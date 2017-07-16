Microsoft Yanks Three Bad Patches Of Their Last Outlook Patch

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


An anonymous reader quotes ComputerWorld's Woody Leonhard: I just received word from Gunter Born that Microsoft has pulled three of its Outlook patches... There's no specific recommendation that you uninstall the yanked patches -- indeed, there's no description of the problems caused by the latest round -- but earlier versions of the bad patches-of-patches had a nasty habit of crashing Outlook... Microsoft still hasn't fixed any of the Office 2007 bugs it introduced in the June security patches.
If you're keeping score at home, the yanked patches are:
  • KB 4011042 - July 5, 2017, update for Outlook 2010
  • KB 3191849 - June 27, 2017, update for Outlook 2013
  • KB 3213654 - June 30, 2017, update for Outlook 2016

  • I didn't update but the update made me unable to search contacts. Meaning I HAD to update or else couldn't search contacts. Not a big deal but maybe this was one of the problems?

    • Yeah. For me, all indexing stopped at a certain point. I could search older stuff in Outlook, but not newer. It broke File Explorer searches too. I reported it to my IT on 6/30. They ignored it until Wed when the owners started having issues.

      Then they said "We have a patch!". Then "Wait, we have another patch!". Then, "Ok, we have to clear your cache and *then* we have a patch!".

      Indexing still broken.

  • Are any of these concerned with Outlook blocking attachments that have very long (alphanumeric) file names? I've seen that happening last week.

  • I don't know if the update applies to Outlook 2016 for Mac or not.. but after the last update, I have been having the worst experience. I have one email address with my company that I've been with over 10 years. It's hosted with Rackspace. I have hundreds of folders with emails sorted. Periodically, all my emails for that email address disappear out of Outlook and then I see Outlook downloading all 26,000+ emails again. I tried right-clicking and repairing the folder and it made duplicates of every email a
  • I cannot fathom why any part of the Office suite is relevant in 2017. Not only that, but it's selling very well if I understand correctly. Is Excel's business logic STILL a must have? Is exchange impossible to replace? Are the document templates world class? Why is this software is still selling?

