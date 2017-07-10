Could Technology Companies Solve Traffic Congestion? (bloomberg.com) 16
As the Indian city of Bangalore "grapples with inadequate roads, unprecedented growth and overpopulation," can technology companies find a solution? randomErr writes: Tech giants and startups are turning their attention to a common enemy: the Indian city's infernal traffic congestion. Commutes that can take hours have inspired Gridlock Hackathon for technology workers to find solutions to the snarled roads that cost the economy billions of dollars. While the prize totals a mere $5,500, it's attracting teams from global giants Microsoft Corp., Google and Amazon.com. Inc. to local startups including Ola.
Bloomberg reports that the ideas "range from using artificial intelligence and big data on traffic flows to true moonshots, such as flying cars... Other entries suggested including Internet of Things-powered road dividers that change orientation to handle changing situations. There is also a proposal for a reporting system that tracks vehicles that don't conform to the road rules..." And one hackathon official says a team "suggested building smart roads underneath the city and another has sent in detailed drawings of flying cars." Any more bright ideas -- and more importantly, do any of these solutions really have a chance of succeeding?
Bloomberg reports that the ideas "range from using artificial intelligence and big data on traffic flows to true moonshots, such as flying cars... Other entries suggested including Internet of Things-powered road dividers that change orientation to handle changing situations. There is also a proposal for a reporting system that tracks vehicles that don't conform to the road rules..." And one hackathon official says a team "suggested building smart roads underneath the city and another has sent in detailed drawings of flying cars." Any more bright ideas -- and more importantly, do any of these solutions really have a chance of succeeding?
Revolutionary idea (Score:2)
My entry:
Reward companies (and people) who work from home with incentives to keep them off the road.
Can I have my $5k now?
Re: (Score:2)
Out of worker tucker Gunfighter here your $5K for idea to replace you with an auto drive truck. That $5K put you over the medicare income limit to bad next time vote better.
The Roads Must Roll (Score:1)
Heinlein gets it right again.
yes, remote work (Score:2)
give roads real speed limits and not this 55 on (Score:2)
give roads real speed limits and not this 55 on roads that can handle 70-80. also the 45 work zones need to go (on high speed roads with walls in place) even more so when no one is working.
Re: (Score:2)
I've never been to Bangalore. But I have been to other places in India. And I don't think I have seen a car reach 55 mph. The average speed seems closer to 15 with peaks at 40 due to a massive number of cars on a complete under-scaled under-maintained road infrastructures.
Congestion problems in India and in the US are probably very different problems. I heard stories in Bangalore of a congested one way street progressively change way during the day when there is an opposite flow of cars pushing their way th
You need to see the traffic to truly appreciate it (Score:1)
I lived in Bangalore for six months.
Traffic there is like nothing I've ever seen before in my life. Lane markers... they're just suggestions. Speed limits? What's that? Traffic lights, well, maybe, if there's a cop handy.
What's amazing to me is how the congestion isn't as bad as it could be, because traffic in Bangalore, and well India as a whole, is compressible. When a traffic light turns red, cars and auto-rickshaws and especially motorbikes, move in to fill the space as tightly as they can. Then when th
No, it's Bangalore (Score:2)
Granted I only saw a very limited part of Bangalore, which I enjoyed because everyone was so nice, a technological solution seems impossible. You have multiple motorcycles in one lane, and everyone ignores the traffic lights, if there are any. Everyone just turns at the same time. My friend who was driving explained they have more accidents when they have traffic lights.
It's not the figuring out part that's the problem (Score:2)
Figuring out how to solve traffic congestion, that's the easy part. There's lots of ways, mostly in two categories: reducing the volume of traffic needed to move a given number of people, and optimizing the flow of traffic.
The hard part is getting people to actually let the solutions do their job. Everyone wants better traffic flow, but they don't want to change their own driving patterns to ones that optimize traffic flow (especially if it means giving up even a second's advantage over anyone else).
Self driving cars (Score:1)
These are symptoms: there is only ONE problem ... (Score:2)
"grapples with inadequate roads, unprecedented growth and overpopulation,"
And there is more: sewage in the streets, hunger, sickness, pollution of every kind...
There is only ONE problem really. There is only one solution. Family planning. All of those little 'problems' are simply symptoms of the ONE problem. Without family planning, every one of those symptoms will get worse.
Technology alone will not work (Score:2)
The thing about traffic congestion in large cities is that it increases the opportunity cost of driving (which is essentially proportional to the delays caused by the congestion). When the opportunity cost exceeds some threshold, people will stop driving and use alternatives like public transport, walking, etc., or just change their plans. That threshold varies across the population. So what happens if you reduce the overall congestion? The opportunity cost goes down so some number of people who would have