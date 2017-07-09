Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Operating Systems Open Source Unix

48-Year-Old Multics Operating System Resurrected (multicians.org) 8

Posted by EditorDavid from the Multiplexed-Information-and-Computing dept.
"The seminal operating system Multics has been reborn," writes Slashdot reader doon386: The last native Multics system was shut down in 2000. After more than a dozen years in hibernation a simulator for the Honeywell DPS-8/M CPU was finally realized and, consequently, Multics found new life... Along with the simulator an accompanying new release of Multics -- MR12.6 -- has been created and made available. MR12.6 contains many bug and Y2K fixes and allows Multics to run in a post-Y2K, internet-enabled world.
Besides supporting dates in the 21st century, it offers mail and send_message functionality, and can even simulate tape and disk I/O. (And yes, someone has already installed Multics on a Raspberry Pi.) Version 1.0 of the simulator was released Saturday, and Multicians.org is offering a complete QuickStart installation package with software, compilers, install scripts, and several initial projects (including SysDaemon, SysAdmin, and Daemon). Plus there's also useful Wiki documents about how to get started, noting that Multics emulation runs on Linux, macOS, Windows, and Raspian systems.

The original submission points out that "This revival of Multics allows hobbyists, researchers and students the chance to experience first hand the system that inspired UNIX."

48-Year-Old Multics Operating System Resurrected More | Reply

48-Year-Old Multics Operating System Resurrected

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

The sum of the Universe is zero.

Close