Microsoft Yanks Three Bad Patches Of Their Last Outlook Patch (computerworld.com) 16
An anonymous reader quotes ComputerWorld's Woody Leonhard: I just received word from Gunter Born that Microsoft has pulled three of its Outlook patches... There's no specific recommendation that you uninstall the yanked patches -- indeed, there's no description of the problems caused by the latest round -- but earlier versions of the bad patches-of-patches had a nasty habit of crashing Outlook... Microsoft still hasn't fixed any of the Office 2007 bugs it introduced in the June security patches.
If you're keeping score at home, the yanked patches are:
If you're keeping score at home, the yanked patches are:
- KB 4011042 - July 5, 2017, update for Outlook 2010
- KB 3191849 - June 27, 2017, update for Outlook 2013
- KB 3213654 - June 30, 2017, update for Outlook 2016
One bad piece (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah. For me, all indexing stopped at a certain point. I could search older stuff in Outlook, but not newer. It broke File Explorer searches too. I reported it to my IT on 6/30. They ignored it until Wed when the owners started having issues.
Then they said "We have a patch!". Then "Wait, we have another patch!". Then, "Ok, we have to clear your cache and *then* we have a patch!".
Indexing still broken.
Attachments (Score:2)
Are any of these concerned with Outlook blocking attachments that have very long (alphanumeric) file names? I've seen that happening last week.
Re: (Score:2)
Patches, I'm depending on you, son.
Outlook 2016 for Mac - horrible lately (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
...try again later.
Baffles me (Score:1)