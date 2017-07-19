Avast Now Owns CCleaner After Acquiring Piriform (betanews.com) 44
An anonymous reader writes: Security firm Avast has acquired software firm Piriform. Not only does the acquired company make CCleaner, but many other solid programs too. In fact, the rest of Piriform's library -- Recuva, Speccy, and Defraggler -- are staples of the Windows freeware community. "CCleaner is a leading brand in the market, used by 130 million people, including 15 million Android users. CCleaner has an extensive and extremely loyal community of tech-savvy users, who need to speed up and optimize their PC and Android experience. Avast will maintain the CCleaner brand of products along with Avast's existing performance optimization products, Avast Cleanup and AVG Tune Up. With the addition of CCleaner, Avast has dramatically expanded its product offerings in the PC and smartphone optimization market reaching customers around the world who demand faster performance," says Avast. Vince Steckler, CEO of Avast explains, "We see many commonalities between CCleaner and Avast, allowing for great new products for our user bases. Avast and CCleaner are the top two downloaded products on popular download sites. They are both known by advanced users as focused on performance, so we believe there will be a great interest from our CCleaner customers in using Avast security products and vice versa. In today's connected world, it's all about speed and high performance, and with Piriform's robust technology we can address this need perfectly. We look forward to working with the Piriform team to grow the business together."
Now the freeware Windows maintenance software market has finally gone....pear-shaped.
Agree. it looks Piriform software will be Avast bloatware.
Avast used to be pretty decent, and then it turned into ungodly bloatware.
CCleaner used to be pretty decent, and then it turned into ungodly bloatware.
I can only imagine what's going to happen now that they'll be having children.
Ccleaner Portable
Defraggler Portable
Recuva Portable
CCleaner was originally named Crap Cleaner, another example of programmers not choosing sensible names.
Perhaps I am the only one, but this is meaningless to me.
I'm already lobbying to get Xeljanz admitted as a word.
Did you want an award or recognition for your accomplishment?
I'll take mod points.
I haven't had a Windows machine in a while but when I did (Win 95) CCleaner was a must because uninstall programs were sloppy and and most Windows programmers abused the registry.
Windows 9X was a cobbled together mess until Windows 98SE came out. WinXP was better but still required third-party utilities to fix registry issues. With Windows Vista onward, I no longer needed those programs at home. There are two utilities that I do use at work since remote installs or upgrades occasionally go FUBAR on Windows 7.
If a program refuses to uninstall, use the Microsoft Fix-It utility.
https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/help/17588/fix-problems-that-block-programs-from-being-installed-or-remo [microsoft.com]
I'll bet. You'll probably need to increase your fiber intake to get rid of them.
>> Recuva
Er...no comment.
Where's the god damn channel changer!
The simple fact to have an "auto-update" feature is a guarantee that you will receive stuff you don't want at some point.
CCleaner already is a nag. Every couple of days they come out with a 'new version' which you are prompted to upgrade to if you haven't turned that option off. Other than that it is a great program.
Good, maybe now CCleaner can go back on Ninite, as it was Piriform that pulled it.
Avast has been available on Ninite forever, so I expect CCleaner to show up again.
Avast will maintain the CCleaner brand of products
Good, because I generally use CCleaner to get rid of crappy anti-virus apps.
You are correct... and I'm surprised not to see more people saying so on this site.
It'll be interesting to see how they intend to modify their products. Also, when did AVG become a re-skinned Avast? That was surprising.