Amazon May Unveil Its Own Messaging App (engadget.com) 10
The messaging app field is as hot as ever with Apple, Facebook and Google (among others) slugging it out... and Amazon appears to want in on the action. From a report: AFTVnews claims to have customer survey info revealing that Amazon is working on Anytime, a messaging app for Android, iOS and the desktop that promises a few twists on the usual formula. It has mainstays like message encryption, video, voice and (of course) stickers, but it reportedly has a few hooks that would make it easy to sign up and participate in group chats. You would only need a name to reach out to someone, for one thing -- no WhatsApp-style dependence on phone numbers here. You only have to use Twitter-style @ mentions to bring people into conversations or share photos, and you can color-code chats to identify the most important ones. Naturally, there are app-like functions (such as group music listening and food ordering) and promises of chatting with businesses for shopping or customer service.
no WhatsApp-style dependence on phone numbers here (Score:2)
Good idea. If only someone had it before...
Let's hope it's not the no-Linux AppData bomb (Score:2)
their collaboration app was.
If there's an executable in the AppData directory I consider their app a failure already.
If there's no Linux version - especially considering how much Amazon themselves relies on Linux it's an even bigger failure than I originally thought.
Have the developers work on the Amazon Video app (Score:2)
Still missing a tvOS one.
Another App to ignore (Score:2)
If someone wants to use a messaging app, I'm sure by now they've decided on one they like. Unless this is linked into the reviews or questions on Amazon store I'm not sure the point.
If it IS linked into the Amazon store, I'm never asking/answering a question again and I'm not reviewing anything again.
And in a year ... (Score:2)
Another messaging app... (Score:2)
Obligatory XKCD : https://xkcd.com/1810/ [xkcd.com]