Ask Slashdot: Is There a Way To Experience the Chinese Internet From Outside? (fffff.at) 37
dryriver writes: In 2008, a bunch of crafty developers created a Firefox plugin called China Channel. It apparently allowed you to connect to a proxy server in China, and experience the -- heavily censored and filtered -- internet as Chinese citizens experienced it back then. The nearly decade old plugin doesn't seem to work anymore. My modern Firefox browser couldn't install it. So the question: is there a way to surf the internet as if you were inside China, and experience for yourself how much of the experience is censored or filtered? It would be interesting to experience firsthand what the Great Firewall of China lets you see of the free world and internet as we know it in 2017, and what it does not.
The only thing that makes me angry about jews is that Mel Brooks still hasn't given us another Spaceballs movie.
I would like to see another Blazing Saddles. Classic.
Still waiting for hitler on ice, too!
Do you work for the CIA or something? How the fuck did you know Bob was my uncle?
That would be Contact, no?
Nm, face palm, Jurassic Park.
To get better prices on AliExpress?
Keeping every site visited and isp accounts linked.
At any time over many months a gov or trusted contractor can go back and find any or all users, their IM's, phone calls, forum use or web sites visited.
The next step will be the file names downloaded, language used in search terms and a demand for a gov crypto key for big brand search sites and telcos.
We can see SJW trying to alter search results just like China too.
Modify your hosts file so everything in the block list points to 0.0.0.0
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Enjoy your visit! Now don't let it happen to your country.
I lived there from 2011 to 2016. You really, really don't want that experience. Even with a VPN it sucked, because half the time the VPN wouldn't work. It's not just that Google is blocked; it's that Google CDN that a lot of sites use is blocked.