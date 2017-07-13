Artificial Intelligence Has Race, Gender Biases (axios.com) 81
An anonymous reader shares a report: The ACLU has begun to worry that artificial intelligence is discriminatory based on race, gender and age. So it teamed up with computer science researchers to launch a program to promote applications of AI that protect rights and lead to equitable outcomes. MIT Technology Review reports that the initiative is the latest to illustrate general concern that the increasing reliance on algorithms to make decisions in the areas of hiring, criminal justice, and financial services will reinforce racial and gender biases. A computer program used by jurisdictions to help with paroling prisoners that ProPublica found would go easy on white offenders while being unduly harsh to black ones.
Did anyone think it would be otherwise? (Score:5, Insightful)
Pretty much all intelligent life on this planet has preference and bias that seems to stem from a very base level... Why would AI be any different?
Besides, we as their creator are flawed beings so inherently, our creations will be also flawed.
Who wants to explain it to him?
Not a problem.
OP: You are 100% correct.
People look for patterns in everything, including individual and tribal behaviors and trends.
I can't really think of a stereotype that hasn't been or still is based largely on observable facts.
It makes sense that AI that uses deep learning and other methods will likely see trends too.
Re:Did anyone think it would be otherwise? (Score:5, Interesting)
Besides, we as their creator are flawed beings so inherently, our creations will be also flawed.
I'm not sure this is a flaw. If the data shows a gender or race bias, the AI will reflect that. Some biases based on gender and race exist, regardless of what the PC version of existence is. You can call it unfair, but not inaccurate.
What are they calling "bias"?
We read constantly about so-called racism based merely on the fact that one race objectively exhibits a particular trait over other races.
That's called data, not bias.
The data is incomplete. AI, like humans, makes mistakes like "correlation = causation". The problem is, like some humans, AI doesn't understand this and can't ask for additional information or self-correct.
If an AI program says someone is a bad financial risk without any knowledge of their
Let's not make AIs too human... (Score:3)
Re:Let's not make AIs too human... (Score:4, Funny)
Re:Let's not make AIs too human... (Score:5, Insightful)
Yes, a race where we attach weights to the good runner so that everybody finishes the same, no matter how hard they trained or how fast they are.
The purpose of a race is to see who is faster.
Soon the purpose will be who finishes at the accepted time with the most weight.
Harrison Bergeron [wikipedia.org] will become yet another instance of a warning becoming an instruction manual.
How about making AIs snarky homicidal killers? [theportalwiki.com]
fx(Race,Gender) = {Income, Crime} (Score:5, Insightful)
Better keep the AI away from income and crime statistics organized by race and gender then. It could form some pretty political incorrect opinions pretty fast...
>> artificial intelligence is discriminatory based on race, gender
Better keep the AI away from income and crime statistics organized by race and gender then. It could form some pretty political incorrect opinions pretty fast...
We need to be careful not to simply code systemic racism into AI. And what role do you see systemic and historical racism as a factor in that. Or, are you one of those people who believes the crazy idea that historical racism has been corrected and everyone gets a roughly equal shake from birth, even though minorities are far more likely to be poor?
Hey, whatever narrative you got to tell yourself to ignore black crime rates.
Or how about you go live in a random African country, tell us how much better and less oppressed life is there.
Biases are reality based (Score:5, Interesting)
The problem is that biases are reality based. Blacks really are more violent. Asians really are good at math. Women really are bad at navigating. As humans, we try to ignore these generalities for the greater good of judging people as individuals, but nonetheless generalities are generally true.
A woman who is good at navigating should not be denied a driving job because most women are bad at it.
We want to be a Just society, so we need a means of ensuring that we do not unfairly punish or limit people because of facts that are true of OTHER people who happen to be similar to them.
Sure, and that's totally fair. The issue comes when, say, 60% of JobsRequiringNavigatingSkills are men and 40% are women, and people say "this is unfair".
To be honest, though, it depends on the job. Men have, typically, much more upper body strength than women, so are more suited to being things like garbage men. Yet nobody's clamoring for equal numbers of women to be garbage *people*.
Yet they are for firefighters, even though firefighting is basically a job where you turn upper body strength into saved liv
Even if you are right, what is your final solution?
In many areas our society has decided on a requirement for equality of outcome. If the applicant pool is 10% black, then your workforce better be about 10% black. Likewise, a criteria of the probation-recommending-AI could be racial equality, where blacks and whites are equally likely to receive probation. This will likely lead to more crimes, but that is something that many people are willing to accept to avoid discrimination.
You cannot filter on inputs, but just avoiding telling the AI the offender's r
Your quest for a solution in this context is misguided, and your implication that ShanghaiBill wants blacks to be mistreated is vile.
It is in nobody's best interest to deny reality.
In East Menlo Park, the solution was to give everyone enough money to buy a house elsewhere. Then that area next to Facebook's HQ now becomes safe enough for middle class homes to be built as well as various shops like Jack-In-The-Box.
