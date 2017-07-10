Microsoft Will Sell Office, Windows as a Bundle

Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


An anonymous reader shares a report: Microsoft announced plans on Monday to start offering Windows 10 and Office together in a single subscription service. Microsoft 365, as the service is known, will also include security and management tools and come in two flavors: one for large enterprises and the other for small-to-medium businesses. The company didn't say how much it will charge for either version of the service.

  • Not just no. (Score:3, Informative)

    by Chas ( 5144 ) on Monday July 10, 2017 @10:09AM (#54778003) Homepage Journal

    HELL FUCKING NO!

    I am NOT going to rent my OS from Microsoft. Not now. Not EVER.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      One too many cups of coffee this morning?

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        look at that low sid
        he's a grognar that probably still writes in perl and doesn't have anything on his gnu/linux system that isn't 100% free
        shake that cane at the times, pops

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      HELL FUCKING NO!

      I am NOT going to rent my OS from Microsoft. Not now. Not EVER.

      Depending on pricing, I could see how Windows as a Service could make sense for businesses. As for you, maybe you should use Linux or Mac. Might be better for your blood pressure.

    • Couldn't have said it better myself. Thank you, Chas.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Linux users: the vegans of the computing world.

      • Linux users: the vegans of the computing world.

        Following this analogy, I would compare Windows users to fast food junkies who occasionally sit down for a fancy meal at Big Boy. I guess that would make MacOS users the patrons of gourmet.

        These comparisons won't fly around here since they don't involve cars.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Tim99 ( 984437 )
      "I am NOT going to rent my OS from Microsoft. Not now. Not EVER"

      You rented it before, by MS not providing updates to fix broken stuff and then including new brokenness in the newer version: "That problem has been fixed in the new version". This was worse if you used MS Office. You might not have noticed, because they forced new versions on you, that would normally only work with the current and previous versions of Windows/Office. Windows XP and 7 broke that for them, hence the "new" rentier capitalism mo

  • security (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "Microsoft will offer security" reads like "the oven will produce ice cubes" or "the ocean will give dry towels".

  • Makes things simpler (Score:3)

    by amalcolm ( 1838434 ) on Monday July 10, 2017 @10:19AM (#54778095)
    Nice ... now I only have one bundle to avoid buying

  • I still use Office 2010 (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I still use Office 2010. After that version, Microsoft ended the contract that it had with the local company that provided the proofreading tools for Brazilian Portuguese and decided to build a new grammar/style checker from scratch, which as of Word 2016 still is extremely inferior. It has fewer options and misses obvious grammar mistakes. Nevertheless, the LibreOffice checker is even worse.

