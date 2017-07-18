Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Nearly 90,000 Sex Bots Invaded Twitter in 'One of the Largest Malicious Campaigns Ever Recorded on a Social Network' (gizmodo.com) 17

Posted by msmash from the driving-mess dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Last week, Twitter's security team purged nearly 90,000 fake accounts after outside researchers discovered a massive botnet peddling links to fake "dating" and "romance" services. The accounts had already generated more than 8.5 million posts aimed at driving users to a variety of subscription-based scam websites with promises of -- you guessed it -- hot internet sex. The accounts were first identified by ZeroFOX, a Baltimore-based security firm that specializes in social-media threat detection. The researchers dubbed the botnet "SIREN" after sea-nymphs described in Greek mythology as half-bird half-woman creatures whose sweet songs often lured horny, drunken sailors to their rocky deaths. ZeroFOX's research into SIREN offers a rare glimpse into how efficient scammers have become at bypassing Twitter's anti-spam techniques. Further, it demonstrates how effective these types of botnets can be: The since-deleted accounts collectively generated upwards of 30 million clicks -- easily trackable since the links all used Google's URL shortening service.

  • IT'S OVER 90000! (Score:3)

    by skids ( 119237 ) on Tuesday July 18, 2017 @04:46PM (#54835047) Homepage

    What's with this "nearly" stuff. That's not how to write a sensationalist headline. Though I give you props for using "sexbot".

  • Even if they can't get their ancient mythology right, they at least got the attack detected.

    • It's both. [wikipedia.org]
    • What did they get wrong? It seems like they got the right mythological creature.

      • What did they get wrong? It seems like they got the right mythological creature.

        They were right, it's sirens. They lived on an island and lured sailors to try to land by their enchanted singing; the ships were then shipwrecked on the rocks. The sailors did not need to be drunk though, or horny - in the ancient stories it was the song, not the sex. There were various descriptions of them, but generally half woman and half bird, and there are various stories that feature them, the most famous being Homer's Odyssey.

  • I thought the spam bots on Twitter were bad.

  • "Online Dating" is full of sex workers (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    If you have ever used any online dating service you know this is true. 9 out of 10 "women" on such services are either prostitutes, sex workers of some other sort, or some dude who works in the marketing department of a porn site. The 1 out of 10 that are actual single women looking for a man are usually fat, unattractive, have six kids, are looking to take a guy for his money, or are just plain nasty in one way or another. Maybe 1 out of 10000 actual women on online dating services are genuine, decent, rea

    • Maybe you're just not very attractive? Because.. yeah, that sounds more like sour grapes than the reality most people face.

  • If the promise is hot internet sex, that hardly seems a scam. There are free resources to jack off to everyone, and even some free cam resources.

    If the promise was humans who would do anything for arbitrary internet user for free, that is another issue.

  • Guns (Score:2)

    by ichthus ( 72442 )

    Did they have machine gun jubblies? [youtube.com]

  • ...a Nigerian prince showed up at my door. Was disappointed, but since I already paid...

  • have we found a way to get a robot to be POTUS ? That should save on a lot of travel expenses. Just elect new software every 4 years and term limit microsoft and apple.
  • Managing the security of computer systems is not a problem that can merely be attributed to incompetence, it is also a problem because it is hard and at the end of the day systems configurations need to reach a compromise over what something can and cannot do on top of the surprise attack vector of the day. While I certainly would not call this a hack, it is good that these things happen so that we can better formulate responses. Better security management relies on those who find, and use, the exploits.

