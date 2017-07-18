Google Bolsters Security To Prevent Another Google Docs Phishing Attack (zdnet.com) 13
Google is adding a set of features to its security roster to prevent a second run of last month's massive phishing attack. From a report: The company is adding warnings and interstitial screens to warn users that an app they are about to use is unverified and could put their account data at risk. This so-called "unverified app" screen will land on all new web apps that connect to Google user accounts to prevent a malicious app from appearing legitimate. Any Google Chrome user landing on a hacked or malicious website will recognize the prompt as the red warning screen. Some existing apps will also have to go through the same verification process as new apps, Google said. Google also said it will add those warnings to its Apps Scripts, which let Google use custom macros and add-ons for its productivity apps, like Google Docs.
