Transportation

Oregon Passes First Statewide Bicycle Tax In Nation

Posted by BeauHD
turkeydance writes: In Oregon, a state known for its avid bicycling culture, the state legislature's approval of the first bike tax in the nation has fallen flat with riders. Democratic Gov. Kate Brown is expected to sign the sweeping $5.3 billion transportation package, which includes a $15 excise tax on the sale of bicycles costing more than $200 with a wheel diameter of at least 26 inches. Even though the funding has been earmarked for improvements that will benefit cyclists, the tax has managed to irk both anti-tax Republicans and environmentally conscious bikers. The bike tax is aimed at raising $1.2 million per year in order to improve and expand paths and trails for bicyclists and pedestrians. Supporters point out that Oregon has no sales tax, which means buyers won't be dinged twice for their new wheels.

Oregon Passes First Statewide Bicycle Tax In Nation

  • Obviously an initiative being pushed by bike shops in neighboring states.

    • Also by manufacturers of bicycles costing $199, and for tire companies specializing in 25.5" and smaller.

  • A pedestrian tax will be next (Score:3)

    by billrp ( 1530055 ) on Tuesday July 18, 2017 @09:32PM (#54836363)
    $15 per limb at time of purchase

  • Ha! (Score:4, Insightful)

    by RightwingNutjob ( 1302813 ) on Tuesday July 18, 2017 @09:33PM (#54836373)
    Take that lefties. What goes around comes around.
    • Only lefties ride bikes? The rider I talk to most is a hard core right-winger leaving California as soon as he retires so he can shoot his guns without the damn government meddling in his business.
  • Take that, lefties! Now let's tax everything organic too!

  • Will $1.2M even pay for the administrative overhead for the state to collect and disburse the money?

  • Seems to me the simple solution to a (stupid) new tax is to start selling bikes with 24" wheels.

    Which has the added benefit of annoying the hell out of the Governor and Legislature....

    • Adult tricycles. With an aging population, it's not a bad idea. Also recumbent 4-wheel pedal-powered quadracycles. Or make them look like Fred Flintstone cars. You can have more than one person peddling. Yabba-dabba-do!

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by JustOK ( 667959 )
      Sell them with no wheels. Wheels sold separately.

  • It makes sense. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by BitterOak ( 537666 ) on Tuesday July 18, 2017 @09:37PM (#54836399)
    When I buy gasoline for my car, I pay a tax which is used for the construction and upkeep of roads. I also pay a fee when I register my vehicle each year which goes to the same purpose. Bicycles don't consume gasoline, nor does one pay a registration fee, yet it does cost money to build and maintain bike paths. Yes, bicycles are more environmentally friendly and their use should be encouraged, but there are costs to supporting cyclists other than air pollution. Why shouldn't bicyclers pay their fair share?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by glitch! ( 57276 )

      When I buy gasoline for my car, I pay a tax which is used for the construction and upkeep of roads. I also pay a fee when I register my vehicle each year which goes to the same purpose.

      Congratulations! Your government is actually allocating funds properly. But that is really unusual. The rest of us pay these fees, which go into the general fund, where the politicians use the money for whatever the hell they want. Your observation may be useful information for your area, but it is not relevant for the rest of us.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by dfghjk ( 711126 )

        There's no reason to believe that finds are allocated properly. Roads will not cease to be maintained if there is a shortfall of gas taxes.

        Tax revenue is fungible, saying specific taxes pay for specific services is just lip service.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by dfghjk ( 711126 )

      Who says they don't? Their fair share is not determined by whether they pay an extra tax at the time of purchase.

      When cyclists ride bikes, everyone benefits. Should everyone else pay a tax for not riding a bicycle? Why shouldn't they pay their fair share too?

      Governments exist to serve the public. Not everything they do must be funded directly by each person who might benefit, rarely does that occur, in fact.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I want to see license plates on the bikes as well.

    • Ignoring the weight of the rider which is going to be the same if they're in a car or on a bike, your car is a 2500- to 3000-pound chunk of metal. The heaviest bikes you'd consider riding on the street are in the 30-40 pound range. Please tell me you don't think that a 40-pound bike causes the same wear on a chunk of asphalt that a 3000-pound car does. I noticed that you specifically said "build and maintain bike paths" to imply that bikes are getting their own "free roads." This is not the case at all. Out

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by msauve ( 701917 )
      Why only $200 bikes with 26" wheels? Why a one-time sales tax?

      Why not just a bicycle license which is needed to ride on these bike paths, renewed annually?

      Hell, we had bike licenses when I was growing up (won't say how long ago), people pay fees to use state parks, and many states have licenses for Off Road Vehicles to support their trails.

      Then, it's a choice - don't ride on the (fee funded) paths, don't buy a license.

      (But yeah, it pisses me off that bicyclists demand access to gasoline tax funded road

      • Why only $200 bikes with 26" wheels? Why a one-time sales tax?

        If you have to ask that then you didn't think of the children.

    • There are cost SAVINGS to supporting cycling. Not just in the externalities of pollution that car users avoid paying, but also less competition for parking spaces, fewer vehicles double-parked (think bike courriers as compared to car courriers), the indirect cost of cars vis. obesity and general health, etc.

    • When I buy gasoline for my car, I pay a tax which is used for the construction and upkeep of roads. I also pay a fee when I register my vehicle each year which goes to the same purpose. Bicycles don't consume gasoline, nor does one pay a registration fee, yet it does cost money to build and maintain bike paths. Yes, bicycles are more environmentally friendly and their use should be encouraged, but there are costs to supporting cyclists other than air pollution. Why shouldn't bicyclers pay their fair share?

      Mass transit is subsidized, and it much worse for the environment and public health than cycling.
      Also cyclists pay city taxes, and the city is usually spending for most of the bike paths, which are less expensive than roads.
      Most of gas taxes go to a larger area (state/province/country) and is usually spent on stuff such as highways on which cyclists and pedestrians aren't even allowed to go.

  • Several years ago when I needed a new car National City (home of the Mile of Cars), and I think El Cajon had an extra sales tax on cars. Guess what? I didn't even shop there, bought my car in Carlsbad.

    This kinda shit only helps short sighted feel good types who can't be bothered to see how real world consumers will react.
  • If it continues to move you tax it more! Once all activity stops, the tax rate is correct ;)

    A majority of all funds paid for transportation at all levels of government is just diverted to other stuff and has been for years. It is just the politicians and bureaucrats bonus slush fund. Last year they patched pot holes in front of my house and I got a special assessment ;)

