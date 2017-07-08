Elderly Drivers In Japan Could Be Limited To Vehicles With Automatic Braking (japantimes.co.jp) 49
AmiMoJo writes: Japan's National Police Agency has proposed several new rules to regulate elderly drivers, including limiting them to vehicles with automatic braking systems to increase public safety. "The panel was tasked with finding ways to mitigate the risks associated with dementia, poor vision and deteriorating physical strength associated with seniors," reports the Japan Times. "Deadly traffic accidents caused by people 75 or older are on the rise, though fatal accidents overall are on the decline." Automatic braking systems apply the car's brakes if a collision is imminent. Separately Japanese authorities are offering elderly drivers who give up their licenses a discount on their funerals.
if they are such a public danger (Score:2)
why are you letting demented, blind, weak and slow people operate heavy machinery?
Re: (Score:2)
Because Japan is becoming a gerontocracy (and so is Germany, by the way).
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Could also be that it's not really an issue given the lack of statistics on increasing deaths. Japanese politicians are likely just as susceptible as american ones at fearmongering and then coming up with fake solutions to the fake problems they were elected on.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I can scarcely imagine something more awkward and frustrating than trying to convince an elderly person that they are incapable of doing something... They will get insulted to say the least.
Re: (Score:2)
Unfair to seniors (Score:2)
Asian driver jokes aside, I find this policy to be unfairly critical of a large segment of the population who aren't senile or suffering from a major illness. There should be a yearly form that your doctor signs off on saying your vision and response time is as good as any. From that, i doubt Japanese seniors aren't a horrible road threat as it may seem to their insurance companies.
Re: (Score:2)
It's not just vision and response. There's also hearing and the range of motion of the neck to consider, as well as what medications they're on.. Then there's also peripheral vision, which can't be checked with an eye chart. And night blindness, which is a big thing for many drivers of all ages who don't seem to be aware that they're leaning forward over the steering wheel at night to try to read the signs better, and don't even notice they're doing it since it crept up on them slowly. And then there's incr
Here's a better idea (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
the laws of physics do not care if you are trying or not.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
This should be expanded to all drivers (Score:3, Insightful)
Elon Musk: "In the distant future, I think people may outlaw driving cars because it's too dangerous. You can't have a person driving a two-ton death machine."
Its happening.
Larry Niven agrees (Score:2)
Elon Musk: "In the distant future, I think people may outlaw driving cars because it's too dangerous. You can't have a person driving a two-ton death machine."
Larry Niven cited turning off autonomous driving features as a reason to be given the death penalty in his "Known Universe" stories written in the 1960s. Society benefits from safer use of automobiles and an increased supply of spare parts.
It will be (Score:2)
Wrong Direction (Score:3)
Why not mandate this for all vehicles?
Are we trying to preserve the right for a privileged demographic to crash into things?
Good! (Score:1)
o_O (Score:2)
"Separately Japanese authorities are offering elderly drivers who give up their licenses a discount on their funerals."
Dang dude.