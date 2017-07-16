Microsoft Yanks Three Bad Patches Of Their Last Outlook Patch (computerworld.com) 52
An anonymous reader quotes ComputerWorld's Woody Leonhard: I just received word from Gunter Born that Microsoft has pulled three of its Outlook patches... There's no specific recommendation that you uninstall the yanked patches -- indeed, there's no description of the problems caused by the latest round -- but earlier versions of the bad patches-of-patches had a nasty habit of crashing Outlook... Microsoft still hasn't fixed any of the Office 2007 bugs it introduced in the June security patches.
If you're keeping score at home, the yanked patches are:
If you're keeping score at home, the yanked patches are:
- KB 4011042 - July 5, 2017, update for Outlook 2010
- KB 3191849 - June 27, 2017, update for Outlook 2013
- KB 3213654 - June 30, 2017, update for Outlook 2016
One bad piece (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Yeah. For me, all indexing stopped at a certain point. I could search older stuff in Outlook, but not newer. It broke File Explorer searches too. I reported it to my IT on 6/30. They ignored it until Wed when the owners started having issues.
Then they said "We have a patch!". Then "Wait, we have another patch!". Then, "Ok, we have to clear your cache and *then* we have a patch!".
Indexing still broken.
Re: (Score:2)
Attachments (Score:2)
Are any of these concerned with Outlook blocking attachments that have very long (alphanumeric) file names? I've seen that happening last week.
Re: (Score:2)
Patches, I'm depending on you, son.
Re: (Score:2)
Gnus!
Re: (Score:1)
How is that unsupported?
Outlook 2016 for Mac - horrible lately (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Why do you post? Like... is anyone even going to read your dribble? Did you actually think people would react and care? Or did you actually think your post would contribute to the information for readers and help them make a choice in their lives? Did you think people would come to your house and high five you for your bravery?
The fact you posted anon, is pretty clear you knew you'd be received poorly. But even then, nobody is surprised or really cares that you talk out your butt. So... was our lack of care
Re: (Score:2, Redundant)
...try again later.
Re: (Score:2)
Excel has no real replacement
I've heard this before; I suspect it is for "power" users where LibreOffice lacks some of the really high-end stuff. I do want to put forward the idea, though, is that much of this "use" may be "abuse" --- pushing spreadsheets to do things that ought to be done another way that is less susceptible to error and easier to check and audit. Overly-complex spreadsheets are rather hard to error check.
Exchange has no real replacement if you are heavily into collaboration.
Someone else should respond here, but it seems there are many, many collaboration options out there.
The online cloud apps are pretty much a joke and in the case of google a bad joke.
Perhaps true f
FAIL. (Score:2, Flamebait)
Fail again M$
Re: (Score:2)
They modded you flamebait. But... is anyone who works to maintain MS products really upset by your comment? I do, and MS has been going downhill for the last decade.
It's a complete shit ecosystem. Microsoft is no longer a cohesive company. Every product doesn't work with every other product. Dynamics CRM doesn't easily integrate data with Dynamics NAV and will fail on anything except the simplest/emptiest starter companies. Windows 10 has high DPI support... too bad 99% of Microsoft apps don't actually sup
Re: (Score:2)
> Windows 10 has high DPI support... too bad 99% of Microsoft apps don't actually support it.
I would argue this. Windows 10 doesnt properly support High DPI. There are issues all over the place. Theres no consitency - even amongst its own windows 10 bundled programs. There's constant bugs and issues. Scaling going haywire. Remote desktop to other servers is a crap shoot. And hell, dont remote desktop to your own High DPI machine from a machine thats NOT high DPI - you'll most likely need a reboot of the
Microsoft was just circling the drain (Score:2)
Now it's more like hanging onto two bars of the grating from underneath, desperate to avoid joining Windows 8.
Re: (Score:1)
It's funnier if you read this as a sports headline (Score:1)
Apparently Microsoft is sponsoring some northeastern team called the Yanks that are going through a rough patch and have a bad outlook for the playoffs.
--
"Piggers are going to go all the way this year!" -The Oatmeal
Outlook crashes even without the bad patches (Score:2)