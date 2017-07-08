Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Japan Transportation

Elderly Drivers In Japan Could Be Limited To Vehicles With Automatic Braking (japantimes.co.jp) 49

Posted by EditorDavid from the pulling-out-all-the-stops dept.
AmiMoJo writes: Japan's National Police Agency has proposed several new rules to regulate elderly drivers, including limiting them to vehicles with automatic braking systems to increase public safety. "The panel was tasked with finding ways to mitigate the risks associated with dementia, poor vision and deteriorating physical strength associated with seniors," reports the Japan Times. "Deadly traffic accidents caused by people 75 or older are on the rise, though fatal accidents overall are on the decline." Automatic braking systems apply the car's brakes if a collision is imminent. Separately Japanese authorities are offering elderly drivers who give up their licenses a discount on their funerals.

Elderly Drivers In Japan Could Be Limited To Vehicles With Automatic Braking More | Reply

Elderly Drivers In Japan Could Be Limited To Vehicles With Automatic Braking

Comments Filter:

  • why are you letting demented, blind, weak and slow people operate heavy machinery?

    • Because Japan is becoming a gerontocracy (and so is Germany, by the way).

      • The USA will to unless we get lots of immigrants. It is a good thing the current administration is pro immigration. Just loook at all three of his wives, and his hotels were Chinese invest in the hotel/condo and get paid back by getting a suite built just for them. Bonus is they then get an instant green card. (Note this policy has been in place for several administrations. It is not new)

    • Could be that the government doesn't want to simply revoke a necessary freedom for it's citizens even if it means increased safety and decreased deaths. You know, sort of like how we over here say "No, why would we limit gun sales?"

      Could also be that it's not really an issue given the lack of statistics on increasing deaths. Japanese politicians are likely just as susceptible as american ones at fearmongering and then coming up with fake solutions to the fake problems they were elected on.

      Finally the

  • Asian driver jokes aside, I find this policy to be unfairly critical of a large segment of the population who aren't senile or suffering from a major illness. There should be a yearly form that your doctor signs off on saying your vision and response time is as good as any. From that, i doubt Japanese seniors aren't a horrible road threat as it may seem to their insurance companies.

    • It's not just vision and response. There's also hearing and the range of motion of the neck to consider, as well as what medications they're on.. Then there's also peripheral vision, which can't be checked with an eye chart. And night blindness, which is a big thing for many drivers of all ages who don't seem to be aware that they're leaning forward over the steering wheel at night to try to read the signs better, and don't even notice they're doing it since it crept up on them slowly. And then there's incr

  • Make the twenty-somethings who are fucking around with their phones instead of paying attention drive the auto-braking cars. At least the old people are trying to drive.

  • This should be expanded to all drivers (Score:3, Insightful)

    by roubles ( 716740 ) on Saturday July 08, 2017 @10:50AM (#54769145)
    Its not just the elderly. Teenagers. Distracted drivers. Epileptics. Narcoleptics. Suddenly incapacitated people (heart attacks, strokes). Drunk drivers. Texters. Everyone would benefit from cars that maintain their lanes and automatically brake. This is technology we already have and we already mass produce. This rule should, and most likely will, be expanded to all drivers in all cars - all the time.

    Elon Musk: "In the distant future, I think people may outlaw driving cars because it's too dangerous. You can't have a person driving a two-ton death machine."

    Its happening.

    • Elon Musk: "In the distant future, I think people may outlaw driving cars because it's too dangerous. You can't have a person driving a two-ton death machine."

      Larry Niven cited turning off autonomous driving features as a reason to be given the death penalty in his "Known Universe" stories written in the 1960s. Society benefits from safer use of automobiles and an increased supply of spare parts.

    • before too much longer, if only because of insurance companies. It's going to be the death of the auto body industry though. Heck, this plus single payer health care (to cover the injury costs) could make Auto insurance all but obsolete. If nothing else it'd drive prices way down as the risk drops to nil and more players could afford to enter the market.

  • Wrong Direction (Score:3)

    by AlanObject ( 3603453 ) on Saturday July 08, 2017 @11:06AM (#54769217)

    Why not mandate this for all vehicles?

    Are we trying to preserve the right for a privileged demographic to crash into things?

  • Since they're Asian, I hope the age limit is 18 years. :-)

  • "Separately Japanese authorities are offering elderly drivers who give up their licenses a discount on their funerals."
    Dang dude.

Slashdot Top Deals

The most important early product on the way to developing a good product is an imperfect version.

Close