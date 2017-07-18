Oregon Passes First Statewide Bicycle Tax In Nation (washingtontimes.com) 59
turkeydance writes: In Oregon, a state known for its avid bicycling culture, the state legislature's approval of the first bike tax in the nation has fallen flat with riders. Democratic Gov. Kate Brown is expected to sign the sweeping $5.3 billion transportation package, which includes a $15 excise tax on the sale of bicycles costing more than $200 with a wheel diameter of at least 26 inches. Even though the funding has been earmarked for improvements that will benefit cyclists, the tax has managed to irk both anti-tax Republicans and environmentally conscious bikers. The bike tax is aimed at raising $1.2 million per year in order to improve and expand paths and trails for bicyclists and pedestrians. Supporters point out that Oregon has no sales tax, which means buyers won't be dinged twice for their new wheels.
Also by manufacturers of bicycles costing $199, and for tire companies specializing in 25.5" and smaller.
Compared to the same number of people in a car, they're WONDERFUL for the environment.
The average bus has 7 passengers. Two people in a car use less fuel per passenger-mile, and the car doesn't obstruct traffic, doesn't need a paid driver, and gets people where they need to go much sooner.
The problem is not cars, the problem is gas emissions. Once that problem is solved properly, the world of mass transit will be disrupted as things like urban sprawl will become a solution rather than a concern.
A pedestrian tax will be next (Score:3)
Keep Oregon Weirder! (Score:2)
You can buy a Keep Oregon Weird [madeinoregon.com] bumper sticker.
$15 per limb at time of purchase
$15 per limb at time of birth, $60. Spiders have 8 legs, so they pay $120.
So anyone buying a Christmas tree better be ready to shell out big bucks.
Ha! (Score:4, Insightful)
Only $1.2M? (Score:2)
Will $1.2M even pay for the administrative overhead for the state to collect and disburse the money?
Do I see a renaissance in 24" bike wheels? (Score:2)
Seems to me the simple solution to a (stupid) new tax is to start selling bikes with 24" wheels.
Which has the added benefit of annoying the hell out of the Governor and Legislature....
It makes sense. (Score:4, Insightful)
When I buy gasoline for my car, I pay a tax which is used for the construction and upkeep of roads. I also pay a fee when I register my vehicle each year which goes to the same purpose.
Congratulations! Your government is actually allocating funds properly. But that is really unusual. The rest of us pay these fees, which go into the general fund, where the politicians use the money for whatever the hell they want. Your observation may be useful information for your area, but it is not relevant for the rest of us.
There's no reason to believe that finds are allocated properly. Roads will not cease to be maintained if there is a shortfall of gas taxes.
Tax revenue is fungible, saying specific taxes pay for specific services is just lip service.
Who says they don't? Their fair share is not determined by whether they pay an extra tax at the time of purchase.
When cyclists ride bikes, everyone benefits. Should everyone else pay a tax for not riding a bicycle? Why shouldn't they pay their fair share too?
Governments exist to serve the public. Not everything they do must be funded directly by each person who might benefit, rarely does that occur, in fact.
I want to see license plates on the bikes as well.
Why not just a bicycle license which is needed to ride on these bike paths, renewed annually?
Hell, we had bike licenses when I was growing up (won't say how long ago), people pay fees to use state parks, and many states have licenses for Off Road Vehicles to support their trails.
Then, it's a choice - don't ride on the (fee funded) paths, don't buy a license.
Yeah, about that (Score:2)
This kinda shit only helps short sighted feel good types who can't be bothered to see how real world consumers will react.