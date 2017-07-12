Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Mark Zuckerberg Hits the Road To Meet Regular Folks -- With a Few Conditions (foxbusiness.com) 84

Mark Zuckerberg is trying to understand America, so he's embarked on a journey to meet people like hockey moms and steelworkers who don't typically cross his path. But there are rules to abide by if you are an ordinary person about to meet an extraordinary entrepreneur. From a report: Rule One: You probably won't know Mr. Zuckerberg is coming. Rule Two: If you do know he's coming, keep it to yourself. Rule Three: Be careful what you reveal about the meeting. While the Facebook CEO has built a social network that inspired people around the world to share the most intimate details about their personal lives, his team goes to extraordinary lengths to keep his movements under wraps and control how he is perceived. Midway through a "personal challenge" to travel to 30 states he'd never visited, the 33-year old aims "to talk to more people about how they're living, working and thinking about the future," he wrote in January on his Facebook page. Among those people was Kyle McKasson, manager of the Wilton Candy Kitchen, a century-old shop on the town square in Wilton, Iowa. He was at work one Monday afternoon in June when two men and a woman dressed in jeans and button-down shirts entered the store, which is a regular stop on Iowa's presidential campaign circuit.

    • Or he'll make unwanted connections to your Facebook account that will make the CIA flag you as a potential terrorist?

    • that's just it. some "regular" people don't have social media accounts. maybe he would fake one?

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        "Wait, are you saying there are people who do not post every little detail of their lives on the internet for everyone to see?"

        "That is correct, Mr. Zuckerberg."

        "Are there not groups of people who have shunned technology, is it just those people?"

        "You mean the Amish, they do not use it but there are normal people who have the internet but do not post to Facebook or other sites."

        "My god, I have to meet these people and show them the one, true, righteous path. To the Zuckermobile!"

        "You mean your G6?"

        "Yes"

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jandrese ( 485 )
      Meanwhile on Facebook: Turkeydance is now friends with NAMBLA, the KKK, The Communist Party, and ISIS.
  • What a condescending shit. As far as I am concerned his image is of a narcissistic schmuck that rolled the dice and got lucky but who is convinced of his own superiority.
  • A lot of things Mark Zuckerberg says and does make he think he wants to enter politics. Most others will delegate and work on compiled reports - this attempt to reach out to the masses seems very politician like.
    • Judging from recent history, he's going to walk right into office. He's got all the qualifications:

      -Billionaire

      So it shouldn't surprise anyone.

  • What absolute garbage (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I can't wait to see him get destroyed in the nomination process. If you think people going after Trump for being friendly with Russia is boring, wait until they start challenging Zuckerberg's Chinese ties.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Tailhook ( 98486 )

      wait until they start challenging Zuckerberg's Chinese ties.

      Who is this "they" you have in mind? Zuckerberg has always demonstrated proper mainstream group-think; he is not at risk of being questioned for anything. "They" will automatically attribute whatever "ties" you're thinking of to benign and entirely lawful purposes. Whatever involvement he has with China will be unquestioningly regarded as an asset.

  • Rule 4: (Score:5, Funny)

    by John Jorsett ( 171560 ) on Wednesday July 12, 2017 @03:56PM (#54795851)
    Make no eye contact. Rule 5: Under no circumstances touch Mr. Zuckerberg. Rule 6: Do not speak unless Mr. Zuckerberg speaks to you first. Rule 7: When dismissed, leave as quickly as possible.
  • The first rule of a Mark Zuckerberg meeting is you don't talk about the Mark Zuckerberg meeting. Wait, maybe that's the second or third rule?

    • Re:Don't talk about the Mark Zuckerberg meeting (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Digital Avatar ( 752673 ) on Wednesday July 12, 2017 @04:04PM (#54795907) Journal
      1. The first rule of Zuck Club is you do not talk about Zuck Club.
      2. The second rule of Zuck Club is YOU DO NOT TALK ABOUT ZUCK CLUB.
      3. Third rule of Zuck Club: Someone yells 'fascist!', 'racist!', or 'bigot!', that argument is over.
      4. Fourth rule: Only two sides to an argument.
      5. Fifth rule: One argument at a time, fellas.
      6. Sixth rule: No hate speech, no hatred.
      7. Seventh rule: Arguments will go on until the fascist admits defeat.
      8. And the eighth and final rule: If this is your first night at Zuck Club, you have to argue.

      Mischief. Mayhem. Rigging the narrative. ZUCK CLUB.

      Coming to an election near you, 2018. Rated PC-13(88).

  • not interested (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "Mark Zuckerberg will be here in five minutes."

    *yawn* you are now trespassing.

  • he really thinks he is like a god or something?get over yourself, bill gates is way more brillant, riche and generous than you'll ever be and he doesn't do shit like that

  • Billioniares (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Sanders gave me hope that a regular guy could possible make it - well, as regular as possible (I would not want the ignorant uninformed regular person representing me at all.). A guy who knows what the rest of us are going through and what our concerns are.

    And we saw what happened to him.

    A political "outsider" has to be immensely wealthy. And I do not believe that he would ever put his interests (or his billionaire "buddies' " interests) ahead of ours.

    Tax relief for the middle class? Sure, but we billiona

  • Maybe he forgot... (Score:3)

    by hcs_$reboot ( 1536101 ) on Wednesday July 12, 2017 @04:18PM (#54796009)
    ...he used to be an "ordinary" person as well.

  • Sounds like this guy is running for president (Score:3)

    by MobyDisk ( 75490 ) on Wednesday July 12, 2017 @04:19PM (#54796019) Homepage

    Sounds like this guy is running for president. He's made a lot of public political comments, and now this. Hmmm....

    • Democratic primary in 2020: Cuomo vs Dwayne Johnson vs Zuckerberg.

      I'm just going to go ahead and slit my wrists now.

  • Together with previous rumors of Z running for President, I think we can see what is going on here and where this is going. He's doing research on ordinary folk in preparation for, well, we'll see.

  • Too may resources, not enough problems...

  • Obey those "rules"? Ha, the regular steelworker would have no problem ripping off Mark Zuckerberg's head and shitting down his neck were Mark or his minions to try to tell said worker what to do

  • he's getting ready to run for office. That can't be a good thing. For one thing he raised money for Chris Christy of all people. At best he's another economically right / socially center politicians that'll cut taxes on the rich, cut services for the middle class (e.g. school funding, unemployment, medicare/medicaid). At worst he's another wolf in sheep's clothing that'll hand us over to Wallstreet the way the Clinton's did and roll back the progressive agenda Bernie was working on.

