Google To Add 'News Feed' To Website and App

An anonymous reader shares a report: Google is adding a personalised Facebook-style news feed to its homepage -- Google.com -- to show users content they may be interested in before they search. It will display news stories, features, videos and music chosen on the basis of previous searches by the same user. Users will also be able to click a "follow" button on search results to add topics of interest to their feed. One analyst said the move would help Google compete with rivals. "Google has a strong incentive to make search as useful as possible," said Mattia Littunen, a senior research analyst at Enders Analysis. "Facebook's news feed is one of its main rivals. It is competing with other ways of accessing content."
What are they doing?? (Score:1)
They get rid of the personalised configurable homepage system that everybody loved, and now they're making a half-arsed automatic version on the nice clean google.com front page?
I honestly think they've forced out so much of the old guard has left that they've forgotten their history.
Uh Huh... (Score:2)
Why do I get a sneaking suspicion that this is less of a "News *I* want to see" and more of a "News *WE* want you to see" type of thing like Facebook does. Seriously, I just want to search for something, not have the tainted news of the day foisted on me with whatever bias Google sees fit. Thank god for adblockers...
Deja vu (Score:4, Funny)
Nah, they should let you pick some favorite feeds and let you put it on your home page with other widgets like weather and news. They could call it iGoogle.
A step in the right direction (Score:3)
P.S., dear Google, make Google Glass only show me what I am supposed to see. After all: Hear no evil, See no evil, Tweet no evil! Don't be evil now.
They already had a great solution... (Score:2)
But Google decided they wanted to be Facebook 2.0: Total Information Awareness Consumer, and drive everyone through their Google+ interface; even if that meant blowing away their existing personalized home page. So, FU google.
The altavistafication begins! (Score:1)
Where have we seen this before?
Google originally gained share because they didn't have all the altavista or yahoo crap cluttering up the page.
It was nice while it lasted.
Started to care, but then I realized it's a no-op (Score:3)
There is some WTF in that Google is turning its back on one of the most ironic and clean home page designs that differentiated it from AltaVista/MSN/Yahoo/Lycos, which all had/have the "visual clutter" knob turned to 11.
When I'm on someone else's computer (i.e. repairing), I type google.com into the search bar to be sure I don't get Yahoo/Bing/etc.
I'll probably just create a clean white web page with a Google logo and search bar and just give it a short URL - just have it submit the form to Google.
Literally what killed Yahoo (Score:2)
This is literally what killed Yahoo, when they switched from a simple and clean search interface into being a media portal. Google became king BECAUSE they didn't have all this shit on their homepage, and everyone shifted from Yahoo to Google because of it.
Maybe this will be the surge that DuckDuckGo needs to become more prominent. If only they had a simpler name...
What Search Engine To Use Now? (Score:2)
