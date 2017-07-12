Mark Zuckerberg Hits the Road To Meet Regular Folks -- With a Few Conditions (foxbusiness.com) 84
Mark Zuckerberg is trying to understand America, so he's embarked on a journey to meet people like hockey moms and steelworkers who don't typically cross his path. But there are rules to abide by if you are an ordinary person about to meet an extraordinary entrepreneur. From a report: Rule One: You probably won't know Mr. Zuckerberg is coming. Rule Two: If you do know he's coming, keep it to yourself. Rule Three: Be careful what you reveal about the meeting. While the Facebook CEO has built a social network that inspired people around the world to share the most intimate details about their personal lives, his team goes to extraordinary lengths to keep his movements under wraps and control how he is perceived. Midway through a "personal challenge" to travel to 30 states he'd never visited, the 33-year old aims "to talk to more people about how they're living, working and thinking about the future," he wrote in January on his Facebook page. Among those people was Kyle McKasson, manager of the Wilton Candy Kitchen, a century-old shop on the town square in Wilton, Iowa. He was at work one Monday afternoon in June when two men and a woman dressed in jeans and button-down shirts entered the store, which is a regular stop on Iowa's presidential campaign circuit.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:What a pompous ass (Score:4, Interesting)
"Meet regular folks". Yeah, you're the moron living in an ivory tower dude. Just fuck off and leave us alone.
There is a real problem in this country where people stay within their own "bubble", whether that is a liberal elite bubble or rural American bubble or whatever. Making a concerted effort to reach outside of those bubbles is a good thing and not something which should be criticized. You may criticize the method used to reach out if you feel it is ineffective, but deriding the entire idea of reaching out to people in different socioeconomic and cultural circumstances is hopelessly ignorant of this issue in our society.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm sure he loses sleep over the thought of you turning him away...
Re: (Score:2)
Why the fuck would anyone want to spend the time and effort to meet Zuk?
I don't see what's in it for anyone.
Re: (Score:2)
Sadly, I can't disagree with that argument.
Re: (Score:2)
If Trump can do it, it proves that there are absolutely no barriers to the Presidency. The office is being so heavily devalued now that I can't imagine why Zuckerberg would even want it. Being Mayor of New York City has more prestige these days.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Don't get me wrong, he probably is a pompous ass, but not because of geography, travel, or meeting people. Even the screamingly obvious moves to run for some type of office doesn't make him a pompous ass.
Alright, MAYBE being a rich dude in the bay area does make one a pompous ass, so maybe geography a bit.
At any rate, it's hard to deny that a billionair
Be careful what you reveal about the meeting (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Or he'll make unwanted connections to your Facebook account that will make the CIA flag you as a potential terrorist?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
"Wait, are you saying there are people who do not post every little detail of their lives on the internet for everyone to see?"
"That is correct, Mr. Zuckerberg."
"Are there not groups of people who have shunned technology, is it just those people?"
"You mean the Amish, they do not use it but there are normal people who have the internet but do not post to Facebook or other sites."
"My god, I have to meet these people and show them the one, true, righteous path. To the Zuckermobile!"
"You mean your G6?"
"Yes"
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Wouldn't have been sufficient, unless he was running against the most openly corrupt and incompetent candidate in 100+ years.
Re: (Score:2)
Show me one example of 'competent Hillary'. Nominating her was like trying to make Brady's wife the next quarterback, just a stupid idea. (credit to Bill Burr.)
The Ds own Obamacare and are in pure obstruction mode. Letting it fail under it's own weight isn't a bad option for the Rs.
Re: (Score:1)
Shit on you for so long? The democrats had a slim majority in congress for a short time at the beginning of Obama's term and since then absolutely jack and shit got done because republicans stuck their fingers in their ears and refused to sign off on anything the President or democrats supported. Now the republicans have full control over everything and President Dumphuck can't even get manage to get these retarded children to agree on a replacement for the piece of legislation they collectively spent half
Re: (Score:2)
So you punish the elites, you elected a big-mouthed halfwit whose only real redeeming quality is that for all of that, he's still a braniac compared to his Chauncy Gardner-esque eldest son.
Yes, boy oh boy, the elites have sure been taught a lesson! My goodness, how very fucking smart you are! Congratulations on sticking it to the man...
Re: (Score:2)
Already failed (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Entering politics? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
-Billionaire
So it shouldn't surprise anyone.
What absolute garbage (Score:1)
I can't wait to see him get destroyed in the nomination process. If you think people going after Trump for being friendly with Russia is boring, wait until they start challenging Zuckerberg's Chinese ties.
Re: (Score:2)
wait until they start challenging Zuckerberg's Chinese ties.
Who is this "they" you have in mind? Zuckerberg has always demonstrated proper mainstream group-think; he is not at risk of being questioned for anything. "They" will automatically attribute whatever "ties" you're thinking of to benign and entirely lawful purposes. Whatever involvement he has with China will be unquestioningly regarded as an asset.
Rule 4: (Score:5, Funny)
Don't talk about the Mark Zuckerberg meeting (Score:1)
Re:Don't talk about the Mark Zuckerberg meeting (Score:4, Insightful)
Mischief. Mayhem. Rigging the narrative. ZUCK CLUB.
Coming to an election near you, 2018. Rated PC-13(88).
not interested (Score:1)
"Mark Zuckerberg will be here in five minutes."
*yawn* you are now trespassing.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't think even the Democrats are dumb enough to hand her the nomination again. She can't win honest primaries.
But we can dream...Hillary 2020...Trump for 8.
what a douche (Score:1)
Billioniares (Score:1)
Sanders gave me hope that a regular guy could possible make it - well, as regular as possible (I would not want the ignorant uninformed regular person representing me at all.). A guy who knows what the rest of us are going through and what our concerns are.
And we saw what happened to him.
A political "outsider" has to be immensely wealthy. And I do not believe that he would ever put his interests (or his billionaire "buddies' " interests) ahead of ours.
Tax relief for the middle class? Sure, but we billiona
Maybe he forgot... (Score:3)
Sounds like this guy is running for president (Score:3)
Sounds like this guy is running for president. He's made a lot of public political comments, and now this. Hmmm....
Re: (Score:2)
Democratic primary in 2020: Cuomo vs Dwayne Johnson vs Zuckerberg.
I'm just going to go ahead and slit my wrists now.
Re: (Score:2)
What does "Jew" got to do with anything?
A regular presidential campaign stop? (Score:2)
Together with previous rumors of Z running for President, I think we can see what is going on here and where this is going. He's doing research on ordinary folk in preparation for, well, we'll see.
Too many... (Score:2)
Too may resources, not enough problems...
Mark Zuckerberg needs an attitude adjustment (Score:2)
Obey those "rules"? Ha, the regular steelworker would have no problem ripping off Mark Zuckerberg's head and shitting down his neck were Mark or his minions to try to tell said worker what to do
goddammitsomuch (Score:2)