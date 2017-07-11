Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
ANNOUNCEMENT: July 12 will be a massive, Internet-wide day of action to save Net Neutrality. RSVP and learn how you can get more involved here: https://www.battleforthenet.com/july12/ ×
Bug Windows Chrome Microsoft Operating Systems Software Hardware

24 Cores and the Mouse Won't Move: Engineer Diagnoses Windows 10 Bug (wordpress.com) 19

Posted by BeauHD from the keyboard-mashing dept.
Longtime Slashdot reader ewhac writes: Bruce Dawson recently posted a deep-dive into an annoyance that Windows 10 was inflicting on him -- namely, every time he built Chrome, his extremely beefy 24-core (48-thread) rig would begin stuttering, with the mouse frequently becoming stuck for a little over one second. This would be unsurprising if all cores were pegged at 100%, but overall CPU usage was barely hitting 50%. So he started digging out the debugging tools and doing performance traces on Windows itself. He eventually discovered that the function NtGdiCloseProcess(), responsible for Windows process exit and teardown, appears to serialize through a single lock, each pass through taking about 200S each. So if you have a job that creates and destroys a lot of processes very quickly (like building a large application such as Chrome), you're going to get hit in the face with this. Moreover, the problem gets worse the more cores you have. The issue apparently doesn't exist in Windows 7. Microsoft has been informed of the issue and they are allegedly investigating.

24 Cores and the Mouse Won't Move: Engineer Diagnoses Windows 10 Bug More | Reply

24 Cores and the Mouse Won't Move: Engineer Diagnoses Windows 10 Bug

Comments Filter:

  • Windows... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Well... there's your problem.

    • More specifically, why are OSes not designed, and computing hardware not designed, so that the GUI cannot be slowed down by other slow processes, process switching, or I/O / virtual memory thrashing.

      The most brain-dead design-avoidable situation in the computing universe is where my computer is thrashing due to some resource over-use, and the UI is inoperable so I can't fix the problem e.g. by killing processes/programs. DOH!

      The UI and user input devices should be a completely separate set of processes and

  • The lock cycles were avg 200 us each (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Not 200S each, which is off by a factor of one million. But, hey.

  • If there is an issue that keeps process termination and cleanup from being properly parallelized; I can understand why that might cause unexpectedly poor utilization of additional cores for computationally intensive tasks that also massacre lots of processes; but why would that cause the GUI to stop responding?

    Unless moving the cursor also depends on terminating a bunch of processes; and hangs until that task is finished, wouldn't the inefficiency imposed on the build process be expected to keep the GUI

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      GUIs usually don't have clock priority.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The Windows GUI interface actually uses a separate process to update the mouse on the screen. Due to various historical reasons (compatibility with old applications, mostly), it was required to recycle this process every time the mouse moved, as the process could get a memory leak (which couldn't be fixed properly, in order to preserve compatibility with the aforementioned applications). Therefore, every time the coordinates of the mouse change, the process has to be killed and replaced, therefore putting

  • Marketing - "How do we monetize this...."

    Engineers - "You mean after we fix it?"

    Marketing just begins laughing - "Only if it get more money then leaving it in and marketing it as a feature"

  • any thing to make INTEL look good next the amd chips with more cores.

    Intel is hitting rock bottom and is willing to pay off any one to keep AMD from being king this round.

  • being the only OS I've ever seen in my life move a window around screen w/o tearing. Yeah, it doesn't make much difference, but you'd think in 2017 my quad core CPU and 8 gigs of ram could do what a 400 mghz AMD K6 did in 1996 with 512 mb ram.

Slashdot Top Deals

"If anything can go wrong, it will." -- Edsel Murphy

Close