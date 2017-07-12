After Go, Developers Are Now Building AI To Beat Us at Soccer (cnet.com) 21
After Google's AlphaGo artificial intelligence bested our best Go player, South Korea is now setting its sights on making AI that can play soccer. From a report: Hosted by the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology (KAIST), the AI World Cup will see university students across South Korea developing AI programs to compete in a series of online games, reported The Korea Times. The prelims will begin in November. "The football matches will be conducted in a five on five tournament," a KAIST spokesperson told the publication on Tuesday. "Each of the five AI-programmed players in such positions as striker, defender and goalkeeper will compete with their counterparts."
We as people, are faced with tasks that we just cannot learn to do. Because of limitations in our perceptions, thing that we have no instincts to do or even bother trying to do. Or the fact we have specialized in a particular area, that trying to learn a new way would take too long to redo.
The point of AI isn't to create a human replacement. But a tool that can process information from a human world.
Football (sorry americans, thats what the rest of the world calls it) games have had fairly decent "AI" players for years. This is hardly raising the bar. Now if they created real robots that could beat a human at football, THAT would be something to behold. Though I don't suspect Boston Dynamics will be worrying about their share price anytime soon over that possibility.
