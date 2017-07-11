Tech Boss Attacks 'Whiners' in Angry Email (bbc.com) 53
An anonymous reader shares a report: The co-founder of a Silicon Valley investment firm said it is "not my job to make you all feel good" in a long email to staff and investors. Jonathan Teo from Binary Capital was responding to negative press coverage about the firm following allegations of sexual harassment by his co-founder Justin Caldbeck. He added that he was "tired and indignant," and raged against "whiners" who demanded his attention. Mr Teo has already offered to resign. He did so after Mr Caldbeck left the firm in June. "I'm incredibly sorry," Mr Caldbeck tweeted when the news broke last month. Mr Caldbeck's actions were one of several sexism scandals to rock Silicon Valley in recent months. They include a damning report into the work culture inside ride-hailing firm Uber, and the resignation of venture capitalist Dave McClure, who admitted "inexcusable behaviour" towards "multiple women."
As it should. A work place is a place where work happens. Bosses hitting on their subordinates shouldn't happen. It's toxic to a work culture. My company has very strong policies about sexual harassment, including a ban on anyone entering into a sexual relationship with a subordinate. While the latter isn't sexual harassment, it's terrible for morale, and can be incredibly disruptive.
Surely your an adult and you can keep your hands to yourself, and you tongue firmly planted in your mouth when it comes to sexual or even flirtatious comments. And if you are incapable of that, then I would suggest the problem is yours. I know damned few fucking women that come to work hoping their boss or the guy in the cubicle next to them hits on them
I mean, what the fuck is wrong with you people? Are you all incapable of actually holding down a job that involves working with women? Are you that emotionally-driven that you can't just do your goddamned job and treat your coworkers with dignity and respect? Whether it's sexual harassment, or any other kind of harassment, any boss who doesn't take that seriously is asking for goddamned trouble, up to and including costly lawsuits. If you can't keep it in your pants, literally or metaphorically, then a judge will make you.
Isn't that the whole point of Ayn Randian freedom? Do anything, ANYTHING to get enough 'fuck you' money, and afterward any harm you cause to others is justified by the money you are able to sucker from others as a holy sacred right?
This guy isn't accused of doing anything wrong. The guy who *was* accused has resigned. Right?
So why is it this guy's job to constantly apologize for the actions of someone he had no control over and who has already been forced out of the firm? It's not his fucking fault his former partner was an asshole.
"I just found out" - All's cool you reported a murderer right away.
Otherwise you are an accomplice and yeah that needs lots of explanation if you want to avoid repercussions.
Obviously not. It directly falls on him, where else would it go? He was either ignorant of his business partner or accepting, either way, this certainly falls in his lap. Acting indignant later does not change this.
TL;DR version straight from TFA (Score:3)
"If you were teaching PR 101 this guy has just done everything possible wrong. He has insulted clients, he has insulted investors, he has insulted employees and he has insulted the media.
Sounds like he's ready to become president of the United States.
Many men feel emboldened now that Trump (Score:1)
Many men feel emboldened now that Trump was caught on camera bragging about assaulting women and then was rewarded for it by being elected President (although not with a majority of the popular vote).
Opinion stated as fact. Nice work. And regarding "not with a majority of the popular vote", give it up. You sound like a football coach complaining that his team lost the game despite gaining more rushing yards than their opponent.
Oh puhleese...
Trump's election does not change the generations long movement to political correctness that has taken over in the U.S.'s corporate culture.
Trump was NOT my choice for president & I am all for sexual equality and an end to harassment in the workplace.
When even an innocuous appreciative but not lecherly comment comment like "nice dress" on the one day a co-worker wears something particularly attractive is deemed sexual harassment, the movement has gone too far.
Or, you know, just keep it in your pants like an adult. I have worked for most of my life with women, some as bosses and supervisors, some as equals, and some as subordinates, and I've never had any issues at all.
It is your job (Score:3)
As the head of this company, it is his job to motivate employees. Otherwise known as "making them feel good".
This is yet another child with money.
As the head of this company, it is his job to motivate employees. Otherwise known as "making them feel good".
Motivating someone does not necessarily mean making them feel good. As the head of the company his job is to ensure the company is on the right track to do what the owners want the company to do. Yes, that includes keeping morale up, but it does not necessarily mean making all the employees feel good. It may very well at times mean the exact opposite.
For example, if an employee leaks data - even harmless data - then the CEO may call out all the employees in letting everyone know of the bad behav
