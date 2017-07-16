Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Microsoft Yanks Three Bad Patches Of Their Last Outlook Patch (computerworld.com) 52

Posted by EditorDavid from the patches-of-patches dept.
An anonymous reader quotes ComputerWorld's Woody Leonhard: I just received word from Gunter Born that Microsoft has pulled three of its Outlook patches... There's no specific recommendation that you uninstall the yanked patches -- indeed, there's no description of the problems caused by the latest round -- but earlier versions of the bad patches-of-patches had a nasty habit of crashing Outlook... Microsoft still hasn't fixed any of the Office 2007 bugs it introduced in the June security patches.
If you're keeping score at home, the yanked patches are:
  • KB 4011042 - July 5, 2017, update for Outlook 2010
  • KB 3191849 - June 27, 2017, update for Outlook 2013
  • KB 3213654 - June 30, 2017, update for Outlook 2016

  • I didn't update but the update made me unable to search contacts. Meaning I HAD to update or else couldn't search contacts. Not a big deal but maybe this was one of the problems?

    • Yeah. For me, all indexing stopped at a certain point. I could search older stuff in Outlook, but not newer. It broke File Explorer searches too. I reported it to my IT on 6/30. They ignored it until Wed when the owners started having issues.

      Then they said "We have a patch!". Then "Wait, we have another patch!". Then, "Ok, we have to clear your cache and *then* we have a patch!".

      Indexing still broken.

  • Are any of these concerned with Outlook blocking attachments that have very long (alphanumeric) file names? I've seen that happening last week.

  • I don't know if the update applies to Outlook 2016 for Mac or not.. but after the last update, I have been having the worst experience. I have one email address with my company that I've been with over 10 years. It's hosted with Rackspace. I have hundreds of folders with emails sorted. Periodically, all my emails for that email address disappear out of Outlook and then I see Outlook downloading all 26,000+ emails again. I tried right-clicking and repairing the folder and it made duplicates of every email a

    • They modded you flamebait. But... is anyone who works to maintain MS products really upset by your comment? I do, and MS has been going downhill for the last decade.

      It's a complete shit ecosystem. Microsoft is no longer a cohesive company. Every product doesn't work with every other product. Dynamics CRM doesn't easily integrate data with Dynamics NAV and will fail on anything except the simplest/emptiest starter companies. Windows 10 has high DPI support... too bad 99% of Microsoft apps don't actually sup

        > Windows 10 has high DPI support... too bad 99% of Microsoft apps don't actually support it.

        I would argue this. Windows 10 doesnt properly support High DPI. There are issues all over the place. Theres no consitency - even amongst its own windows 10 bundled programs. There's constant bugs and issues. Scaling going haywire. Remote desktop to other servers is a crap shoot. And hell, dont remote desktop to your own High DPI machine from a machine thats NOT high DPI - you'll most likely need a reboot of the

  • Now it's more like hanging onto two bars of the grating from underneath, desperate to avoid joining Windows 8.

  • Apparently Microsoft is sponsoring some northeastern team called the Yanks that are going through a rough patch and have a bad outlook for the playoffs.

  • Outlook is the worst email client ever.

