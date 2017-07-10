Nokia 'Regrets' Withings Health App Backlash (bbc.com) 12
Nokia says it is "regrettable" that problems with its Health Mate fitness-tracking app have frustrated users. From a report: Nokia took over health tech firm Withings in 2016 and recently replaced the Withings Health Mate app with a Nokia-branded version. Health Mate has been downloaded more than one million times from app stores. But many users have left one-star reviews, saying the new app removed popular features from the Withings version and had technical issues. The company told the BBC an update would "integrate missing features." Before being taken over by Nokia, Withings made internet-connected health products such as weighing scales and air quality monitors, which provided data for the Health Mate app.
Wrong, Wrong, WRONG (Score:2)
Wrong.
Nokia is independent and sold on the NYSE. Ticker: NOK.
Nokia sold their mobile device division to Microsoft, which allowed Microsoft to sell phones---and prohibited Nokia from competing for several years.
With the expiration of the non-compete agreement, Nokia is once again able to sell phones under their own name. This is why the Nokia 5 and 6 are modern Android phones. Stock, affordable, solid, quick but not flagship---traditional Nokia, if anything.
Fun fact: Microsoft sold its phone business to HMD
Why? (Score:2)
Why did they have to reinvent the wheel and not iterate on the already established tech? Loyal users appreciate consistency, and hearing about something like this will make people stop considering the tech in general. Appliances that do something properly, reliably, and consistently will become renowned and gain a favorable image and strong recommendations.
The general populace don't want gadgets and gimmicks, but appliances. Developers need to learn that. The constant UI reworkings, functionality being shuf
Nokia... (Score:2)
Astonishing and unheard of discovery! Free app we bundled app sucks! We regret it! To atone for this faux pas, please accept this updated version that also sucks but maybe not quite as much or perhaps in different ways!