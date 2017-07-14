Amazon Prime Is a Blessing and a Curse For Remote Towns (vice.com) 265
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard: If access to Prime is reduced, or in some cases, cut off, it can leave many remote towns in the lurch. One dozen five-gallon barrels of hydraulic oil. A 2x4x8 of lumber. A pallet's worth of 10-ply, heavy-duty truck tires. These are just a few of the heavy, cumbersome orders one Redditor on the Alaska subreddit claimed to have ordered from Amazon Prime, with free shipping, before users started to notice difficulty finding eligible products. For many remote and rural communities in the U.S. and Canada, the arrival of Amazon Prime, with its low prices and free, expedient shipping was a boon. Hard-to-get or expensive products were now accessible, and reasonably priced to boot. For the cost of a membership (which now runs $99 per year), residents were able to get deals on everything from food to diapers to truck tires. But sometimes when something seems too good to be true, it is. Prime has proven to be a bit of a double-edged sword for many of these communities. Residents become dependent on Prime as local retailers struggle to compete. If access to Prime is reduced, or in some cases, cut off, it can leave many remote towns in the lurch.
Maybe they will abandon their unviable communities out in the middle of nowhere.
They can move to the shithole cities like the other bitter people have.
Maybe there's some places to live that are not quite as dense as an urban city but not quite as remote as a village in northern Canada or Alaska that's only accessible by plane part of the year?
Actually, not maybe, I know and have visited many of these places. You can buy acres of land, never see your neighbors (if you don't want to) and quite literally do whatever you want. And you can be 2-3 hour drive from a small-to-mid-size city with all the stores, hospitals and other amenities, and probably about 20
You might want to first address "ground central" of the welfare queens....Big Cities and the ghettoes they seem to foster as their courts.
Talk to the rest of us after you get that all clear
Maybe they will abandon their unviable communities out in the middle of nowhere.
Want to define "unviable" and all that? Really there are very few unviable communities even here in Canada, I can think of a few like Resolute, NVT. A few on the lakes of Hudson's Bay where the only way in or out is by rail link(no flying). But even then those unviable communities have a purpose, like research, early warning in case of military attack and so on. I have a funny feeling that your version it would mean a city with 40k people that's an hour away from another city. Then again, let's also lo
No economy, dependent on subsidies from the city-dwelling people who are actually doing work. Maybe in Canada there are remote communities that have a purpose, but in the USA we're mostly talking about towns that were built around things like mines that no longer exist or lumber jobs that have been automated away.
Except that's not what happening now is it. Hell let's look at this claim of "city-dwelling people" who are actually doing work, Toronto is a stinking shithole of a city that's literally bankrupted the province because governments will pander to large cities while ignoring the small towns that still provide them with their day-to-day necessities like milk, bread, eggs, and toilet paper.
In the USA, those towns that were built around things will live or fail on their own. But if you think automation has mad
The real question is why aren't newer economic forces moving to these areas?
A closed down factory, can be refurbished to a new factory, turned into offices, a warehouses, data center...
The real question is why aren't newer economic forces moving to these areas?
A closed down factory, can be refurbished to a new factory, turned into offices, a warehouses, data center...
Probably a bunch of reasons:
- Workers don't want to move there. A whole slew of companies are not going to move into this place all at once, it'll only start with one. Workers don't want to move to a "company town" in this age; getting laid off means you're in real trouble because you can't get a job anywhere else in that a
Exactly what early warning do you think they'd provide that an outpost or automated system doesn't do better? Some guy out for a morning constitutional isn't going to spot an invasion before radar or satellites.
Communities aren't viable if there isn't an employer willing to pay a higher salary to cover the increased cost of necessities. Instead, the rest of the Canadian population is subsidizing the communities through both both the Canadian government and through their own purchases at Amazon.
Exactly what early warning do you think they'd provide that an outpost or automated system doesn't do better? Some guy out for a morning constitutional isn't going to spot an invasion before radar or satellites.
