'Windows 10 Is Failing Us'

Reader BrianFagioli writes: While Windows 10 is arguably successful from a market share perspective, it is still failing in one big way -- the user experience. Windows 8.x was an absolute disaster, and Microsoft's latest is certainly better than that, but it is still not an enjoyable experience. Before the company tries to add new features (and misses deadlines) like Timeline and Cloud Clipboard, it should focus more on improving the existing user experience. Right now it is failing us and things are not getting better. Even the third-party solutions that aim to turn this spying off aren't 100-percent successful. Unless you unplug from the internet entirely, you can't stop Windows from phoning home to Microsoft. This is a shame, as some consumers are being made to feel violated when using their own computer. Another issue that I can't believe hasn't been resolved is having two locations for system settings. Seriously, Microsoft? We still have "Settings" and "Control Panel" Live Tiles are still worthless, and it is time for Microsoft to kill them. Nobody opens an app launcher and stares at the icons for information. It is distracting and pointless. If I want the weather, I'll open a weather app and see it -- not stare at the icon for the information. It sort of made sense in the Windows 8.x era since you were presented with a full screen of app icons more often, but with a more traditional start-button design in Windows 10, it is time to retire it. Another example: Microsoft doesn't force you to use Edge and Bing entirely, but it still does force you. Cortana is a hot mess, but if you opt to use her, she will only open things in Edge. Searches are Bing-only. In other words, the virtual assistant ignores your default browser settings. Why? Not for the user's benefit. Sadly, the Windows Store is a garbage dump -- many of the "legit" apps are total trash.
I think saying that you want to see every MS CxO (including everyone whose job description includes these prepended by "Vice") hanging from some lamppost isn't yet socially acceptable.
Give it a few months.
Now what? I'm not quite sure I see the point of that post. If I want to hear someone rant, I'll talk to myself for half an hour.
I am in the process of banning windows to a mere gaming vm. I have enough stuff to rant about. So is there any useful information in the above?
I'll be doing the same myself once I can no longer run Windows 7.
MS screwed up big time when it abandoned the most popular, most well- liked OS in their entire history to go a completely different direction.
I don't know anyone who upgraded from XP to 7 and was then sorry, I only heard positive things.
That's like a championship sports team trading away all of their best players for a bunch of rookies. Makes no sense at all.
Windows 7, really put a nail in the "I am a Mac and I am a PC commercials". Microsoft should be Lucky that Apple had been largely ignoring its Macintosh Line of computers because after Windows 8 Came out, Apple could had went right back on the attack.
I've grown to love the start menu, and the control panel can be easily reverted.
If they had kept perfecting and perhaps even evolving Windows 7, maybe I'd have bought in by now. I'm not interested in trying to turn my desktop into a tablet.
It's bollocks anyway. I'm typing this on Windows 8, and it's fine. No a "complete disaster" at all. It works, it's no worse than other desktop environments like Gnome.
Look, every OS has some stuff that pisses you off, and some bits that are half arsed. On MacOS you still throw drives in the bin to eject them. Doesn't make MacOS a "complete disaster".
The only real major flaw in Windows 10 is the forced updates that always seem to pick the most inopportune moment. Well, the telemetry too maybe, but most peopl
I'm not really a windows user but I've run 7 at work and it was mostly okay and a great thing after Vista. I bought a used Lenovo laptop a few months ago and it had Win10 and I tried it for about 6 weeks. I hate it. But i realize I'm not Microsoft's market. I'm sure there are people that like it. If I had to use windows though I'd hang onto 7 until I absolutely had to change.
So, what, because gnome 3 (which is like... what... 5-10 years old by now?) didn't mimic the windows start-buttonsy desktop and instead focused on the user, "focus on one app at a time", "Be able to quickly see and switch to all apps" I think both of those goals were achieved flawlessly with gnome3. And hell, my desktop use is a web browser or a terminal running screen..
More likely you're just repeating some garbage you heard or read somewhere once.. At least I hope so, otherwise you can't see interfaces be
I reluctantly went out and bought a Windows 10 license for my desktop machine because it's a homebuilt and the sketchy copy of Windows 7 I was running kept going to a 'this is not a genuine copy of windows' even though I was being very selective about what updates I applied.
Once you wring out all the weirdness and what-not, a Windows 10 desktop looks much the same as a Windows 7 or a Windows XP desktop. I was a little disappointed that there wasn't a 'Classic Windows' desktop theme out-of-the-box so I coul
On MacOS you still throw drives in the bin to eject them.
And you still don't kniw that this only a shortcut? You eject them with a menu command: and they stay mounted!
