Microsoft Plans Up To 3,000 Job Cuts In a Sales Staff Overhaul To Fuel Cloud Growth (cnbc.com) 6
Microsoft announced a major reorganization on Wednesday that will include thousands of layoffs, largely in sales. From a report: The job cuts amount to less that 10 percent of the company's total sales force, and about 75 percent of them will be outside the U.S., the company said. Reports from last week suggested this was going to happen, and that Microsoft was going to specifically focus on how it sells its cloud services product, Azure. Microsoft's cloud business has been booming over recent quarters -- Microsoft noted Azure sales growth of 93 percent last quarter. While Amazon has become a bigger competitor in the space, Microsoft's restructuring is to pivot to software as a service, platform as a service and infrastructure.
MSFT annual rank and yank, actually (Score:1)
This is a continuation of the sales staff cuts that the hatchet man that was Bill Gates CFO put in place.
They do this all the time.
It's based on an outmoded concept of how things should work, not how they actually work.
All services, all the time ... (Score:3)
So what... (Score:1)
This really isn't news, Microsoft makes cuts like this nearly every year, often larger... if anything this is a warning to those working near the affected MS offices that the job market is about to be flooded with more useless goons that even MS doesn't want around... I worked there for almost 6 years, trust me when I say most of the people they're letting go aren't worth their salt.