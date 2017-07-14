BetterWorks and CEO Sued By Ex-employee For Alleged Sexually Suggestive Assault (techcrunch.com) 16
From a report: Beatrice Kim is suing her former employer, BetterWorks, and its CEO Kris Duggan for allegedly assaulting her in a sexual manner during a company retreat. The lawsuit also implicates the performance management software startup's regional VP Matt Hart and VP of People Operations Tamara Cooksey for allowing sexual harassment in the workplace and not taking action against Duggan after the alleged assault was reported to the company. Kim is suing over sexual harassment and discrimination, assault and battery, demanding a jury trial, Kim's lawyer Conor D. Mack of Arena Hoffman LLP told TechCrunch.
WTF is "Sexually Suggestive Assault"?! (Score:2)
Was it a sexual assault?..
Ok, so it was — or is alleged to have been — a sexual assault. Why would anyone call it sexually suggestive instead?
Re: (Score:2)
Why does local TV news tend to do in-depth expose's of the prostitution industry during May sweeps?
Re: (Score:2)
It's basically a troll headline/summary: lead with the stuff about sexually suggestive talk in the workplace, note the existence of a sexual assault lawsuit, and rely on "MRA" types with short attention spans leaping to the conclusion that the CEO has been sued for sexually assaulting someone with words. Then quietly bury the graphic details of a sexual assault at the bottom of the article, which nobody gets to because they're too busy posting their outrage at feminazis.
Then sit back and enjoy the ad revenu
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Hi Mr. President. I think you'll find you're the only person in the civilized world who doesn't understand that it's sexual assault when you engage in prolonged violence for sexual gratification against a victim who is verbally and physically objecting and trying to escape, and you eventually have to be pulled off by someone who overhears the assault and comes to rescue your victim.
Re: (Score:2)
"Plaintiff was partly laying on one of the beds when Duggan entered the cabin and immediately picked up Plaintiff’s legs so that her body was in an ‘L’ shaped position while lying on her back. Her buttocks and genitalia were physically proximate to Duggan’s pelvis. Duggan then began pumping and pounding Plaintiff’s legs up and down and dancing with her legs and feet. Duggan continued to do this even after Plaintiff told CEO Duggan repeatedly, ‘Stop. It’s time to sto
Pics? (Score:1)
Pics please. Is she hot?