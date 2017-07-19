Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses Security Software Windows

Avast Now Owns CCleaner After Acquiring Piriform (betanews.com) 34

Posted by msmash from the two-joining-hands dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Security firm Avast has acquired software firm Piriform. Not only does the acquired company make CCleaner, but many other solid programs too. In fact, the rest of Piriform's library -- Recuva, Speccy, and Defraggler -- are staples of the Windows freeware community. "CCleaner is a leading brand in the market, used by 130 million people, including 15 million Android users. CCleaner has an extensive and extremely loyal community of tech-savvy users, who need to speed up and optimize their PC and Android experience. Avast will maintain the CCleaner brand of products along with Avast's existing performance optimization products, Avast Cleanup and AVG Tune Up. With the addition of CCleaner, Avast has dramatically expanded its product offerings in the PC and smartphone optimization market reaching customers around the world who demand faster performance," says Avast. Vince Steckler, CEO of Avast explains, "We see many commonalities between CCleaner and Avast, allowing for great new products for our user bases. Avast and CCleaner are the top two downloaded products on popular download sites. They are both known by advanced users as focused on performance, so we believe there will be a great interest from our CCleaner customers in using Avast security products and vice versa. In today's connected world, it's all about speed and high performance, and with Piriform's robust technology we can address this need perfectly. We look forward to working with the Piriform team to grow the business together."

Avast Now Owns CCleaner After Acquiring Piriform More | Reply

Avast Now Owns CCleaner After Acquiring Piriform

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Real Users are afraid they'll break the machine -- but they're never afraid to break your face.

Close