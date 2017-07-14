BetterWorks and CEO Sued By Ex-employee For Alleged Sexually Suggestive Assault

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


From a report: Beatrice Kim is suing her former employer, BetterWorks, and its CEO Kris Duggan for allegedly assaulting her in a sexual manner during a company retreat. The lawsuit also implicates the performance management software startup's regional VP Matt Hart and VP of People Operations Tamara Cooksey for allowing sexual harassment in the workplace and not taking action against Duggan after the alleged assault was reported to the company. Kim is suing over sexual harassment and discrimination, assault and battery, demanding a jury trial, Kim's lawyer Conor D. Mack of Arena Hoffman LLP told TechCrunch.

  • assaulting her in a sexual manner during a company retreat

    Was it a sexual assault?..

    Kim is suing over sexual harassment and discrimination, assault and battery

    Ok, so it was — or is alleged to have been — a sexual assault. Why would anyone call it sexually suggestive instead?

    • Why does local TV news tend to do in-depth expose's of the prostitution industry during May sweeps?

    • It's basically a troll headline/summary: lead with the stuff about sexually suggestive talk in the workplace, note the existence of a sexual assault lawsuit, and rely on "MRA" types with short attention spans leaping to the conclusion that the CEO has been sued for sexually assaulting someone with words. Then quietly bury the graphic details of a sexual assault at the bottom of the article, which nobody gets to because they're too busy posting their outrage at feminazis.

      Then sit back and enjoy the ad revenu

      • grabbing her leg is sexual assault because the leg bone is connected to the hip bone, and the hip bone is connected to the vagina bone...so "graphic" in the imaginary sense. Inviting non-relative females to sleepover events is what is really obscene, approximately 100% of humans who ever lived would think so, but of course nowadays it's illegal discrimination no to

