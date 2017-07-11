Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
ANNOUNCEMENT: July 12 will be a massive, Internet-wide day of action to save Net Neutrality. RSVP and learn how you can get more involved here: https://www.battleforthenet.com/july12/ ×
Android Businesses Google Microsoft Operating Systems

Windows Phone Dies Today (theverge.com) 65

Posted by msmash from the rip-windows-phone dept.
From a report: Microsoft is killing off Windows Phone 8.1 support today, more than three years after the company first introduced the update. The end of support marks an end to the Windows Phone era, and the millions of devices still running the operating system. While most have accepted that the death of Windows Phone occurred more than a year ago, AdDuplex estimates that nearly 80 percent of all Windows-powered phones are still running Windows Phone 7, Windows Phone 8, or Windows Phone 8.1. All of these handsets are now officially unsupported, and only 20 percent of all Windows phones are running the latest Windows 10 Mobile OS.

Windows Phone Dies Today More | Reply

Windows Phone Dies Today

Comments Filter:

  • it never took off.
    A monopoly on both desktop and mobile would not be a good thing for consumers.

    • They were too late to the game. If they had been first they probably would have been the standard.

      We'd all have been complaining about it like we do the windows desktop- but it would be silly to have anything else because Windows Phone would be the standard.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        But they never would have been first. The iPhone was a fundamental reimagining of the mobile phone, a generational change. After the iPhone razed the landscape of clunky, carrier controlled phones, others, like Android and Windows phone, were able to step into the new world. The iPhone was the big bang of mobility devices.

        • But they never would have been first. The iPhone was a fundamental reimagining of the mobile phone, a generational change. After the iPhone razed the landscape of clunky, carrier controlled phones, others, like Android and Windows phone, were able to step into the new world. The iPhone was the big bang of mobility devices.

          That's not entirely true. There was the IBM Simon and the Palm Pilot phones and blackberries before iPhone. There were also other "dumb" phones that could run apps. I had one that predated iPhone.

          Apple were just the first to put a really solid device together that worked well and appealed to a large market.

          It's not impossible to believe that someone at Microsoft could have thought "Let's make a better version of the Palm Pilot Phone" before Apple had the idea... they just didn't. Or if they did, the stu

          • Apple just leveraged their iPod success. In the clamor to claim the smart phone market they've brushed that fact off to the side.

            • It doesn't really matter whose shoulders you're standing on when you break through, does it? You still did the work to break through.

              If it had been M$, they'd be on top of the world. But they're not.

      • Re:Glad (Score:4, Insightful)

        by dlleigh ( 313922 ) on Tuesday July 11, 2017 @01:15PM (#54787377)

        Microsoft was not late to the market: they have been working on phones for a long time, and PDAs before that. Windows Mobile on phones predates both the iPhone and Android.

        For whatever reason, Microsoft was just never able to get mobile right.

        • I had a Windows Mobile 5 (later updated to 6) phone. It was actually pretty great. And I was doing things miles beyond what the iPhone did years later.

          The only thing it didn't have was built-in GPS, so I bought a GPS receiver ($99 at the time) and an add-on for mapping and navigation (at $5 a month, I think).

      • They were too late to the game. If they had been first they probably would have been the standard.

        Really? Windows CE was released in 1992. My first smart phone ran it. My iPaq from 2003 ran it's predecessor Widows Mobile. I had two phones after that (and prior to 2008) that also ran Windows Mobile. So no, iOS and Android were not first.

    • I don't think there would have been any monopoly, and besides, Microsoft no longer has even a desktop monopoly. Apple has quite a viable alternative, and if they introduced a few Macs in the $500 range, they'd be good to go. Chromebooks too - if they dropped the requirement that everything has to be on 'the cloud' and provided some w/ adequate storage, they'd be pretty good as well.
    • Phone, computer, iPad etc? Granted...their system integration actually WORKS, but still...
  • Took a long time to amortize that $8 billion Nokia purchase. Jeez.
  • My friend works at a Sprint store. They have a Windows phone in the back room. Everyone asks for the iPhone or whatever Android phone is sale. They never ask for the Windows phone.

