJW LEGION will be fact checking such statements.

        • Facts are irrelevant to the SJW LEGION. Always have been. Because all 'facts' are socially constructed or some such nonsense. Abracadabra: They aren't morons. You just have to get rid of concepts like 'right', 'wrong', 'fact', 'data' etc.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by sinij ( 911942 )
            Yes, what you say is mostly true - they excel at definition stretching, moving goalpost and so on. However, all of this comes AFTER basic fact checking. After all, if you have clean and factual argument, why resort to shenanigans?

            That is, fact checking would still be the first step in the process.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Merk42 ( 1906718 )
        I don't like the results, therefore, study is corrupt!

        See also: Climate change, vaccines

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Holi ( 250190 )
      " a Tesla spokesperson said. "After we carefully considered the facts on multiple occasions and were absolutely convinced that Ms Vandermeyden's claims were illegitimate, we had no choice but to end her employment at Tesla.""

      Neutral????

      Might want to look up that word.
    • Even the summary makes it clear it's more than one woman who has run into problems. I know, it's no longer in fashion to read the summary, and you obviously didn't, so here, let me help you with that:

      Other women recalled being catcalled by male employees, feeling unsafe around male managers, and being subjected to sexist comments by their superiors, the report states

      It's also the tagline under the headline of the second story:

      "A female engineer who came forward with claims of harassment says she was fired in retaliation. But now other women have voiced similar concerns."

      "Merk42 didn't read the summary. Don't be like Merk42. Read the summary" :-)

  • Predator Zone? (Score:2, Insightful)

    by sinij ( 911942 )
    If you are criminally harassed, record and call the cops. For anything else consider that your safe zone doesn't extend past university campus, social studies faculty.

  • It is an auto plant (Score:3)

    by RobinH ( 124750 ) on Wednesday July 05, 2017 @03:45PM (#54749685) Homepage
    Yes, I know Tesla is kind of a startup, but auto plants can be rough places in general. There's certainly no political correctness going on in the ones I've been in. Companies need to crack down on harassment, but singling out Tesla is hardly fair.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Holi ( 250190 )
      But see, companies like Ford and Chevrolet and GM all went through this and they did fix things, which is why you don;t hear about these complaints from their employees. Tesla started up at a time when companies know that these actions cause problems, and yet ignore them like most other silicon valley companies.

      It always seems to be these libertarian styled companies that have the biggest issues with treating women like shit nowadays.
  • Everywhere there are jobs to be had, especially good ones or newly created ones tend to attract all sorts of gadflies. Women claiming they were sexually harassed is one of those.
    Dogs are naturally social animals, but if you starve them, they will fight each other for food & resources. It seems people aren't so different. Now that our corporate masters have moved the lower and middle classes to the kid's table, folks are fighting for the scraps.
    This is just one common way women bring the noise "I w

  • Wouldn't it be more accurate to say it's more of a highway to someplace dangerous... perhaps then a Highway to the Danger Zone?

  • When did Slashdot become a place of so much vileness, racism and misogyny?

    Some of you guys have some serious problems.

