Google Glass Makes an Official Return

Alphabet's Google has officially launched the "Enterprise Edition" of its smart glasses hardware, which is now available to a network of Google partners. From a report: The company's developer partners range from logistics and manufacturing to patient care. These apps have long-been involved with Glass through the business-focused "Glass at Work" program. In a blog post Tuesday, Google Glass project leader Jay Kothari said partners such as GE Aviation, AGCO, DHL, Dignity Health, NSF International, Sutter Health, Boeing and Volkswagen have been using Glass over the past several years, and make up just a sampling of 50 companies using the wearable. Wired said several of these companies found the original Google Glass to be very useful in factories and other enterprise environments. Google discovered this and began work on a product built by a team dedicated to building a new version of Glass for the enterprise. According to Kothari, the Google Glass Enterprise Edition glasses are lighter and more "comfortable for long term wear." They also offer more power and longer battery life and, offer support for folks with prescription lenses, Wired said. The glasses, too, are stronger and do double duty as safety glasses. Further reading: Google Glass 2.0 Is a Startling Second Act.

  • Law Enforcement. (Score:3)

    by sycodon ( 149926 ) on Tuesday July 18, 2017 @10:47AM (#54832789)

    Seems like these upgraded glasses would be perfect for Law Enforcement. See what they saw in High Def.

    Of course it has scary implications such as Face Recognition as they look at people...almost like portrayed in the Terminator movies.

    Actually, that'd be kind of cool if you were the one wearing them.

      by grumbel ( 592662 )

      Battery life makes them useless. Glass lasted only something like 30min when recording video, a Taser Axon can lasts 12 hours in comparison.

  • Now put them on, because the timeclock is integrated into them, too.

    up your arse

    This is exactly what we needed, more glassholes continuously uploading video feed to the largest data aggregator company in the world that has facial recognition, geo location, reads our email, and knows about our web searches.
    • I think your tin foil hat might have slipped off.

      Or..... you might be less arrogant and not assume that people who have such recording devices are in any way interested in aincafing anyone's privacy, but are, in fact, simply using it to augment and enhance their own memory of the things that they happen to see throughout the day. For example, if you happen to witness an accident, your eyewitness testimony, if needed, will be greatly enhanced by the presence of accompanying video. I can't count the number of times in a week I wish I had been videoing so

  • Glass is a great idea for surgeons, mechanics, and any worker who needs a hands-free way of looking at reference material while working inside a motorcycle or a human heart. Niche applications would have given Glass a cool factor to take into the larger world, rather than having acquired an asshole factor in the outside world first and having to overcome that in the workplace.

