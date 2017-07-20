Elon Musk Says He Has a Green Light To Build a NY-Philly-Baltimore-DC Hyperloop (theverge.com) 69
An anonymous reader shares a report:Elon Musk just tweeted that his Boring Company tunnel project has just received "verbal [government] approval" to build a hyperloop connecting New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington, DC. While we work to verify his claim, Musk is continuing to tweet more details about the project. The hyperloop, an ultrafast method of travel first developed by Musk in 2013, would only take 29 minutes to travel between New York City and DC, he claims. And it would feature "up to a dozen or more" access points via elevator in each city.
Never going to happen (Score:5, Insightful)
I doubt anyone in the government verbally approved a project that is likely in the hundred of billions...
Re: Never going to happen (Score:4, Insightful)
Show me a continuous, buildable line between those three cities and I'll show you more governing bodies (not to mention NIMBY NGOs and regulators) than you had kids your high school class.
Re: (Score:2)
I didn't see any suggestion from Musk that this would be publicly financed. Given the massive number of jobs that such a project would create, I'd doubt government would stand in the way on principal alone. That doesn't mean there won't be more government interest in the route or the regulation of the service if/when it was ever to come into existence.
Re: (Score:2)
We can even get rail lines from Philadelphia to our largest and busiest suburbs (King of Prussia and West Chester). In both cases, the lines are endless blocked because they don't want "those" people having access to their towns.
Re: (Score:2)
^^ This. Show me a continuous, buildable line between those three cities and I'll show you more governing bodies (not to mention NIMBY NGOs and regulators) than you had kids your high school class.
No need to show you, its been verbally green lighted. I'm sure they thought it all through, after all who would dare give a verbal green light if it weren't vetted. Verbal green lights must be taken seriously, for they spark global media attention.
Re:Never going to happen (Score:5, Funny)
Hundreds of billions? You're forgetting that Musk has found ways to reduce the cost of tunneling from $1B/mile to 25c (and 10c at weekends.) His Hyperloop technology is revolutionary and won't be a barf ride, cramped, and ear splittingly loud so stop saying that - they've proven it works in NV or New Mexico by building a small test track where they totally proved that you can put things in pipes and make them move, which is the same thing yes it is.
This is an amazing technology, one of the variants Musk has been proposing is going to totally end the problems associated with roads and congestion by moving your car right to the centers of major metropolises like Chicago and New York City, which are both famous for having ample space to drive around and park.
Truly a visionary, and he's not just trying to cripple real public transportation projects politically by proposing "cheap", "private" alternatives in order to prop up his car company, so stop saying that.
Re: (Score:2)
Either way, color me entertained!
Re: (Score:1)
He's trying to do something. You're not. He may fail, but he's doing more than you ever will.
Living large by slurping up government subsidies?
Oooooh-kay.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: Never going to happen (Score:2)
There's a difference between making something happen and feasibility. Only fools throw money at ideas purely because you want it to happen.
SpaceX was going to Mars on a budget that wouldn't even cover a round trip to the moon... seems like the brass at NASA finally asked some engineers and scrapped that faster than a burnt potato. At least Musk got his money out of that deal but yeah, he's trying...
Re: (Score:2)
It's way too early to say SpaceX isn't going to Mars. They've changed their mind about one particular technology, that's all.
Re: (Score:2)
Even though I disagree with the "theme" of your post, I would mod you up "+1 Funny" if I hadn't already commented in this thread. Made me LOL, thanks.
;-)
Re: (Score:2)
Truly a visionary, and he's not just trying to cripple real public transportation projects politically by proposing "cheap", "private" alternatives in order to prop up his car company, so stop saying that.
And nobody is going to believe this one amazing trick that Musk will use on the project!
Re: (Score:2)
Then again, if it was a private tweet from Trump... that would count as White House policy. As for the cost, you might well be off by a couple orders of magnitude. IIRC, Elon's original hyperloop white paper estimated the cost of the SF-to-LA 'loop at around six or eight billion. Add in your fudge factors for Elon's notorious optimism and turning it into a 'gubmint' project... and I still think you'd be in the tens of billions, rather than hundreds. FWIW...
Re: (Score:2)
What land? Did you miss the part about it being The Boring Company getting approval? One of the many benefits of going underground is that you can potentially ignore surface property rights altogether - the law is extremely poorly defined when it comes to just how far down you own, far less so than even how much airspace above your land you have a right to. There have been a handful of cases in US law of successful lawsuits against people *mining* under your land, assuming you own the mineral rights as w
Re: (Score:2)
Like, a president. Or someone who makes a diff. (Score:1)
But no president of the US of A will never say something like that.
A president has a value for his word. Because he is trustworthy, reliable, and does consider the implications of each word coming out of his mouth.
Re: Never going to happen (Score:1)
He got verbal approval to buold it, not verbal approval for government payment
Re: (Score:2)
Do you think he called Donald Trump directly and said "I'd like to do a bigly infrastructure project, would you like that?"
