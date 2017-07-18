Nearly 90,000 Sex Bots Invaded Twitter in 'One of the Largest Malicious Campaigns Ever Recorded on a Social Network' (gizmodo.com) 16
An anonymous reader shares a report: Last week, Twitter's security team purged nearly 90,000 fake accounts after outside researchers discovered a massive botnet peddling links to fake "dating" and "romance" services. The accounts had already generated more than 8.5 million posts aimed at driving users to a variety of subscription-based scam websites with promises of -- you guessed it -- hot internet sex. The accounts were first identified by ZeroFOX, a Baltimore-based security firm that specializes in social-media threat detection. The researchers dubbed the botnet "SIREN" after sea-nymphs described in Greek mythology as half-bird half-woman creatures whose sweet songs often lured horny, drunken sailors to their rocky deaths. ZeroFOX's research into SIREN offers a rare glimpse into how efficient scammers have become at bypassing Twitter's anti-spam techniques. Further, it demonstrates how effective these types of botnets can be: The since-deleted accounts collectively generated upwards of 30 million clicks -- easily trackable since the links all used Google's URL shortening service.
IT'S OVER 90000! (Score:3)
What's with this "nearly" stuff. That's not how to write a sensationalist headline. Though I give you props for using "sexbot".
Those aren't Sirens. Those would be called Harpies (Score:2)
Even if they can't get their ancient mythology right, they at least got the attack detected.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What did they get wrong? It seems like they got the right mythological creature.
They were right, it's sirens. They lived on an island and lured sailors to try to land by their enchanted singing; the ships were then shipwrecked on the rocks. The sailors did not need to be drunk though, or horny - in the ancient stories it was the song, not the sex. There were various descriptions of them, but generally half woman and half bird, and there are various stories that feature them, the most famous being Homer's Odyssey.
Golly, Miss Molly... (Score:2)
"Online Dating" is full of sex workers (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe you're just not very attractive? Because.. yeah, that sounds more like sour grapes than the reality most people face.
"Hot Internet Sex" (Score:2)
If the promise was humans who would do anything for arbitrary internet user for free, that is another issue.
Guns (Score:2)
Did they have machine gun jubblies? [youtube.com]
I responded to one on these... (Score:2)
...a Nigerian prince showed up at my door. Was disappointed, but since I already paid...
Automation (Score:2)
A good thing (Score:2)