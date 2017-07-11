Kaspersky Lab Has Been Working With Russian Intelligence (bloomberg.com) 32
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bloomberg: Internal company emails obtained by Bloomberg Businessweek show that Kaspersky Lab has maintained a much closer working relationship with Russia's main intelligence agency, the FSB, than it has publicly admitted. It has developed security technology at the spy agency's behest and worked on joint projects the CEO knew would be embarrassing if made public. The previously unreported emails, from October 2009, are from a thread between Eugene Kaspersky and senior staff. In Russian, Kaspersky outlines a project undertaken in secret a year earlier "per a big request on the Lubyanka side," a reference to the FSB offices. Kaspersky Lab confirmed the emails are authentic.
The software that the CEO was referring to had the stated purpose of protecting clients, including the Russian government, from distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, but its scope went further. Kaspersky Lab would also cooperate with internet hosting companies to locate bad actors and block their attacks, while assisting with "active countermeasures," a capability so sensitive that Kaspersky advised his staff to keep it secret. In this case, Kaspersky may have been referring to something even more rare in the security world. A person familiar with the company's anti-DDoS system says it's made up of two parts. The first consists of traditional defensive techniques, including rerouting malicious traffic to servers that can harmlessly absorb it. The second part is more unusual: Kaspersky provides the FSB with real-time intelligence on the hackers' location and sends experts to accompany the FSB and Russian police when they conduct raids. That's what Kaspersky was referring to in the emails, says the person familiar with the system. They weren't just hacking the hackers; they were banging down the doors. Kaspersky Lab has issued a statement in response to Bloomberg's report. It reads in part: "Regardless of how the facts are misconstrued to fit in with a hypothetical, false theory, Kaspersky Lab, and its executives, do not have inappropriate ties with any government. The company does regularly work with governments and law enforcement agencies around the world with the sole purpose of fighting cybercrime. In the internal communications referenced within the recent article, the facts are once again either being misinterpreted or manipulated to fit the agenda of certain individuals desperately wanting there to be inappropriate ties between the company, its CEO and the Russian government, but no matter what communication they claim to have, the facts clearly remain there is no evidence because no such inappropriate ties exist."
To be fair, Eugene Kaspersky did meet with Russian intelligence, but they only discussed adoption.
Someone's finally going to adopt Eugene? Aww, that's cute.
What nation with a powerful central government doesn't demand indelicate acts from its major corporations?
What nation with a powerful central government doesn't demand indelicate acts from its major corporations?
It's more about scale of such acts, and these days Russia and the US are doing this to a ridiculous degree.
Right. If, as the evidence your claim implies, you are not from one of these two nations you mention, the chances your own country is free of this blight is on the order of the lottery... as likely to free of powerful influence in gov't & industry as you'd be having missionary sex with a polar bear and a regular bear, on the same day.
Why is our media... (Score:2, Insightful)
More viewers = more money for ads
Who cares that world may fall apart in nuclear tornado, media bosses pockets are more important.
It seems to me that the US and Russia should be natural allies.
We were. Putin visited the U.S. on more than a few occasions as a friend, and then Obama decided that Syria should be a target. I'm sure that had nothing to do with how much money our Secretary of State's "Foundation" got from the Saudi's after Syria refused to let them build a pipeline to Europe.
Do you guys have zero knowledge of what's been going on the past 100 years? The US and Russia/USSR have been adversaries far more often than they've been allies.
Gov/mil contacts have free stuff to offer. Govs and mil always have lots of domestic and international stories to share.
Also the money to investigate one story might have to go further and take less time.
So more interviews are done to keep up with blogs, the 24 h news cycle.
Also consider the role of news aggregation websites. Suddenly news is fast, accurate and from all over the USA and the world.
News that was once published for and consumed inside the Beltway is now natio
Rule of Acquisition #34: War is good for business.
But I'm not really feeling the outrage here, at least with regard to what was reported.
"worry U.S. national security officials "
"six U.S. intelligence and law enforcement agency chiefs were asked"
"While the U.S. government hasn’t disclosed any evidence of the ties"
"A person familiar with"
"The U.S. government hasn’t identified any evidence connecting"
Consider all the good work thats been done over the years.
Equation Group https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Stuxnet https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Work to publish on Gauss, Regin, Fla
Because we're not racist like you.
"Russian integrity", "Russian democracy" or "Russian sobriety" would indeed be oxymorons. You can't deny a good minority of Russians to be intelligent, though. Their country suffering from an unbroken series of bloody dictators for at least 500 years is another matter, and most people learned that trying to fight against the dictator currently in power is far more unhealthy than it would be in most other countries.
Slashdot was safe harbor for me for more than a decade from filthy political news and "news for housewives".
Seems its time to put dot and say bye bye?
P.S. Yes i'm russian, and i hate politics and propaganda. Peace!
I guess I am not seeing the issue here (Score:2)