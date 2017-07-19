Navy Unveils First Active Laser Weapon In Persian Gulf (cnn.com) 82
schwit1 shares a report from CNN: In the sometimes hostile waters of the Persian Gulf looms the U.S. Navy's first -- in fact, the world's first -- active laser weapon. The LaWS, an acronym for Laser Weapons System, is not science fiction. It is not experimental. It is deployed on board the USS Ponce amphibious transport ship, ready to be fired at targets today and every day by Capt. Christopher Wells and his crew. It costs "about a dollar a shot" to fire, said Lt. Cale Hughes, laser weapons system officer. LaWS begins with an advantage no other weapon ever invented comes even close to matching. It moves, by definition, at the speed of light. For comparison, that is 50,000 times the speed of an incoming ICBM. For the test, the USS Ponce crew launched the target -- a drone aircraft, a weapon in increasing use by Iran, North Korea, China, Russia and other adversaries. In an instant, the drone's wing lit up, heated to a temperature of thousands of degrees, lethally damaging the aircraft and sending it hurtling down to the sea. "It operates in an invisible part of the electromagnetic spectrum so you don't see the beam, it doesn't make any sound, it's completely silent and it's incredibly effective at what it does," said Hughes.
It's a matter of time... (Score:1)
...before the Iranians demonstrate theirs. The Russians already have one. The trouble is that once used, the target has a chance.
It, like nuclear weapons, should be banned.
The reason to ban nuclear weapons is the dangers they pose to places and times far away from and long after the battle. Lasers are as ecologically clean as a weapon can be. They are also precise, unlike nukes. Why should they be banned?
Indeed. I don't quite understand how you could classify a laser weapon along side nukes. Nukes are indiscriminate, tend to cause a lot of collateral civilian damage, and as you say, the fallout can have effects far from the point of the nuclear detonation, not to mention long-term effects in the area of the detonation.
A laser weapon, on the other hand, is more like a bullet in that it is aimed at a specific target, so short of the target crashing to the ground and taking people out, the level of collateral
Well, they are still not quite safe. If the target has a reflective surface, there is the possibility of witnesses being blinded. This thing does use light outside the visible spectrum, so you would not even get any warning of being blinded.
Do not look into laser with remaining eye.
I think there's a certain amount of urban legend in that whole reflective surface defense strategy. First off, the surface would have to be nearly perfectly reflective. If there are any imperfections at all it seems like they would rapidly heat up, creating larger imperfections, and the runaway effect would quickly destroy any reflectivity. Granted, if it's a 50kw laser then it doesn't need to reflect very much for very long to damage someone looking right into the reflected beam, but I still think the u
There are several ways of doing it. Remember that a reentering spacecraft also needs to withstand a lot of friction and heating. The reflective surface does not need to reflect the entire spectrum just the wavelength(s) of the laser. If it's a liquid fueled rocket (the Russians have some of those like the R-36) you can store propellant under the skin of the vehicle and push the heated propellant out through the exhaust. You can also add an ablative coating to the missile similar to a reentry TPS.
Since this is on a ship, the target is most likely going to fall into the water, so unless we've suddenly decided the death of sea gulls and krill is a crime against humanity,
If you do nothing and let your ship be sunk, instead of shooting down the missile, that'll probably kill way more seagulls and krill. Burning ships are ecological disasters.
They should be banned for two simple reasons:
1. "Lasers"
2. Sharks
Enough said.
The reason to ban nuclear weapons is the dangers they pose to places and times far away from and long after the battle.
Another reason that NW could be banned is that a ban could actually be enforceable. Nukes require a lot of infrastructure and emit detectable radiation. With these $1 per shot lasers, there is no way a ban could be enforced. They are dual-use technology, so it would be easy to disguise a weapons program as an industrial or scientific project.
Don't shoot until you see the whites of their eyes (Score:2)
But eyes are easier to disable than a steel engine.
Sure, but if you just destroy some poor bastard's eyes then another poor bastard will just jump in and continue moving the weapon. Makes more sense to disable the weapon than the operator.
But it only costs $1 per enemy soldier to do it, you can easily outspend any army. We could win even the largest wars for less than a billion dollars.
Good point. All we need to do is target a truck driver, and sit back and watch while every other member of the army drags the bodies out of the way to keep that truck moving.
So you'd rather ban lasers and force armies to stick with bullets, so instead of the chance someone might get blinded, we'll just make sure to kill them entirely?
How the hell does that make sense?
Are you suggesting we violate The Protocol on Blinding Laser Weapons, Protocol IV of the 1980 Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons?
Explicitly not, since the word was "chance", in other words it's not designed to blind nor is that a combat function.
Protocol IV on Blinding Laser Weapons prohibits the use of laser weapons specifically designed to cause permanent blindness. The parties to the protocol also agree to not transfer such weapons to any state or non-state entity.[2] The protocol does not prohibit laser systems where blinding is an incidental or collateral effect, but parties that agree to it must take all feasible precautions to avoid such effects.[11][12]
-Wikipedia
So, it would seem that if we target the engine or wheels and someone is blinded as a collateral action there is no issue, similarly if we target the soldier long enough to raise their temperature thousands of degrees and kill them there is no issue...