Very usefull for copying data from one ejectable media to the other one
On MacOS you still throw drives in the bin to eject them. Doesn't make MacOS a "complete disaster".
I'm sure that still works, but also a little eject icon appears next to the volume name in Finder, and "eject" is also in the context menu... At least for removable media.
Decrying W10 is pure Heresy. Windows 10 is the best OS out there. Nothing comes even close to it in its user experience, security and flexibility.
{the above was written with my tongue in my cheek}
What you want me to be honest?
Ok, W10 is a pile of stinking dog poo. You'd have to pay me $1000/day to use it now and I spent much of the last 20years writing software for Windows systems.
Edge is a joke even compared to IE. Sites that work with IE fail miserably with Edge.
As for the stupid tiled interface... It wor
Pretty much the power user's lament these days.
Well IME windows 10 is getting more buggy with each update so quite a bit actually.
If it sucks, and it will, who's going to take the blame?
Microsoft. Maybe Dell. New workstations and laptops will only run Windows 10 after mid-September. Since there can only be one image, everyone is switching over to Windows 10.
If you're part of that chain, I hope you have someone lower on the chain to blame.
My responsibility is on the patching side of operations. Unless the SCCM client is FUBAR, I don't think I'll have a role in the upgrade process.
Nobody knows what spying is happening, but the thing talks to the 'net so it obviously must be doing something unconscionable.
Excuse me while I switch to Linux and broadcast my IP address, version of my distribution, repositories from which I'm using software, and the occasional download of specific software which I've actually installed to all of the us.distro.org mirrors partnered with my distribution maintainer.
I've still yet to see an accounting of what spying is happening on Windows 10. We know it
See single platform software more like. No one uses Windows because they like it, they use it because the stuff they want to use only runs on Windows.
No argument (Score:5, Insightful)
Windows 10 is arguably successful from a market share perspective
Arguably successful - 26% market share after 2 years of being given away FREE, sneakily ninja-installed on many people's computers without their consent or through ethically dubious tricks like requiring people to agree NOT to install it, and shipped as the standard OEM OS for all new PC's for at least the past year. No, Windows 10 is a MASSIVE failure in terms of market share.
A system that was not only given away for free but where people were basically forced, tricked and cheated into accepting it, where it is virtually impossible to get any other MS-based OS for a new computer today (and considering that most people will buy a new PC every 3-5 years), a market share of 26% basically means that the majority of those that use it do so because they had no other choice left.
This is more than a disaster. This is basically your user base rejecting your system violently.
its still leaps and bounds ahead of linux (since we are rounding down) 2% and OSX at 3% and everyone here agrees those are the best damned thing since sliced Jesus
Getting the Basics Right... (Score:5, Interesting)
For example: I have several Windows 10 builds, including 2 on the same hardware [using swappable HDDs]. On one of these swappable drivers, the system boots with the "Menu Bar" appearing at the top of the centre of 3 monitors. When I go to the configuration settings, however, the system tells me that it thinks that the menu is supposed to appear at the bottom of the screen. If I then reposition the menu bar by hand, it sits happily at the bottom of the monitor. Until my next reboot, where the menu bar unilaterally repositions itself.
Or how about the fact that I configure my shared NTFS drives [I have an "Internal" drive, formatted to NTFS, that allows me to share files between my two swappable Windows builds] but each time I manually and forcibly configure the drive to not use drive caching, Windows 10 keeps turning it back on. Multiple times. These regressions seem to occur after updates.
Or the fact that now and then my audio reconfigures itself from optical out to using one of my HDMI monitors. Just because it feels like it...
I had *none* of these problems with Windows 7.
Please don't misunderstand me... I am not trying to bash Windows "because I can" - these are genuine, reproducible and repeating issues. I have raised bug reports with Microsoft for all of these - no responses, obviously - but they remain persistently un-fixed.
I would like to hope that Windows 10 will continue to evolve and "get better"... but from this user's perspective they need to be spending much more time on basics. And better regression testing.
Ah, so you have a Linux version of the software I have to use? Along with drivers for the hardware? Great, where I can I download them?
Sadly not all people are able to switch. Some of us need more than browser, mail, word processor and spreadsheet.
It's not failing me... (Score:2)
The desktop is dead, long live the workstation! (Score:3)
The problem is that the PC Desktop is a dead market, it has gone to the Tablets and Phones for a normal personal computing. Thus the Windows 8/10 interface, is focused for this market. However the Table and Phone Market is dominated by Apple and Google, and Microsoft is a Distant Third.