    • Re: It's not April 1st... (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The two worst mobile OS are all that's left. As per usual in the tech world, garbage wins with the consumers.
      Not surprised.

    • the windows phone is an antique. its already worth more than a droid or iphone combined working or not.

  • Story icon (Score:2, Interesting)

    by acoustix ( 123925 )

    Why does it have an Android icon for a story about a Windows OS?

  • does not mean what you think it means.

    • All phones are not upgradeable to Windows 10 Mobile. I tried it w/ a Lumia 520 I once had, but the system requirements clearly stated that it was not possible.

      Microsoft should make Windows 10 Mobile something like Android Marshmallow, so that people can swap the definitions of primary & secondary storage, then pop a 128GB SD card into any old Windows phone, define that as the main memory, and then install Windows 10 Mobile on that, and re-define the 8/16/32GB internal memory as external storage.

  • Will they be having the same mock funeral they arrogantly had for the iPhone? The hubris was astounding.

  • If anything proved Balmer's screed of "Developers, Developers, Developers!" it's Windows phone.

    I had two Windows 8 phones and they were both (subjectively) amazing. A great user interface with live tiles, fluid animations, very low latency response times. Live tiles were a lot of fun too. Cortana three years ago had all the features that Google Assistant is finally rolling out today. The People app is to this day the best phone based contacts app I've ever seen.

    BUT! Third party development was non exis

  • It's, it's, um, probably pining for Mt. Ranier.

  • The usual story with MS: Enter the market too late, rely on their dominance of the general user desktop market (decreasing with tablets and phones), and hoping a marketing/hype effort will be enough to compensate.IE/Edge is another example. The only question now is, between the heavyweight 'A' players. (Android and Apple) which will dominate the market. (or perhaps a fork of Android)

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Misagon ( 1135 )

      To nit-pick, they didn't enter the market late. They were just left behind when the Blackberry and then the iPhone and Android whizzed past them.
      They have been trying to catch up, but didn't make it.

      • It's the same thing that happened to IE.

        When Firefox (and later Chrome) hit the market and started decimating their market share, the just said "meh, businesses still love us." By the time they woke up, all they could do was damage control. Now they bitch and whine about how "browser monocultures" are the worst thing ever.

    • The only question now is, between the heavyweight 'A' players. (Android and Apple) which will dominate the market. (or perhaps a fork of Android)

      Depends on your definition of dominate. Android dominates by market share.

      Apple dominates in profits for the host company.

  • I still think MS probably should have purchased RIM and re-introduced the Blackberry and BES. Blackberry was the enterprise phone for a long time, and it seemed like a natural fit back when Microsoft was courting Nokia in 2013. BB was on life support back then, but still had its fans.

    It might have worked.

    Probably not.

    • Yeah, that OS might have been more successful had it remained in Nokia's hands. Microsoft could have bought off RIM and integrated their features into Windows 10 Mobile, which incidentally is what Windows Phone should have been like.

      Had Nokia kept it, there could have been 2 stores - one Microsoft's, one Nokia's, and there would have been more of an incentive to buy those

  • the millions of devices still running the operating system

    LOL!

    Yeah, right.

    They should just call the 2 people still using Windows phone to let them know.

  • I remember looking at various screenshots and videos of the windows phone UI. It had bunches of flat-shaded boxes with random information and interactive elements. It was almost impossible to figure out what was interactive and what was passive information. Also very simple arrangements had boxes halfway scrolled off the screen requiring finger-fidgeting for no good reason. It just looked sloppy and mostly painful to use.

    The tragedy is forcing this UI design failure into the desktop OS as well. It didn't ev

  • I was working for Nokia Mobile Phones when MS took it over. A week before the deal was complete, MS said that everyone would be kept on. Two weeks after the deal was complete, they laid off 20,000 of us! Yeah. MS is a predator! We were a division of Nokia that was serving over 100 million customers world-wide...

  • The only place where everybody had a Windows phone was on the TV show 'Under the Dome'.
    And even there they couldn't get any service.

Slashdot Top Deals

I have never seen anything fill up a vacuum so fast and still suck. -- Rob Pike, on X.

Close