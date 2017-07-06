Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Communications Microsoft Software

Skype Users Slam Microsoft's Attempt To Infuse App With Social Media Magic (theregister.co.uk) 24

Posted by msmash from the know-your-audience dept.
Last month Skype announced a major update to its messaging and video calling app. The update brought a visual revamp, as well as "social features" such as Highlights that were first introduced by Snapchat. At any rate, it turns out, people are not enjoying the update as much as Microsoft had hoped. From a report: Reviews of the Android and iOS versions of the app have been mostly terrible, and those posted to the Windows App Store have not been much better. Chief among the issues is that the redesign imagines Skype as a youth-oriented social media app along the lines of Instagram or Snapchat, rather than a staid business communications tool. "This new app is absolutely terrible," observes an individual posting to Google Play under the name Kulli Kelder. "Skype is mostly used by people for professional use or for connecting with friends far away. This looks as far from simple and professional as it can be. Skype does NOT need to be Snapchat ." The Skype team clearly has a different view of its work. "We think it's the best Skype we've ever built -- inside and out -- and it's been designed to make it easier for you to use for your everyday communications," the company said last month. A few individuals have expressed similar enthusiasm, but among those reviewing the most recent update, one-star ratings dominate. Of the 20 most-recent reviews posted to the iTunes App Store, 19 out of 20 award one star out of five. The other is two stars.

Skype Users Slam Microsoft's Attempt To Infuse App With Social Media Magic More | Reply

Skype Users Slam Microsoft's Attempt To Infuse App With Social Media Magic

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Recent investments will yield a slight profit.

Close