So you'd rather ban lasers and force armies to stick with bullets,
Throughout history, people have claimed that new more efficient weapons would lead to less killing. Prior to WW1, some people claimed that a future war would have few casualties since a single machine gun could replace 20 soldiers with rifles. It didn't turn out that way.
The best way to keep the peace is to insure that the dominant enforcer of the current world order remains dominant. In 1914, that was Britain, and the challenger was Germany. Today, it is America, and the future challenger may be China.
What if you miss? A laser beam is very coherent and will keep traveling until it hits something.
What if you hit your target but it has a highly reflective surface?
What if another nation has these weapons and decides to use them against us?
The beams are invisible and effectively instantaneous, with the potential for extreme range. Air travel would be a no-go if certain nations had these things.
And at a buck per kill, even North Korea can afford to cause some actual trouble if they manage to get their hands
But... (Score:1)
t doesn't make any sound, it's completely silent and it's incredibly effective at what it does,"
But does it make popcorn?
Hi Kent. Have you been touching yourself?
The movie that lives up to its name!
This is lit, fam (Score:1)
This is lit. Makes the enemy lit up. Literally.
USS Ponce? (Score:4, Funny)
Who the hell named that ship?! Are the sister ships the USS Wanker and USS Berk?
Most likely the USS de Leon.
The colonials won't understand what the hell you're talking about.
The person who named the ship didn't give a shit about Cockney slang, just like everyone else in the world outside of Cockney.
Who the hell named that ship?! Are the sister ships the USS Wanker and USS Berk?
It's an American city. Years ago, people also complained about having a warship named the Corpus Christi.
It's an American city.
While there may be a city with that name... no... [wikipedia.org]
Named after a conquistador, who lead an expedition to Florida, and was governor of Puerto Rico.
Most famous for the search for Fountain of Youth.
It's names after a city in Puerto Rico, which in turn is named after Ponce de Leon.
That too less than five seconds on Google to find out.
"You're a fag" jokes stopped making me laugh when I was ten years old.
BWEEM (Score:2)
> "It operates in an invisible part of the electromagnetic spectrum so you don't see the beam, it doesn't make any sound...
Hopefully, future versions will come in a variety of badass colors, and will make a BWEEM noise.
Oh, I don't know... Could be true as long as you totally zero out the "R&D", "Labor" and "Fuel costs" lines in the spread sheet.
I think more importantly here is the fact that it doesn't cost millions of dollars per shot. Interceptors like patriot missiles and more complex ones are stupid expensive to shoot. A laser emplacement doesn't really use fuel (excepting chem lasers, but this one isn't one) so "per shot" it uses however much the power cost to create. So likely fairly cheap or even negligible when put on a nuke ship with basically "free" excess energy to use.
They mean the extra cost it will be now to fire another shot as opposed to not firing a shot. You know like it would in normal english.
What are your own calculations on the cost of generating 15-50kw of power on a ship which displaces over 16,000 tons and can move at 20 knots, how much power do you think it can generate? Now let's assume that the laser also has its own generator.
Re: (Score:2)
Defending American shores (Score:2)
High energy lasers are the only effective way to block incoming Ballistic Missiles from hitting American cities, so the Pentagon should install (high energy lasers) around the edges of North America instead of spending all that money on the Kinetic Interceptor missiles.
Re: (Score:3)
Have there been any tests on blocking ballistic missiles with high energy lasers? A ballistic missile is basically a falling rock, so it's not easy to stop.
That's why you want to stop it when it's a delicate, rising rock.
Comparison (Score:2)
Even factoring in maintenance, I bet it's still quite a bit cheaper than a thousand round burst of 20mm Vulcan cannon fire.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Re:A dollar a shot my ass (Score:4, Informative)
Only if you fire it for an hour.
I would tend to agree. If it's 30kW at full power, and assuming $0.10 per kWh, then it's at least $3.00.
You should probably check your assumptions there. Your numbers are only true if you have to run the laser at 30 kW for a whole hour.
Re: (Score:2)
The "dollar a shot" plan is included with your $35m/month premium.
OP's mom offers a "dollar a shot" plan. Oooooh, sick burn.
When you say "this marine clearly knows nothing", are you referring to yourself, or the person quoted in the article and pictured in the video clearly wearing Navy lieutenant insignia?
The watered sprinkler (Score:2)
Show of strength (Score:2)
They've been working on these for a long time. Still have kinks on them.
Initially the work in the 1980s was with chemical lasers but because those are hard to handle, now they're using solid state fiber lasers. Why didn't they use those before? Poor efficiency meant a regular ship couldn't power one with any decent output. Even here notice they're talking about drones.
I remember hearing years ago that you need at least a 100 kW laser to have something approaching battlefield capability and 1 MW would be bet
Re: (Score:2)
You assume mostly incorrectly and technically correctly.
Laser beams are designed to not diverge and thus not suffer loss with distance that other things do.
Get a shitty $5 laser pointer and point it at the wall from 1 inch away, 2 inches away, and 20 feet away. Compare the size of the dot on the wall.
Do the same with a flashlight.
At distances of many miles, a halfway coherent laser beam will suffer most of its loss due to the atmosphere, not divergence.
However, we're probably safe from instantaneous, space
https://youtu.be/vjFG-4Ge668?t... [youtu.be]