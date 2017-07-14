Reddit Is Testing Country-Specific Home Pages That Highlight 'Geo Popular' Content (ndtv.com) 20
Reader joshtops writes: Reddit is exploring a new way to make its front page more relevant to its readers. The social aggregation and discussion website is testing tailored home pages based on a reader's location in select places, Gadgets 360 spotted. The company has confirmed to us that it is indeed testing "geo popular" home pages. As part of the test, readers in Australia, Canada, India, Ireland, Mexico, New Zealand, and United Kingdom could see a banner when they visit Reddit.com informing them of the new home page. It's unclear if registered and signed in users are also a part of the experiment. Testing from India, in one case we found several stories from r/India and r/cricket (no surprise given the sport's popularity in the country) subreddits populate the home page. Reddit is also letting people switch the home page to any of the aforementioned country's home pages. Users also have the option to switch to the global -- universal -- home page. In a statement, a Reddit spokesperson told Gadgets 360, "We've been testing new geo-based popular feeds as a way to surface more relevant content to users based on their location," reserving any timeframe for when -- and if -- Reddit plans to roll-out this feature to all its users. "We'll be adjusting as we receive feedback from users," the spokesperson added, reaffirming that users will be "able to toggle locations to see popular posts in other geographical areas or globally."
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Slashdot is suffering from a lot of troll moderation these days. Something needs to change.
Re: (Score:2)
On Reddit, your post would be deleted for disturbing the circle jerk. Here it will just be modded down.
"front page of the internet" (Score:1)
"The front page of the internet" no more.
"The front page of your market segment."
There it is.
Add IPV6 (Score:1)
I'm there already (Score:2)
Eh, I already have this.
Everywhere has it's own sub and I'm subscribed to my town's sub. So I get local news. But it's labeled as such.
In general I'd say leave this sort of homepage tweaking up to the user. Power to the people and all that.
I wonder about Christmas Island specific content. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That's a rabbit hole no one wants to go down.
Clickbait hell (Score:1)