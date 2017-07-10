Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Nokia 'Regrets' Withings Health App Backlash

Posted by msmash
Nokia says it is "regrettable" that problems with its Health Mate fitness-tracking app have frustrated users. From a report: Nokia took over health tech firm Withings in 2016 and recently replaced the Withings Health Mate app with a Nokia-branded version. Health Mate has been downloaded more than one million times from app stores. But many users have left one-star reviews, saying the new app removed popular features from the Withings version and had technical issues. The company told the BBC an update would "integrate missing features." Before being taken over by Nokia, Withings made internet-connected health products such as weighing scales and air quality monitors, which provided data for the Health Mate app.

  • Why did they have to reinvent the wheel and not iterate on the already established tech? Loyal users appreciate consistency, and hearing about something like this will make people stop considering the tech in general. Appliances that do something properly, reliably, and consistently will become renowned and gain a favorable image and strong recommendations.

    The general populace don't want gadgets and gimmicks, but appliances. Developers need to learn that. The constant UI reworkings, functionality being shuf

  • Astonishing and unheard of discovery! Free app we bundled app sucks! We regret it! To atone for this faux pas, please accept this updated version that also sucks but maybe not quite as much or perhaps in different ways!