You mean those automated systems which will happily decide that yes, that friendly plane is actually a strategic bomber and start screaming the ruskies are invading type of system?
Communities aren't viable if there isn't an employer willing to pay a higher salary to cover the increased cost of necessities. Instead, the rest of the Canadian population is subsidizing the communities through both both the Canadian government and through their own purchases at Amazon.
Except that's not happening. Hell the article itself starts off that prime was a boon, then it was cut off. So the person they're talking about suddenly has to start paying the actual price for the goods in question. The problem is that those jobs *do* cover it, prime created an artificially low price that local companies could
There will be no power grid, so a team to keep power running needs to be there.
Sure. "Unviable" is when the costs of maintaining a community can't be covered by the revenue it generates.
"Hard to get to" doesn't necessarily equal "unviable". If a community has a purpose, is someone willing to cover the costs to pursue that purpose? I
But even then those unviable communities have a purpose, like research, early warning in case of military attack and so on.
Are you fucking nuts? "Early warning"? You don't need a town of 500 yahoos to do that; haven't you heard of satellite surveillance? And who the fuck is going to attack northern Canada? Paranoid much?
Having lived in small towns and actual big cities(like Toronto). I'll take the small town any day of the week.
That's fine if the place is economically viable, and you can afford to live
Shoulder the costs? You mean like the costs to combat crime, drugs, homelessness and other big city problems? The costs to combat the massive amounts of pollution? Poor schools?
Small cities aren't the only places asking others to "shoulder the costs".
Leaving aside the attempt to change the subject: If you think those three problems are limited to "big cities" you're not paying attention. I see homeless people every day out here in Anytown USA. And right now the opioid epidemic is by and large nationwide. What drugs do you think you can get in the city that you can't get in the middle of Florida?
And crime? Are you kidding me? Seriously? You think crime is something that only happens in cities?
Regardless, the OP is right: it takes massive subsidies t
What do you mean, "will"? That's basically what they ARE doing.
I don't get this hate towards people who live in Rural Areas?
Living in Cities or the Burbs have problems of their own, High Crime, Noise, Zoning regulations, Housing prices, Gentrification, Pollution...
If you were to force them to move to the cities, you are bringing on a world of pain.
1. They will not give up their Land without a fight.
2. They will be miserable living in the city,
3. They will influence the government with their own political beliefs.
The solution is to make sure that these rural areas are p
How are they a "benefit to society" if you're subsidizing them? If they're truly producing enough economic activity to make themselves viable (oil fields, for example), then they don't need subsidies: they're making enough money to make up for the inefficiencies caused by their remoteness.
As for giving up their land without a fight, why would you need to do that? Just stop giving them money for nothing. Either they'll starve to death or they'll move. If they really want to stay out there and try to surv
They're left in the lurch, of course!
Well these remote towns are majority republican. They are well aware that Corporate Profits come before their own interests. If they can't get it on Amazon Prime, they will either need to pay more, or find alternated sources.
Amazon is one of the few
.COM companies to survive the Tech Bubble of 2003. Their main advantage compared to the others is they had a business model that focused on bringing in money. Quite simply if they find people abusing the features of Prime, and they find it unprofitable. The
They get together and coordinate their orders from other suppliers to reduce shipping costs. After a while, one person ends up managing all that full time and you've got a local retailer again.
Mixed bag situation. Before, it was home town store owner. Upper middle class family in small town charging outrageous prices. It was a boon to the rest of the people when Walmart came in and drove down the cost of living.
It goes in cycles. Always has, always will.
And if Sears went bust? Where would you get goods from then?
Speaking of which, Sears is about to go bust...
So someone in town notices you can order bulk freight goods that his neighbors need for less than Amazon. So he orders some, and charges a little extra for his services. Fast forward a year and now he needs a place to store all this stuff....
