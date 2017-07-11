Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
ANNOUNCEMENT: July 12 will be a massive, Internet-wide day of action to save Net Neutrality. RSVP and learn how you can get more involved here: https://www.battleforthenet.com/july12/ ×
Communications Social Networks The Internet United States

41 Percent of Adults In the US Have Been Harassed Online, Says Pew Study (techcrunch.com) 44

Posted by BeauHD from the online-harassment dept.
According to a new Pew Research Center study, 41 percent of adults said they have experienced harassment online, and 66 percent of people said they've seen it happen to others. What's the most common form of online harassment? According to the study, it's offensive name-calling. TechCrunch reports: It's worth noting that while men are slightly more likely than women to be harassed online (44 percent versus 37 percent), women are more likely to be sexually harassed online. For example, 53 percent of women surveyed reported receiving explicit images they did not request. Unsurprisingly, social media is where people are most likely to experience online harassment, with 58 percent of those harassed saying the most recent incident happened on a social media platform. Also unsurprising is the fact that more than half of people harassed don't know the person harassing them. Pew also explored "emergent" forms of online harassment, like doxing (posting someone's personal information online without consent), trolling (intentionally trying to provoke or upset someone), hacking (illegally accessing someone's accounts) and swatting (when you call 911 for a fake emergency and have the police show up at that person's house). "While many Americans are not aware of these behaviors, they have all been used to escalate abuse online," the report states.

41 Percent of Adults In the US Have Been Harassed Online, Says Pew Study More | Reply

41 Percent of Adults In the US Have Been Harassed Online, Says Pew Study

Comments Filter:

  • Have been harassed in real life.

  • got 'cha

  • Help Help, I'm being oppressed!

  • Spelling (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    People who spell it harassed deserve harrassment.

  • What's the most common form of online harassment? According to the study, it's offensive name-calling.

    Name-calling is not mere "harassment": it's psychological violence, same as people (so-called "friends") not Liking a motivational image posted on Facebook while you never fail to Like theirs.

    The FBI or DHS should get involved, we can't let society go down that path.

  • have never been harassed online.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      have never been harassed online.

      You have now, ignorant fuckhead!

      [just kidding -- peace out]

  • 100% of Slashdot has been harassed (Score:4, Informative)

    by phantomfive ( 622387 ) on Tuesday July 11, 2017 @09:56PM (#54790781) Journal
    100% of Slashdotters have been harassed online. And if you're reading Slashdot, and you haven't been harassed, you're a stupid piece of shit.
    There. It's back at 100%.

  • I'm on internet since 1998 roughly. I'm 32 now... so started pretty young. I also spend 10+ hours on the computer per day, since 2001), so one can say internet is pretty important thing in my life, more so to me than to these that got _harassed_ probably.

    First thing, most people are just asking for it. They subconsciously dig themselves into these holes, like they are unknowingly addicted to drama. It's like ghost stories.. the only people that seem to see ghosts are those people that believe in ghosts.

    Furt

    • Somebody wrote a nasty comment on your facebook ? Are you kidding me ?

      I think its more along the lines of somebody creating accounts on multiple social media sites and befriending your family, friends, or co-workers then posting docotored embarrassing photos for all to see so people think thats you.

    • On usenet in the mid 90's, sure there were the occasional jerks who would just rip into everyone. You added them to your kill filter, and that was pretty much the end of that.

      More forums need kill filters.

      *PLONK*

  • I don't know what world people live in, but I have been harassed all my life. Long before we were online. If it's not neighborhood kids putting you down, it's the bullies, the fellow students, the teachers, all adults in your life and mainly your family.

    Most people just grow a thick skin and move on, because there isn't much else you can do.

Slashdot Top Deals

"Well, if you can't believe what you read in a comic book, what *can* you believe?!" -- Bullwinkle J. Moose

Close