The problem is making policy targeted at individuals based on statistical correlation of a group. We have this individualistic notion in the US at least that every person can forge their own path in life.
That narrative doesn't work when there are systemic barriers put in place pre-emptively due to statistical analysis.
Very few people deny the hard numbers that black people (in the US) commit more crimes. Or that chinese/japanese/korean (in the US, not all "asians") 1st and perhaps 2nd generation people are
Re: (Score:3)
You're jumping to the end too quickly.
Blacks are convicted of crimes more often, certainly. Does that mean they're more violent, or that they get caught more? Or that they live in worse situations than whites? Are Asians particularly good at math, or do Asian parents favour certain qualities that lead to more favourable math outcomes? Are they in more stable communities so their kids have a better opportunity to study math? Is it cultural or innate? Are women actually bad at navigating, or is it that we're
Training data (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Can you cite where that "information" came from?
but subjective ratings by guards who may well be racist
A whole lot of speculating going on right there.
What if reality is biased? (Score:2)
Make the AI ignore it or feed it a subset that gives it the 'right' experience?
Political correctness for machines? (Score:3)
After political correctness has subjugated humanity, it sets its sights on the machines! I take some small comfort in knowing that it can never actually change reality itself. Even if no one is allowed to notice, the world will continue following the laws of physics.
Statistics (Score:3, Insightful)
The AI is only as smart as the data its fed. If the statistics are biased (as in, mathematically, not subjectively), then the AI will be as well. The only way to "fix" this will be to either cook the input, or add political correctness to the algorithms.
I get that the ACLU and others are afraid that this will cause a feedback loop to reinforce stereotypes, but altering the AI is the wrong way to go about it. This is a societal problem that needs to be fixed at the societal level.
This is a societal problem that needs to be fixed at the societal level.
There is no problem.
Re: (Score:3)
This is a societal problem that needs to be fixed at the societal level.
There is no problem.
When black males show less upwards social mobility. When women regularly earn less than men for doing the same jobs...
One way or another there is a societal problem. I can't say if it's whitey holding the black man down, or the black man holding himself back through poor social mores. Either way it's a societal problem.
Where is the bias? (Score:1)
Is the output truly the one biased or is it the input?
Say you have 2 races... A and B in the sample set. A is represented by 2 data points, and B is represented by 8. Set B has 1 point that is extremely more violent than either of the two points in A.
Wouldn't the outcome showing that race-B having harsher punishments be the logical conclusion of the input?
If the input to the system is biased, there's no way to make an "unbiased equitable output set"
It doesn't take very much research into the court record
It's a reflection on us (Score:2)
Had to read pretty deep... (Score:2)
So the real story in their cherry picked example is two fold:
-It's wildly inaccurate, and Northpointe's product should be put out to pasture and never used, period.
-A system is being used to influence punishment that is not open to auditing because 'proprietary'.
Note that the systems explicitly did not have knowledge of race. So we have two possibilities:
-Some criteria that correlates to race is triggering it
-The system is perpetuating existing bias in perception and reality. For example:
Yes, I read through the ProPublica article and my takeaway is that the systems are flawed and should be reviewed and either fixed or scapped. If your algorithm is supposed to predict recidivism, and it fails to do so, then it's broken. The fact that it fails to do so in a racially baised way is really icing on the cake.
It's simple, really... (Score:2, Funny)
....we just need to develop a SJW AI to harangue the other AIs about their biases, real or perceived.
We can then offload all political nonsense to the AIs, who will be too busy fighting with one another to go full Skynet on the rest of us.
Of course it does snowflakes (Score:5, Insightful)
People build a tool that has no concept of bias.
The tool shows results that some people don't want to admit.
The tool has to be racist and sexist.
Now people will BUILD IN race and sex rules to counteract unbiased decisions.
So now the tool is racist and sexist.
People are stupid.
That aside, attempting to compensate by overriding the output of the AI with some sort of counter-bias indeed seems like a terrible idea.
Probably maki
Humans are irrational, machines should be rational (Score:2)
Freudian AI Bots (Score:1)
AI buzzword of 2017 (Score:2)
I suppose its just not inflammatory/sensational enough to say: "Some programmers gave an expert system some data to look at and it gave a result."
Instead they want us to pretend there are actual thinking computers that are racist or sexist or something else even more silly, AND lets start changing them to be more politically correct because 'reasons'.
This madness will never end will it? It will just cycle around from obscurity to inflammatory and we have to keep beating it down forever?
Warranted, maybe? (Score:2)
I realize this won't be a popular opinion, but perhaps the bias is warranted? If the data being fed in is accurate, I don't see how we can treat that bias as anything other than a rational response.
Of course I recognize there are a thousand other possible culprits here, but we should not dismiss possibilities out of hand simply because they make us feel embarrassed.
Think of the children! (Score:3)
It's not AI (Score:2)
More generally, (Score:2)
AI has a transparency problem. A massive, huge one. This'll be made worse as people learn to trust the computer, and to regard it as their friend.