Also, is he planning to build a tunnel from DC to NYC? That would be by far the longest tunnel in the world. The current record holder is the Guangzhaou Metro tunnel, at 37.5 miles. This
Re: (Score:3)
Yes, probably he did ask Trump. And Trump probably did say yes. Because that's the kind of thing Trump does.
Raises Many Questions (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Fortunately, there is almost nothing underground in NYC.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yeahhhh, that was sarcasm. I thought NYC was associated enough with subways, tunnels, and aqueducts to make it blatant.
Re: (Score:2)
London is full of tunnels too. But it isn't stopping them from digging the Crossrail tunnel right across it.
And the diameter of Crossrail tunnels is far larger than hyperloop.
So that's not a problem.
Re: (Score:2)
And NYC isn't sitting on what is basically one huge basalt boulder.
Musk is python fan? (Score:2)
Next: 'Tunnelling from Godalming to Java'? Jumping the English channel? Eating a cathedral? Summarizing Proost?
Re: (Score:2)
My guess is, someone agreed to read his proposal. Nothing more. . .
Re: (Score:2)
The idea of running a train through a tube in a vacuum has been talked about for decades as the fastest and most efficient mode of transportation.
Really? (Score:5, Informative)
By "first developed" you presumably mean "applied some minor tweaks and a 'cool' name to a basic concept that's been around for over two centuries"?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Certainly Musk might end up being the first person to get a practical vacuum tube transportation network working, but crediting him with developing the idea himself seems a bit much.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
I first saw it in Genesis 2 in the 1970's (Mariette Hartley as a two navel mutant) and a very young john saxon. I liked the idea so much that I had a global hyperloop in my post nuclear war non apocolyptic Superhero 2044 roleplaying game.
Re: Really? (Score:2)
People have had the idea and mothballed it almost 2 centuries ago. Turns out physics' a bitch and making vacuums requires lots of energy (potential energy, laws of thermodynamics and all that). At least last time they tried underground where you have a bunch of dirt to contain the system instead of a tube of sheet metal.
Musk got around to having a single car go 50mph in a tunnel after 4 years. Doesn't bode well for the project.
Re: (Score:2)
Innovation is very little about having completely new ideas. It's about execution. Many people might have fantasised about vacuum tube transport, but Musk is the one to actually get people started on doing it for real. That's the real achievement.
Completely new ideas are very, very rare.
Access points (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Branch off the main line for the elevators. Like a pitstop. Then all you have to do is make sure there are no collisions coming out of the pitstop back onto the mainline. And that's technically trivial.
29 minutes vs. TSA (Score:2)
Remember two hours of groping, humiliation and 4th Amendment violation.
This sounds like nothing (Score:2)
Re: This sounds like nothing (Score:2)
Tesla was a good idea because the market wanted it and Musk capitalized on it. Same goes for his previous ideas. He's right that the market needs a high speed system between cities but Musk just has ideas, engineers do the work, and making an electric car is relatively easy even though it is far from his original promise (first model was going to have 300+ miles of range and second model was going to be affordable by families), it's taken many iterations to get Teslas to the point they are.
NE US (Score:1)
They have plenty of public transportation as it it.
We need something to go from the E Coast to W Coast.
Re: (Score:2)
We have that. It's called the Interstate Highway System.
Re: (Score:2)
The one profitable Amtrak route (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Problem is that at the speeds the Hyper loop is supposed to go, the existing right of way with all the twists and turns is has won't work very well. Musk needs as straight of a shot as he can manage to make the high speeds comfortable for the passengers. As it stands now, it would be one heck of a roller coaster ride to do that trip in 29 min using the existing right of way.
Will it expand? (Score:2)
If they get it built I hope they expand to include more cities. Gettting to go from Boston to NY quickly would be great. Would much rather jump on this than a plane.
Promotion of "A quick reference for posterity" (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Optimistic but not Realistic (Score:1)
Verbal Approval? From who? For what? (Score:2)
Verbal approval from which government official for exactly what?
It could be from the local dog catcher who agreed that he'd do his level best to convince all the animals under his control to help dig the holes?
By the way... VERBAL approval means almost nothing... Heck, WRITTEN approval from the government is about worthless too... This only means that Musk had a conversation with somebody who said something Musk is interpreting to mean they agreed to something about this project. It could be as simple as
"verbal [government] approval" (Score:1)
There is no such thing. If it ain't in writing, it ain't approved. Also, which 'government'? I hate to break this to him, but he's talking about digging under several states and cities, all of which have their own local government.
Many miles of solid rock. (Score:2)
New York City is built upon the North Atlantic Plate, a mass of solid rock extending from Canada and whose nearest boundary is in the mid Atlantic. The skyscrapers of the city have their foundations on that rock. It is difficult to imagine how the Boring machine would penetrate that mass. Certainly not at the affordable cost that has been mentioned here.
