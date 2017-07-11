Windows Phone Dies Today (theverge.com) 65
From a report: Microsoft is killing off Windows Phone 8.1 support today, more than three years after the company first introduced the update. The end of support marks an end to the Windows Phone era, and the millions of devices still running the operating system. While most have accepted that the death of Windows Phone occurred more than a year ago, AdDuplex estimates that nearly 80 percent of all Windows-powered phones are still running Windows Phone 7, Windows Phone 8, or Windows Phone 8.1. All of these handsets are now officially unsupported, and only 20 percent of all Windows phones are running the latest Windows 10 Mobile OS.
it never took off.
A monopoly on both desktop and mobile would not be a good thing for consumers.
They were too late to the game. If they had been first they probably would have been the standard.
We'd all have been complaining about it like we do the windows desktop- but it would be silly to have anything else because Windows Phone would be the standard.
But they never would have been first. The iPhone was a fundamental reimagining of the mobile phone, a generational change. After the iPhone razed the landscape of clunky, carrier controlled phones, others, like Android and Windows phone, were able to step into the new world. The iPhone was the big bang of mobility devices.
But they never would have been first. The iPhone was a fundamental reimagining of the mobile phone, a generational change. After the iPhone razed the landscape of clunky, carrier controlled phones, others, like Android and Windows phone, were able to step into the new world. The iPhone was the big bang of mobility devices.
That's not entirely true. There was the IBM Simon and the Palm Pilot phones and blackberries before iPhone. There were also other "dumb" phones that could run apps. I had one that predated iPhone.
Apple were just the first to put a really solid device together that worked well and appealed to a large market.
It's not impossible to believe that someone at Microsoft could have thought "Let's make a better version of the Palm Pilot Phone" before Apple had the idea... they just didn't.
Apple just leveraged their iPod success. In the clamor to claim the smart phone market they've brushed that fact off to the side.
It doesn't really matter whose shoulders you're standing on when you break through, does it? You still did the work to break through.
If it had been M$, they'd be on top of the world. But they're not.
Microsoft was not late to the market: they have been working on phones for a long time, and PDAs before that. Windows Mobile on phones predates both the iPhone and Android.
For whatever reason, Microsoft was just never able to get mobile right.
I had a Windows Mobile 5 (later updated to 6) phone. It was actually pretty great. And I was doing things miles beyond what the iPhone did years later.
The only thing it didn't have was built-in GPS, so I bought a GPS receiver ($99 at the time) and an add-on for mapping and navigation (at $5 a month, I think).
They were too late to the game. If they had been first they probably would have been the standard.
Really? Windows CE was released in 1992. My first smart phone ran it. My iPaq from 2003 ran it's predecessor Widows Mobile. I had two phones after that (and prior to 2008) that also ran Windows Mobile. So no, iOS and Android were not first.
Unlike the Apple ecosystem? (Score:2)
The two worst mobile OS are all that's left. As per usual in the tech world, garbage wins with the consumers.
Not surprised.
Why would anyone possibly want Windows on a phone? People only begrudgingly accept Windows on their PCs because the other choices are shit and people have old software they run, but in the phone market no one cares about x86 applications and any other historical baggage.
Because it doesn't pop up "you won an ipad" buzzing/beeping redirects when you open the web browser
Because it has a bluetooth implementation and voice response system that actually works without a need for cludgy, privacy eating, published by god knows who third party apps
because it isn't owned by google stealing every movement you have ever made, indexing your emails and asking if you want to take a picture and post it everywhere you go.
because although the UI isn't 100% configurable, it is actually good.
Story icon (Score:2, Interesting)
Why does it have an Android icon for a story about a Windows OS?
Android license fees paid to Microsoft subsidize windows phones.
Why does it have an Android icon for a story about a Windows OS?
"Posted by msmash"
lol
Yeah, they should have used a Windows icon.
A couple years ago they quietly retired the bill-borg icon for Microsoft. I am sure a whole branding team at Microsoft worked for years to make that change happen.
does not mean what you think it means.