So prices can't really go up to being above what they were before Amazon, at least not for long. No, the equilibrium would be everyone buys most things online but they have to coordinate bulk orders for stuff like cement. You know....
This was Sears' model...100 years ago
See also "Sears Catalog Home":
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sears_Catalog_Home
I do
Sorry. No more posting before 8am for me. God I'm swell.
Oh we've got trouble (oh we've got trouble)
Right here in river city (right here in river city)
With a capital T and that rhymes with C and that stands for Covfefe
No mail delivery...
Since when do USPS packages go in mail bags?
Since when do USPS packages go in mail bags?
Before 9/11. You could drop small packages into the blue mail boxes. The mail carrier would dump everything into a mail bag.
An urban legend is like a soliton wave; once started, it can reverberate for literal centuries.
Couldn't you come up with a story about how you did that instead?
I know this is shocking... sometimes the whole world doesn't revolve me.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/politics/1990/07/30/parcel-post-paying-the-freight-for-alaskans/467be7cf-8962-41b2-804a-6e31c5e14d34/ [washingtonpost.com]
Five bucks says he's drunk again.
Sorry, mate. The express bus was a bit jumpy this morning. It didn't help that Slashdot on my iPhone now goes to the mobile version instead of the desktop version. Someone screwed the pooch on that one.
There is a link at the bottom of the page to switch between mobile and desktop.
Thanks. That fixed the problem on the iPhone.
Both have aspects of terribleness on a phone.
If you click on the link in the email notification, the mobile page opens to a blank screen. It's been frustrating me for the last few days, as I typically respond to Slashdot comments while on the express bus.
Seems like bullshit still.
A recent example was the dollar coins that people could order from the U.S. Mint with free shipping on their credit cards, deposit the coins at their bank, pay off the credit card balance, and collect the frequent flyer miles for free.
http://www.businessinsider.com/us-mint-ends-the-dollar-coin-scam-for-airline-miles-2011-7 [businessinsider.com]
A regular schmuck does it, it's a scam?
Free shipping was provided so the one dollar coins could go into general circulation. When the dollar coins got deposited at the bank (probably in sealed tubes), the bank sent them back to the U.S. Mint. It's a scam because taxpayers were indirectly funding frequent flyer miles.
It's not a scam; the people were simply playing the game by the rules that were set up for them. Blame the Mint for selling dollar coins below cost: whenever you sell something and accept a credit card, you're paying a ~3% fee to Visa/MC for the privilege of accepting that card and getting payment that way. So the US Mint was selling $1 coins for roughly $0.97 each. That's where the free frequent flyer miles were coming from. If they had sold the coins for $1.03 each, this wouldn't have happened.
Can I get free shipping if I buy your latest ebook? e.g.: https://www.kobo.com/ph/en/ebo [kobo.com]... [kobo.com]
I didn't think I had any fans in the Philippines.
The owner of a bank sent all 80,000 bricks to town by parcel post. After this the post office limited shipments to 200 lbs per day per shipper.
The postal service used to deliver babies as well.
https://www.thoughtco.com/when-it-was-legal-mail-babies-3321266 [thoughtco.com]
Construction supplies?
Dumping
This is an old trick: sell goods/services below their cost until you drive out competition. You have to swallow some massive losses at first, but in the end you'll secure yourself a monopoly.
If that competition was viable before, what stops it from coming back?
I believe you are attributing brilliance where there was ignorance. It seems as though no one at Amazon sat down to compute the costs that Prime memberships would incur if people in remote communities ordered bulky items but not the less bulky items too.
They can take some losses on bulky items, like truck tires, so long as the people in these communities order an amount of less bulky items, like diapers, in ratios equivalent to what less remote communities would.
If you are sending a delivery to some distan
Isolated, remote delivery
Years ago, not long after becoming a Prime member, I was renting a cottage in a very remote location in the middle of a national forest for a couple weeks. This location was without mail delivery. Population density of the county is maybe two dozen per square mile, so not the sparsest but fairly low density.
