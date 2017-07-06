Skype Users Slam Microsoft's Attempt To Infuse App With Social Media Magic (theregister.co.uk) 24
Last month Skype announced a major update to its messaging and video calling app. The update brought a visual revamp, as well as "social features" such as Highlights that were first introduced by Snapchat. At any rate, it turns out, people are not enjoying the update as much as Microsoft had hoped. From a report: Reviews of the Android and iOS versions of the app have been mostly terrible, and those posted to the Windows App Store have not been much better. Chief among the issues is that the redesign imagines Skype as a youth-oriented social media app along the lines of Instagram or Snapchat, rather than a staid business communications tool. "This new app is absolutely terrible," observes an individual posting to Google Play under the name Kulli Kelder. "Skype is mostly used by people for professional use or for connecting with friends far away. This looks as far from simple and professional as it can be. Skype does NOT need to be Snapchat ." The Skype team clearly has a different view of its work. "We think it's the best Skype we've ever built -- inside and out -- and it's been designed to make it easier for you to use for your everyday communications," the company said last month. A few individuals have expressed similar enthusiasm, but among those reviewing the most recent update, one-star ratings dominate. Of the 20 most-recent reviews posted to the iTunes App Store, 19 out of 20 award one star out of five. The other is two stars.
Forget KIlling All The Lawyers... (Score:2)
...Kill all the Marketing executives that fuck shit up instead.
I cannot remember the last time something changed (Score:2, Insightful)
for the better. Seriously. Change today means "making everything worse". Without exceptions.
Re: (Score:2)
-----
"Does the new medical facilities meet with your approval Bones?"
"They do not - it's like working in a damn computer center"
Re: (Score:1)
Now that explains everythng... (Score:2)
Goodbye Skype (Score:2)
MS like to ignore their customers (Score:2)
Use GNU Ring instead (Score:2)
https://ring.cx/ [ring.cx]
Re: (Score:2)
Oh, sure, that'll solve everything. Just got to make everyone else move all at once as well, no problem.
When something works, don't change what it is (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
but Skype's users used it for what it was: simple video conferencing.
A lot of them don't use it for that at all.
Best Skype EVAR? (Score:2)
"We think it's the best Skype we've ever built..."
This statement may even be true, since it's coming from an MS employee. However, it still doesn't change the fact that Skype was better before the MS buyout.
Skype? (Score:1)
You want professional? Then PAY for it. (Score:2)
I constantly see new businesses spend thousands on marketing themselves, and won't spend twenty fucking dollars to buy their own domain in order to avoid presenting a cheap Facebook@Gmail image.
You want a professional business-grade solution for video chat? Then get off your damn wallet and invest in a system specifically designed for such a purpose instead of jumping on the social media teat to suckle with all the other cheap-asses.
TL; DR - You get what you pay for.