What we need our x86 PC systems for is no longer a normal Personal Computer, but a Personal Workstation. For our Workstations, we don't need a Table OS, or a Server OS. But a work station OS, with UI features meant for people with a Keyboard, Large Screens, Who will be expected to have a lot of things going on at the same time.
I Personally would like to see less window decoration, and use the space for more application space. And be able to have many Apps running and visible at the same time. Perhaps in Re-sizable Frames vs Windows...
Normally now when I get out my PC it is because I have some real work to do, vs just goofing off.
This is different a decade ago. And the Windows 8/10 UI was an attempt to get into a market it never really go into.
Windows 10 is the best Windows to date (Score:1)
No problems here. Every system at work has been upgraded to Windows 10 and users adapted to it faster than any previous iteration of Windows. OneDrive is being used for automatic backup and synchronization of library folder (Desktop, Documents, etc...) and Office365 has made deployment of the Office suite easier then ever before. OP would be better off with an iPad.
Because rewriting large business critical software or buying new million dollar hardware or software is not always an option. You may have infinite money but orgs often don't.
I guess I agree, unexpectedly (Score:2)
This summary seemed like a lot of whining to me. In particular, I though the wining about Live Tiles was off because I look at information on icons that is updated dynamically (on iOS and the Mac)..
But then it hit me - no I do not. I find dynamic updates of icons annoying at best, as thinking back I cannot recall in years the last time I gained information from anything presented.
So although I cannot whole-heartedly endorse the removal of features like Live Tiles, I'm at least more sympathetic to the requ
Personal pet peeve: Low contrast slider bars. Awful, and not user fixable.
You can switch to high contrast, but it changes everything just to get the sliders right.
Basically Win10 is still behind Win7 in basic usability, and makes desktop usage more of a chore than it needs to be.
I cannot recall in years the last time I gained information from anything presented.
On a tablet or phone it is handy fir date and time etc. on a Desktop it makes no real sense, IMHO.
Internet connection monitor (Score:1)
Even the third-party solutions that aim to turn this spying off aren't 100-percent successful. Unless you unplug from the internet entirely, you can't stop Windows from phoning home to Microsoft.
-----
I use VMWare "Fusion" to run Windows 10 on Mac hardware and the app "Little Snitch" will alert me of any connections over the Internet for any application so I can allow or deny the connection. Not sure if there is any Windows app that does the same.
Read the summary, then add.. (Score:2)
"And these are the GOOD sides of that train wreck!"
The problem is that Microsoft doesn't give a shit about your "user experience". They care about their bottom line and that means milking you dry. They know you can't easily move away, so they can milk you for all you're worth.
There is a reason many people are still using Win7. And will do so for as long as it's humanely possible, most likely long after EOL is reached, before they will actually start looking around for alternatives.
What's an OS? (Score:2)
B) Who the hell 'enjoys the experience' of using an OS anymore? I stopped noticing the tool (which is what it is) ~20 years ago.
Anti-Trust (Score:2)
Anti-trust much?
I'm sorry Microsoft (Score:2)
Let me go out and buy a copy right now to make you feel better.
A commercial success? (Score:2)
Also, many people were "upgraded" without the system owner's consent. That is not commercial success, that i
I can see that working really well:
"How do I run my games?" "You can't"
"Why doesn't my wifi dongle work?" "You need to build this source package"
"How do I open a Word document" "Libre Office"
"All the formatting is broken" "Keep trying diiferent Office suites"
etc etc
User Experience (Score:2)
What MS should do is hire an actual User Interface Designer. I know they haven't had one since at the latest 2002. Vista, 7, 8 and now 10 are all progressively more painful to use and hostile to the user, so it's obvious they don't have one on staff.
I'm not even talking about the crap they try to shove down our throats for marketing purposes, but even down to the little things. The login screen in xp/2000 era was simple: username, password, domain. Then you got vista, where you had to click a button to
Microsoft Windows' history (Score:2)
Windows. OK, it probably existed, but I didn't notice at the time.
Windows 3.11 for Workgroups. Well... network functionality. That's something useful!
Windows 95. Hey, it actually makes some sense and has a usable interface! (But it crashes a lot)
Windows NT workstation. Not as friendly, but rock solid in comparison to the 9x product.
Windows 98, now with fewer crashes.
Windows 2000. Windows NT, but with the 98 interface. Nice upgrade.
Windows ME. Because Bill Gates tried mixing LSD and crack.
Windows XP.
Someone is forgetting (Score:2)
That Msft wants the same UI on tablets and phones, where some of the rant items (icons) makes sense
It's just a fucking OS, people! (Score:2)
Its only job is to basically stay the hell out of the way and not draw attention to itself. And, like pretty much every other OS on the market, it does that. End of story.
How is that a failure?