I ran an experiment, set that as my main address in Prime, and ordered something (I don't even remember what.) Imagine my surprise two days later when I heard the delivery truck hustling down the country
Eliminating inefficiency in a market is never bad
According to TFA, problem is that once inefficient purveyors (ie local retailers) are driven out by Amazon, locals are fucked over when Amazon decides it isn't worth their dime shipping to the sticks anymore.
Once available locally at price X -->
Next available via Prime for X - Y -->
Now available nowhere
It's undercutting the competition in order to let the locals starve... perhaps not Amazon's original intent, but a potential dark outcome for those who live in remote parts.
Yes, of course. But then, who is going to risk his life savings running a similar business in the same spot as the poor schmuck that went under before him? In the meantime, the residents of that location may have to drive far or pay a lot to get access to things that used to be available at the local store. Betting that Amazon prime will keep losing money shipping to these remote areas is not a gamble I would be willing to take.
Re: (Score:3)
1. The shipping is being done at a loss. The local provider is not being inefficient; the seller is basically subsidized by Amazon. This subsidy can be pulled at any time, once Amazon decides to tighten the rules on renewal.
2. We're talking about small communities where there may not be that many jobs available. The loss of three of four jobs out of a labor pool of 20-30 people is a major blow. Furthermore, the money that kept in the local shops is now being sent out of the community, leaving even less mone
Re: (Score:2)
That isn't the reality most places though. You have to be much much more remote to be that 'closed' of a system. There are some places like that, probably in Alaska and some others out west on the Continental US.
My experience with rural life is Appalachia. Many years ago we still had general stores I am talking the late 90's here. Actually we still do but they are shells of their former selves where they do exist. You could ask the proprietor to order just about anything you need and they had a supplie
Re: (Score:2)
Urban legends of the Old West
A Utah frontier town was reputed to have ordered its new courthouse to be mailed in brick by brick from a distant city, because artificially low postal rates made that cheaper than shipping in bricks on railroad cars.
Price gouging
Yes, it is expensive to transport goods to remote areas. However, and I'm sure you've seen this too, price gouging most definitely occurs, far beyond the additional expense due to transportation. Little shops in the middle of nowhere have a monopoly, and it is often abused as goods can be double the price and more compared to what you'd pay in a regular supermarket or store like Walmart. I've also literally seen signs in tiny country stores that said the likes of "If you don't start buying your milk here then we will have to stop carrying it and it won't be available locally in case you need it."
I'm just throwing this out there off the top of my head, but one thing that might work is for Amazon to partner with small rural stores. If the customer picked up their order at the store then there could be a slight discount, because Amazon would save on that final mile of delivery which is the most expensive. Amazon could then evaluate what that community is purchasing most often and then allow the store owner to keep an inventory on hand of those items. The local merchant would then get some percentage of the sale of those items. Of course that also brings customers into their store, increasing the likelihood of purchasing other items as well.
However, I doubt the Ruth-Anne type would go for having a big corporation like Amazon working their tentacles into their business. Bonus points if you know who I'm talking about.
:)
one thing that might work is for Amazon to partner with small rural stores. If the customer picked up their order at the store then there could be a slight discount, because Amazon would save on that final mile of delivery which is the most expensive.
Isn't that happening already? In large parts of the world (including super densely populated Hong Kong) it is already very normal to have packages delivered via the local 7-11 or OK shop, or have it placed in a locker. That while e-commerce in this highly connected city is still in its infancy, most people prefer to buy in shops: not (much) more expensive, no waiting for your item, can see before you buy, less risk.
I often order stuff online, and like this option. Not only saves it money on delivery, it als
Was just reading about this the other day..
Amazon Prime does more for northern food security than federal subsidies, say Iqaluit residents [www.cbc.ca]
Here we go again.
Queue the slew of ebil (corp) doing ebil hurtful things pandering for the destruction of the ebil (corp).
First it was uber, now it's Amazon?
