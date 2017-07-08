Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Facebook Envisions New Campus With Affordable Housing Units

Posted by EditorDavid from the neighbor-requests dept.
An anonymous reader writes: "In a few years, families could be living at Facebook," quips CNET. The Bay Area Newsgroup reports that Facebook is proposing a new campus with facilities open to the public "to address long-neglected community needs and to accommodate its burgeoning workforce." But the San Francisco Chronicle sees more than just new buildings. "Implicit in the tech company's announcement is Facebook's belief that it can solve some of the area's most pressing issues, including traffic congestion, demand for affordable housing and a lack of transit options. By opening the campus and some of its facilities to the public, Facebook is also heading off a common criticism lobbed at wealthy tech firms: that they move into cities, drive up the cost of living, displace area residents and then do little to give back."

Facebook will offer 15% of the housing -- about 225 units -- at "below market rates." They're also promising to invest tens of millions of dollars in improvements to nearby Highway 101 and to "catalyze regional transit investment," according to Facebook's vice president of global facilities and real estate. The Chronicle notes that the campus's open-to-the-public pharmacy and grocery store "would also solve the issue of a lack of food retailers in that part of the city, where the nearest large store is a Safeway 4 miles away -- a trip that can take up to 40 minutes during rush hour, according to Google Maps."

  • Bringing back the company town [pbs.org].

  • The Brainiacs over at Facebook aren't smart enough to think of perhaps putting a new facility in a different town that isn't already congested.

      by OYAHHH ( 322809 )

      I mean we have the "Bullet Train' being built. Put Facebook out in Bakersfield and let FB employees commute from Silicon Valley to Bakersfield. Isn't that one of the selling points of the bullet train?