How to upgrade to Windows Mobile 10 (Score:2)
Windows 10 Mobile Specifications & Systems Requirements [microsoft.com]
All phones are not upgradeable to Windows 10 Mobile. I tried it w/ a Lumia 520 I once had, but the system requirements clearly stated that it was not possible.
Microsoft should make Windows 10 Mobile something like Android Marshmallow, so that people can swap the definitions of primary & secondary storage, then pop a 128GB SD card into any old Windows phone, define that as the main memory, and then install Windows 10 Mobile on that, and re-define the 8/16/32GB internal memory as external storage.
Will they be having the same mock funeral they arrogantly had for the iPhone? The hubris was astounding.
If anything proved Balmer's screed of "Developers, Developers, Developers!" it's Windows phone.
I had two Windows 8 phones and they were both (subjectively) amazing. A great user interface with live tiles, fluid animations, very low latency response times. Live tiles were a lot of fun too. Cortana three years ago had all the features that Google Assistant is finally rolling out today. The People app is to this day the best phone based contacts app I've ever seen.
BUT! Third party development was non existent.
It's why Microsoft bought Xamarin, a cross-platform mobile environment, and made free. It's also why they have been helping Unity3D so much. They are trying to make developing for Windows on Mobile super cheap, to the point of one additional checkbox in the "Export to all platforms" dialogs.
Windows Phone had an official app for The Register. I found that amusing, and for a time, useful.
It's, it's, um, probably pining for Mt. Ranier.
Given we're talking about Microsoft... it's just pining for Redmond Town Center Mall.
A death march from start to finish (Score:2)
To nit-pick, they didn't enter the market late. They were just left behind when the Blackberry and then the iPhone and Android whizzed past them.
They have been trying to catch up, but didn't make it.
It's the same thing that happened to IE.
When Firefox (and later Chrome) hit the market and started decimating their market share, the just said "meh, businesses still love us." By the time they woke up, all they could do was damage control. Now they bitch and whine about how "browser monocultures" are the worst thing ever.
The only question now is, between the heavyweight 'A' players. (Android and Apple) which will dominate the market. (or perhaps a fork of Android)
Depends on your definition of dominate. Android dominates by market share.
Apple dominates in profits for the host company.
So as consumers get more and more of a clue, it's inevitable. Apple adopted the x86 and commodity pc components (the ide inferface hard drive!!!) It will be marvelous to see them forking Android (a bent fork with only one tine, it's the Apple Way!)
By the same logic, niche and unpopular != good.
At least Microsoft didn't let manufacturers play with their OS like Google has done with Android.
I still think MS probably should have purchased RIM and re-introduced the Blackberry and BES. Blackberry was the enterprise phone for a long time, and it seemed like a natural fit back when Microsoft was courting Nokia in 2013. BB was on life support back then, but still had its fans.
It might have worked.
Probably not.
BB was always about security and still is. clearly that is something if you don't care for... then there are other choices including no management.
Microsoft could have leveraged Blackberry into something-Exchange and captured the entire business market. The only people who would now be using Apple phones in business would be the guys with tasseled shoes.
Yeah, that OS might have been more successful had it remained in Nokia's hands. Microsoft could have bought off RIM and integrated their features into Windows 10 Mobile, which incidentally is what Windows Phone should have been like.
Had Nokia kept it, there could have been 2 stores - one Microsoft's, one Nokia's, and there would have been more of an incentive to buy those
the millions of devices still running the operating system
LOL!
Yeah, right.
They should just call the 2 people still using Windows phone to let them know.
And then kicked you in the nuts and walked away laughing?
I remember looking at various screenshots and videos of the windows phone UI. It had bunches of flat-shaded boxes with random information and interactive elements. It was almost impossible to figure out what was interactive and what was passive information. Also very simple arrangements had boxes halfway scrolled off the screen requiring finger-fidgeting for no good reason. It just looked sloppy and mostly painful to use.
The tragedy is forcing this UI design failure into the desktop OS as well. It didn't even work on phones.
The only place where everybody had a Windows phone was on the TV show 'Under the Dome'.
And even there they couldn't get any service.