Grab your torches and pitch-forks and rall... Uhg to hell with it. Tired of railing at whatever (corp) is deemed ebil of the week.
Amazon is a boon for rural folk.
Amazon is a boon for rural folk. There are NO stores in our town.
Drive further to the next towns beyond that and there is only an expensive gas station with a very limited and high priced selection chips, soda, milk, candy, ice cream, etc.
If you drive for about 60 minutes round trip there is a town with limited selection of goods in stores, a hardware store, a lumber yard, a few restaurants and grocery store.
My purchases on Amazon are not taking dollars away from local stores, not even stores within an hour of me. Rather I'm buying things I simply can _NOT_ buy here. I would have to drive another hour to get even a quarter of the things I get on Amazon and even then there are many things I simply could not get.
This is very common in rural areas. Urbanites, who make up most of Slashdotters, don't understand this so they are not likely to appreciate just how wonderful Amazon is for rural folk.
The other issue on this topic is that many people seem to think that Amazon is some monolithic seller. Amazon is not. Amazon is more like a mall filled with many small and larger sellers. Amazon helps some of those sellers with fulfillment but most of all Amazon offers search features, product description and reviews. All of these are valuable and NOT available through local or even regional stores in the brick-and-mortor world.
Who here thinks that the free shipping is sustainable. Especial with the given examples?
The cost of shipping is built into every Prime item. On a few they lose out, on most they make it up. That's why many items are cheaper on Prime Pantry than on Prime - because they're only shipping one big box.
for fucks sake, get a clue.
It's not free. The price is still paid by the purchaser, it's just baked into the item cost. Same as when a restauarant gives "free" delivery. If they were to itemize the cost you'd see that you're still paying the delivery fee it's just not a separate fee.
Free shipping isn't free
Really.
When you buy that amazing $9.99 doohickey from Amazon, the actual cost to them was closer to $2, with a couple of bucks per package for the actual shipping cost. A $400 graphics card probably cost them $300, but didn't cost much more than the $9.99 item to ship. Yeah, they're going to have "loss leaders," especially in those remote shipping areas, but they can afford a short-term loss on some items because they make so much money on the rest. They do notice that they're losing money on the "ship a to
You're comparing a business with a similar model to another business with the same model but on a smaller scale.
Yes, they have often negotiated better prices. That's how it works. Wal-Mart has been doing that for decades.
You also need to start paying more attention to things like:
"Note: Available at a lower price from other sellers, potentially without free Prime shipping."
If you order a Rosewill mechanical keyboard through Amazon with Prime, it's $89. If you order direct from Rosewill, with normal "free" n
Quite possibly. Most of what I buy on Amazon is actually sold by a third party affiliate, often associated with the manufacturer itself, who is setting the prices themselves. Yet the prices are cheaper than Newegg et al.
You're paying $100 a year for that "free" shipping. Plus there's usually a profit margin on each item.
Will Amazon occasionally find that there are some customers that cost more than $100 a year? Obviously. Will Amazon find that across their entire Prime membership, the average will ever go above $100? Doubtful. Most of us buy an item from Amazon one or twice a month - given the volumes involved across all of Amazon's customers, I doubt we're getting close to half of that subscription price.
If you doubt
Amazon's shipping is crazy
Read these articles to learn about how/why Amazon does this:
https://www.fool.com/investing/general/2016/03/25/how-prime-makes-amazon-profitable.aspx
http://ben-evans.com/benedictevans/2014/9/4/why-amazon-has-no-profits-and-why-it-works
http://time.com/4084897/amazon-amzn-aws/
In other words, they seem to cover the cost of the occasional dick move (which I'm guilty of too occasionally) by soaking the suckers who overpay for Prime memberships (i.e., who don't fully use their benefits - many subscription models like gyms are also based on this). Then they float in money from their insanely profitable cloud services to make Wall Street happier about the low profitability of their ecomm business, and to keep fueling marketing expansion.
