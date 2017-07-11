24 Cores and the Mouse Won't Move: Engineer Diagnoses Windows 10 Bug (wordpress.com) 19
Longtime Slashdot reader ewhac writes: Bruce Dawson recently posted a deep-dive into an annoyance that Windows 10 was inflicting on him -- namely, every time he built Chrome, his extremely beefy 24-core (48-thread) rig would begin stuttering, with the mouse frequently becoming stuck for a little over one second. This would be unsurprising if all cores were pegged at 100%, but overall CPU usage was barely hitting 50%. So he started digging out the debugging tools and doing performance traces on Windows itself. He eventually discovered that the function NtGdiCloseProcess(), responsible for Windows process exit and teardown, appears to serialize through a single lock, each pass through taking about 200S each. So if you have a job that creates and destroys a lot of processes very quickly (like building a large application such as Chrome), you're going to get hit in the face with this. Moreover, the problem gets worse the more cores you have. The issue apparently doesn't exist in Windows 7. Microsoft has been informed of the issue and they are allegedly investigating.
Re: (Score:2)
Not a program, a process.
/sarcasm But can he call himself an engineer ? (Score:1)
*rimshot at Oregon retards*
Windows... (Score:1)
Well... there's your problem.
Re: (Score:2)
More specifically, why are OSes not designed, and computing hardware not designed, so that the GUI cannot be slowed down by other slow processes, process switching, or I/O / virtual memory thrashing.
The most brain-dead design-avoidable situation in the computing universe is where my computer is thrashing due to some resource over-use, and the UI is inoperable so I can't fix the problem e.g. by killing processes/programs. DOH!
The UI and user input devices should be a completely separate set of processes and
The lock cycles were avg 200 us each (Score:1)
Not 200S each, which is off by a factor of one million. But, hey.
The issue apparently doesn't exist in Windows 7. (Score:2)
Windows has always been unresponsive to user input (Score:2)
We just don't have priority...
I don't get it. (Score:2)
Unless moving the cursor also depends on terminating a bunch of processes; and hangs until that task is finished, wouldn't the inefficiency imposed on the build process be expected to keep the GUI
Re: (Score:1)
GUIs usually don't have clock priority.
Re: (Score:1)
The Windows GUI interface actually uses a separate process to update the mouse on the screen. Due to various historical reasons (compatibility with old applications, mostly), it was required to recycle this process every time the mouse moved, as the process could get a memory leak (which couldn't be fixed properly, in order to preserve compatibility with the aforementioned applications). Therefore, every time the coordinates of the mouse change, the process has to be killed and replaced, therefore putting
Marketing's response (Score:2)
Marketing - "How do we monetize this...."
Engineers - "You mean after we fix it?"
Marketing just begins laughing - "Only if it get more money then leaving it in and marketing it as a feature"
10 is bigger and better than.. (Score:1)
7 right?
any thing to make INTEL look good next the amd (Score:2)
any thing to make INTEL look good next the amd chips with more cores.
Intel is hitting rock bottom and is willing to pay off any one to keep AMD from being king this round.
I remember BeOS (Score:2)