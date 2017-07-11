Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Tech Boss Attacks 'Whiners' in Angry Email (bbc.com) 53

Posted by msmash from the in-other-news dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: The co-founder of a Silicon Valley investment firm said it is "not my job to make you all feel good" in a long email to staff and investors. Jonathan Teo from Binary Capital was responding to negative press coverage about the firm following allegations of sexual harassment by his co-founder Justin Caldbeck. He added that he was "tired and indignant," and raged against "whiners" who demanded his attention. Mr Teo has already offered to resign. He did so after Mr Caldbeck left the firm in June. "I'm incredibly sorry," Mr Caldbeck tweeted when the news broke last month. Mr Caldbeck's actions were one of several sexism scandals to rock Silicon Valley in recent months. They include a damning report into the work culture inside ride-hailing firm Uber, and the resignation of venture capitalist Dave McClure, who admitted "inexcusable behaviour" towards "multiple women."

  • Sociopathic freedom (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Isn't that the whole point of Ayn Randian freedom? Do anything, ANYTHING to get enough 'fuck you' money, and afterward any harm you cause to others is justified by the money you are able to sucker from others as a holy sacred right?

  • This guy is whining about whiners. I guess he's looking for cheese to go with his whine.

  • But isn't he right? (Score:2, Flamebait)

    by elrous0 ( 869638 )

    This guy isn't accused of doing anything wrong. The guy who *was* accused has resigned. Right?

    So why is it this guy's job to constantly apologize for the actions of someone he had no control over and who has already been forced out of the firm? It's not his fucking fault his former partner was an asshole.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Obviously not. It directly falls on him, where else would it go? He was either ignorant of his business partner or accepting, either way, this certainly falls in his lap. Acting indignant later does not change this.

  • TL;DR version straight from TFA (Score:3)

    by Kergan ( 780543 ) on Tuesday July 11, 2017 @11:32AM (#54786351)

    "If you were teaching PR 101 this guy has just done everything possible wrong. He has insulted clients, he has insulted investors, he has insulted employees and he has insulted the media.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Sounds like he's ready to become president of the United States.

  • Many men feel emboldened now that Trump (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Many men feel emboldened now that Trump was caught on camera bragging about assaulting women and then was rewarded for it by being elected President (although not with a majority of the popular vote).

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tsqr ( 808554 )

      Opinion stated as fact. Nice work. And regarding "not with a majority of the popular vote", give it up. You sound like a football coach complaining that his team lost the game despite gaining more rushing yards than their opponent.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by phayes ( 202222 )

      Oh puhleese...

      Trump's election does not change the generations long movement to political correctness that has taken over in the U.S.'s corporate culture.

      Trump was NOT my choice for president & I am all for sexual equality and an end to harassment in the workplace.

      When even an innocuous appreciative but not lecherly comment comment like "nice dress" on the one day a co-worker wears something particularly attractive is deemed sexual harassment, the movement has gone too far.

      Yeah, yeah, keep pointing to t

  • Did I just get teleported to the supermarket? (Score:3)

    by mishehu ( 712452 ) on Tuesday July 11, 2017 @11:41AM (#54786465)
    I could swear this site is getting more and more like those rags you see on the shelf at the supermarket checkout lines. Quick, better go buy a copy of Us or the National Enquirer!

  • It is your job (Score:3)

    by whoever57 ( 658626 ) on Tuesday July 11, 2017 @11:46AM (#54786521) Journal

    As the head of this company, it is his job to motivate employees. Otherwise known as "making them feel good".

    This is yet another child with money.

    • As the head of this company, it is his job to motivate employees. Otherwise known as "making them feel good".

      wrong.

      Motivating someone does not necessarily mean making them feel good. As the head of the company his job is to ensure the company is on the right track to do what the owners want the company to do. Yes, that includes keeping morale up, but it does not necessarily mean making all the employees feel good. It may very well at times mean the exact opposite.

      For example, if an employee leaks data - even harmless data - then the CEO may call out all the employees in letting everyone know of the bad behav