I think someday (dunno when), there will be "peak Amazon" when other competitors (e.g., Walmart) finally figure out how to leverage local store-based distribution and logistics, draining all profits from the retail side and causing it to spin off some weaker bets. I think we also need to keep an eye on Google's cloud platform, which appears to do everything Amazon's cloud does only better and cheaper, and could put a big dent in Amazon's cloud cash cow.
Re: (Score:3)
I ordered a water heater via Prime this year. Saved a good amount of money on the heater itself, and got the free shipping where every big box in town wanted to charge >$50 to deliver one. That one transaction payed for half a years worth of the prime membership.
The 'average' cost of shipping is baked into the price. Obviously it costs someone be it Amazon or possible the parcel service if Amazon has negotiated some kind of flat rate, to deliver items to harder to reach places.
UPS and FexEx deliver to my home out in the county because they know in aggregate the business is more valuable when they can say to senders we can pretty much deliver anything anywhere. There is simply know way though that it isn't cheaper to deliver locations one of the 'cities' near by.
The 'average' cost of shipping is baked into the price.
I always find it funny when there is a conversation about providing handicapped services in a city, everyone is all up in arms about the fact that *they* have to support people who have more expensive requirements than them. Yet here we have everyone praising Amazon Prime when that is exactly how it works.
Did you read what the respondent wrote?
baked into the cost of the item
You did pay for the item, didn't you?
Yes, yes, we get it
Actually, the story is telling a very different story. Amazon Prime endangers local stores. They will close shop, making you fully dependent on Amazon Prime in the end. Which is of course when they'll yank that carpet out under your feet and charge you through the nose for
... well, anything you might want or need.
So, basically, If there are any local businesses which haven't already been destroyed by Safeway or Walmart or Target, Amazon Prime will finish them. Got it.
I'm not actually that glib... the loss of local businesses has negative consequences. But let's not pretend that Amazon started this process.
As small towns get smaller there are fewer employees to work in these shops thus increasing pressure on wages which increase costs.
It is a vicious cycle, that has no real solution.
Actually, it does: people need to abandon these small towns and move someplace more sustainable. The small-town lifestyle is not sustainable, and only works when it's being subsidized by the cities. Most of these dying towns don't have any real industry left anyway, so it's time for the people there to pack up and leave. 100+ y
Yes, yes, we get it
The small-town lifestyle is not sustainable, and only works when it's being subsidized by the cities. Most of these dying towns don't have any real industry left anyway, so it's time for the people there to pack up and leave.
That seems rather simplistic, since cities are not self-sustainable at all - they're entirely dependent on products and supplies from the outside. Wall off a city, and people there will starve really fast. Wall off a farming community, and they'll probably last a while.
There is a balancing act at play here. You need some percentage of your population to work the farms needed to feed everybody. You can certainly talk about automating much of that... but frankly most city jobs are capable of being automated away as well.
That seems rather simplistic, since cities are not self-sustainable at all - they're entirely dependent on products and supplies from the outside. Wall off a city, and people there will starve really fast. Wall off a farming community, and they'll probably last a while.
I think the point is that these small towns aren't farming communities. If they were farms, they would still be producing something that people in cities need. The person above was specifically talking about places with no industry at all anymore.
There is a balancing act at play here. You need some percentage of your population to work the farms needed to feed everybody. You can certainly talk about automating much of that... but frankly most city jobs are capable of being automated away as well.
Isn't it down to something like 1% now?
Your point is stupid. Cities *purchase* what they need from outside, including agricultural products. Agricultural communities that are successful don't need subsidies; they get along just fine from trade with the cities.
"Dying towns" are not productive agricultural communities. They're "dying" for a reason: their industry has left them. Maybe you don't realize it, but not every rural community actually produces agricultural products. 100-person towns in northern Canada certainly don't; it's too cold t
people need to abandon these small towns and move someplace more sustainable
Hm. I will grant that you have a point, but when does it come to the point of a town like pflugerville tx (Home of the strawberry fest)? When it extends to other, small rural areas where they grow corn, wheat, and other crops? You're not going to get a bushel of wheat out of down town new york, and if you did, the land cost would put the price out of reach.
