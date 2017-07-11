41 Percent of Adults In the US Have Been Harassed Online, Says Pew Study (techcrunch.com) 44
According to a new Pew Research Center study, 41 percent of adults said they have experienced harassment online, and 66 percent of people said they've seen it happen to others. What's the most common form of online harassment? According to the study, it's offensive name-calling. TechCrunch reports: It's worth noting that while men are slightly more likely than women to be harassed online (44 percent versus 37 percent), women are more likely to be sexually harassed online. For example, 53 percent of women surveyed reported receiving explicit images they did not request. Unsurprisingly, social media is where people are most likely to experience online harassment, with 58 percent of those harassed saying the most recent incident happened on a social media platform. Also unsurprising is the fact that more than half of people harassed don't know the person harassing them. Pew also explored "emergent" forms of online harassment, like doxing (posting someone's personal information online without consent), trolling (intentionally trying to provoke or upset someone), hacking (illegally accessing someone's accounts) and swatting (when you call 911 for a fake emergency and have the police show up at that person's house). "While many Americans are not aware of these behaviors, they have all been used to escalate abuse online," the report states.
100% (Score:1)
Have been harassed in real life.
Pew Pew (Score:2)
Help! (Score:2)
Help Help, I'm being oppressed!
Spelling (Score:1)
People who spell it harassed deserve harrassment.
Re: (Score:2)
They may be Harised
Re: (Score:2)
No, "harassed" is the correct spelling. Both Oxford and Merriam-Webster say so.
There. I corrected you without harassing you.
Re: (Score:3)
Stoppit! Your hurting my feelings
:'(
Re: (Score:2)
Well, you can say what you want, but he's putting up a good fight!
Re: (Score:2)
I've never really heard of him until about a month ago, for some reason I noticed his user name and all the replies he generated. I can certainly see how he rubs people the wrong way, I read his stuff here and on his site and just roll my eyes. Although I gotta say he does recommend good books now and then! He turned me on to Chaos Monkeys, which I dutifully checked out from the library. It is well-written and enjoyable!
I'll for sure check out his other recommendations, even if I don't always agree with the
Society is so violent (Score:1)
What's the most common form of online harassment? According to the study, it's offensive name-calling.
Name-calling is not mere "harassment": it's psychological violence, same as people (so-called "friends") not Liking a motivational image posted on Facebook while you never fail to Like theirs.
The FBI or DHS should get involved, we can't let society go down that path.
I for one (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
have never been harassed online.
You have now, ignorant fuckhead!
[just kidding -- peace out]
100% of Slashdot has been harassed (Score:4, Informative)
There. It's back at 100%.
Cyber BS (Score:2)
I'm on internet since 1998 roughly. I'm 32 now... so started pretty young. I also spend 10+ hours on the computer per day, since 2001), so one can say internet is pretty important thing in my life, more so to me than to these that got _harassed_ probably.
First thing, most people are just asking for it. They subconsciously dig themselves into these holes, like they are unknowingly addicted to drama. It's like ghost stories.. the only people that seem to see ghosts are those people that believe in ghosts.
Furt
Re: (Score:2)
Somebody wrote a nasty comment on your facebook ? Are you kidding me ?
I think its more along the lines of somebody creating accounts on multiple social media sites and befriending your family, friends, or co-workers then posting docotored embarrassing photos for all to see so people think thats you.
Re: (Score:2)
More forums need kill filters.
*PLONK*
Been harassed all my life, nothing new (Score:2)
I don't know what world people live in, but I have been harassed all my life. Long before we were online. If it's not neighborhood kids putting you down, it's the bullies, the fellow students, the teachers, all adults in your life and mainly your family.
Most people just grow a thick skin and move on, because there isn't much else you can do.