Then there are those (and I'm becoming one of them lately) that simply detest
How do you think you're going to get your Salmon, Halibut, crab and other wonderful delicacies from the sea
We'll pay for them, you idiot. If those things are valuable, the costs of the difficulty in acquiring them (including having to pay people to live in rural areas where they're fished) will be reflected in the product's price. They don't need a government handout.
Have you not noticed how much Bering Sea fishermen get paid to catch crabs? It's very lucrative, and they usually don't even live nearby; t
Yes, yes, we get it
At a certain point if all local competition is forced to close and Amazon yanks that carpet out, some local entrepreneur will find a way to purchase goods in bulk and sell them cheaper than Amazon but still at a profit. There will be some growing pains but I think this is a case where competition can never be completely removed and prices will remain reasonable.
Re: (Score:3)
Amazon is the new Walmart, it's been happening for decades just with a different store name.
That is not correct. Amazon is the new Sears. Sears grew to tremendous power via mail order catalog - exactly the same as Amazon with just a different method of initiating an order is all. Sears was an unbelievably huge company. They built the tallest building in the world (at the time). They had $1 billion in sales in 1945 (non-adjusted currency). In 1960 one in three Americans had a Sears credit card. 1 in every 200 workers in the country worked for Sears.
Anyone scared Amazon is going to destroy X,
Actually, nope.
In many, many remote places, high-speed Internet is a bit, shall we say... curtailed. Most of my 'neighborhood' in the Oregon Coastal Range has exactly one option for anything faster than dial-up: Satellite Internet. Mind you, Sat Internet almost always comes with bandwidth caps, so doing all your shopping on Amazon (let alone 'cutting the cord') is either a no-go, or gets expensive as hell (best deal I've found is Exede, which costs $170/mo. for a soft 30GB cap.)
Even with slightly inflated p
Oregon is hardly a remote area, though. You're connected to road networks, for example. In Iqaluit, a gallon of orange juice costs $27 (milk is a steal at $21 a gallon unsubsidized), and while that sort of thing may not make sense to ship by Amazon, for non-perishables it does. You can easily save more money on a single Amazon order than the cost of Prime for the whole year (which is $79 CAD).
Internet isn't cheap in Iqaluit, since satellite uplink is used to serve DSL and 3G customers (this may by solved by
Oh, I agree - there's a huge world of difference between where I'm at (50 miles outside of Portland, OR) and a remote fishing village in the midst of near-literally nowhere.
The point I was making to GP though was manifold: 1) not everything can be purchased via Amazon, and 2) it's not always the best solution for all situations.
Which is of course when they'll yank that carpet out under your feet and charge you through the nose for
... well, anything you might want or need.
But is there any evidence that Amazon has done this? Either raised price (not just have a elevated price in a particular area, but differentially raised price in an area) based on location or just refusing to ship to a region of the country that they were otherwise shipping to?
Local grocery stores are certainly free to offer home delivery. Like they used to 50 years ago.
Let's not forget Amazon Fresh, which is next level grocery shopping. Have you heard of Prime Now? They delivered diapers to me while I was in Disney World and saved my marriage.
If your spouse can't handle the fact that sometimes you shit your pants, they don't really love you.
well, they did save some cash while Prime lasted on whatever they needed right? I guess it's getting back to them.
The only real issue is if Prime forces stores to close in scenarios where they eventually don't open again, such as because of moving on to more stable revenue, as they couldn't afford the luxury of opening seasonaly (not by the year seasons, but by Amazon's willingness to NOT ship seasons...). This is an obvious problem because Amazon has the scale to afford doing this repeatedly - I know it ha
Re: (Score:2)